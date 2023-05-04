Elders : Dalby feeder and weaner sale attracts top quality cattle

Cattle were drawn in from a range of areas including Quilpie, Tambo, Augathella, Charleville and St George, plus local districts. Buyer representation was just as good, with a large number of local feeder operators and backgrounders in attendance, and feeder buyers from South Australia.

