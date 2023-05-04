Advanced search
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:04:43 2023-05-04 am EDT
8.150 AUD   -0.97%
Elders : Dalby feeder and weaner sale attracts top quality cattle
PU
05/03Elders : appoints Brendan Rinaldi as new State General Manager Victoria and Riverina
PU
04/26Elders : International conference brings Wagyu industry to Sydney
PU
Elders : Dalby feeder and weaner sale attracts top quality cattle

05/04/2023 | 12:03am EDT
Cattle were drawn in from a range of areas including Quilpie, Tambo, Augathella, Charleville and St George, plus local districts. Buyer representation was just as good, with a large number of local feeder operators and backgrounders in attendance, and feeder buyers from South Australia.

Elders National Livestock Manager Peter Homann explained the day was successful for producers, buyers and the Elders team alike.

"The branch and the surrounding branches have done an amazing job getting the best of the breeds all penned and weighed," he said.

"The cattle are fantastic, as good as you will get anywhere in Australia, and the market is on the improve, so it has been a good day."

Charleville producers Kelvin and Kathy Rule took out the title of Grand Champion Pen for the second time, with their pen of 13 Simmental cross steers. That same pen won first place in the 400 to 500 kg category, with McGrath Pastoral from The Gums being dubbed runner-up.

The Leahy family from Roma took out both the top spot in steers 301 to 400kg, and champion pen of 200 to 300kg heifers.

The Augathella-based Hiscock family won champion pen of 301 to 400kg heifers, with the Douglas family from Roma being awarded runner-up.

Elders Southern Queensland Livestock Sales Manager Ashley Loveday said he was happy with the quality of the yarding and the overall results.

"We had a very good yarding of cattle, and we had a repeat winner of our Kawasaki mule which was a great result," he said.

"It was an excellent market, we topped 380 cents for crossbred feeders and just over four dollars for Angus steers.

"A huge thanks to all the staff from various locations who have supported the sale, we can't do this without them or our sponsors."

Elders CEO and Managing Director Mark Allison, who attended the sale as part of a wider visit to Queensland, said it has been a great opportunity to catch up with staff and clients.

"We have been very well represented for what has been a great sale," he said.

"It's always great to see our clients and our people, and how much we love and contribute to rural communities."

Elders Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 04:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
