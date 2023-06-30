rn

The latest supply figures from Dairy Australia show Southern states (VIC, TAS and SA) experienced an increase in supply in May, increasing by 8.8 per cent (pc) to 495.2 million litres. The increase was driven by Victoria, increasing by 14.1 pc to 388.2 million litres compared to April.

Year on Year (YoY) Tasmania was the only state to record an increase in production, up 3.2 pc to 877.6 million litres. While New South Wales and Queensland recorded a YoY decline of 8.6 pc and 7.3 pc respectively.

In the northern states (NSW and QLD) supply increased by 4.4 pc to 100.8 million litres in May, compared to April. New South Wales recorded an increase of 5.5 pc in May after a decline in supply for April. YoY production was down 8.3 pc to 1.16 billion litres.

In the west, WA milk production increased by 7.4 pc in May to 28.1 million litres. Year to date production remains relatively flat at 0.7 pc below the previous season.

