Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
6.560 AUD   +1.71%
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop growers
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in ewe and lamb health
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Ecotain environmental plantain helps boost lambing percentages

05/28/2023 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To better match feed supply with demand at lambing, Rebecca and Dan sowed 38 hectares of Ecotain at 'Ambleside Pastoral' in Foxhow Victoria (sown late spring 2021).&nbsp;

rn

"In our lamb business, we are trying to achieve a higher stocking rate with a higher lambing percentage and get more kilograms per hectare, and so far, Ecotain has been brilliant," Ms Gardiner said.&nbsp;

rn

Ecotain established well through a relatively mild summer and was planted at a sowing rate of 10 kg per ha with 100 kg per ha of MAP. Ecotain environmental plantain is a broad-leaved perennial grazing herb that performs well in a range of pastures across Australia. Ecotain has a coarse root system and can adapt to a range of soils, rainfalls and other environmental conditions while offering excellent nutrition for stock.

rn

In late February 2022, Rebecca and Dan scanned 567 ewes and moved them from crop stubbles to one of two new Ecotain paddocks at a stocking rate of 11.5 DSE per ha or onto a phalaris and clover paddock at stocking rate of 6.5 DSE per ha.&nbsp;

rn

Ms Gardiner said lambing started in April, and after lamb marking (end of May 2022), they had 871 lambs, so the Ecotain was already showing its worth.

rn

"Our lamb marking rate was 153 per cent overall, but the really outstanding point when we looked at the data was that our marked percentages increased by ten percent on the two Ecotain paddocks compared with the rates in those paddocks in 2021," she said.&nbsp;

rn

On the two Ecotain paddocks, they achieved 185 per cent and 179 per cent.

rn

She also noticed improvements in ewe health and mothering ability where they were grazing the new feed.&nbsp;

rn

"We didn't see any mismothering on the plantain, the ewes were all clean and they had big bags of milk, so you could see they were doing well," Ms Gardiner said.

rn

She estimated that the condition score of the ewes grazing Ecotain was about four through winter and the lambs also seemed more vibrant and energetic.&nbsp;

rn

"I haven't had to pull a single lamb this year, even from the maidens and we had about 120 maiden ewes," she said.&nbsp;

rn

The Ecotain will also be given the job of fattening the lambs after weaning.

rn

"All of the lambs will go on to the Ecotain. It will be more beneficial for them, nutrition-wise, and they will probably get some hay or silage too," Ms Gardiner said.&nbsp;

rn

The Gardiners aimed to finish lambs as early as September 2022 before harvesting starts.

rn

DLF Seeds Product Development Manager said "at marking on Rebecca and Dan's farm, the ewes grazing Ecotain were in better condition; and they visibly looked like they were lactating more, with bigger udders."

rn

"Using Ecotain Plantain in a straight sward or to create diversity in ryegrass and clover-based pastures is one of the simplest options sheep and beef farmers have today. It is an ideal source of minerals for animal health and performance and is an environmental feed option to help mitigate nitrogen leaching. Ecotain has been bred for an upright growth habit, extending its relevance and use on farm considerably.&nbsp;

rn

"With multi bearing ewes, we are often finding that the ewe cannot harvest and process grass quickly enough to fulfil her energy requirements. As a result of this, we often see the ewes body condition declining over time or a lower dressing out percentage in lambs.

rn

"Because plantain is such a high-quality feed and has a faster rate of passage, rumen throughput is faster when compared with pasture fed animals as feed is more digestible. This, partnered with Ecotains upright growth habit, is allowing the ewe to physically consume and process more dry matter, more often," he explained.

rn

This article was written by Elders supplier DLF Seeds for Seasons magazine.

rn"}}" id="text-8ee6947aa3" class="cmp-text">

To better match feed supply with demand at lambing, Rebecca and Dan sowed 38 hectares of Ecotain at 'Ambleside Pastoral' in Foxhow Victoria (sown late spring 2021).

"In our lamb business, we are trying to achieve a higher stocking rate with a higher lambing percentage and get more kilograms per hectare, and so far, Ecotain has been brilliant," Ms Gardiner said.

Ecotain established well through a relatively mild summer and was planted at a sowing rate of 10 kg per ha with 100 kg per ha of MAP. Ecotain environmental plantain is a broad-leaved perennial grazing herb that performs well in a range of pastures across Australia. Ecotain has a coarse root system and can adapt to a range of soils, rainfalls and other environmental conditions while offering excellent nutrition for stock.

In late February 2022, Rebecca and Dan scanned 567 ewes and moved them from crop stubbles to one of two new Ecotain paddocks at a stocking rate of 11.5 DSE per ha or onto a phalaris and clover paddock at stocking rate of 6.5 DSE per ha.

Ms Gardiner said lambing started in April, and after lamb marking (end of May 2022), they had 871 lambs, so the Ecotain was already showing its worth.

"Our lamb marking rate was 153 per cent overall, but the really outstanding point when we looked at the data was that our marked percentages increased by ten percent on the two Ecotain paddocks compared with the rates in those paddocks in 2021," she said.

On the two Ecotain paddocks, they achieved 185 per cent and 179 per cent.

She also noticed improvements in ewe health and mothering ability where they were grazing the new feed.

"We didn't see any mismothering on the plantain, the ewes were all clean and they had big bags of milk, so you could see they were doing well," Ms Gardiner said.

She estimated that the condition score of the ewes grazing Ecotain was about four through winter and the lambs also seemed more vibrant and energetic.

"I haven't had to pull a single lamb this year, even from the maidens and we had about 120 maiden ewes," she said.

The Ecotain will also be given the job of fattening the lambs after weaning.

"All of the lambs will go on to the Ecotain. It will be more beneficial for them, nutrition-wise, and they will probably get some hay or silage too," Ms Gardiner said.

The Gardiners aimed to finish lambs as early as September 2022 before harvesting starts.

DLF Seeds Product Development Manager said "at marking on Rebecca and Dan's farm, the ewes grazing Ecotain were in better condition; and they visibly looked like they were lactating more, with bigger udders."

"Using Ecotain Plantain in a straight sward or to create diversity in ryegrass and clover-based pastures is one of the simplest options sheep and beef farmers have today. It is an ideal source of minerals for animal health and performance and is an environmental feed option to help mitigate nitrogen leaching. Ecotain has been bred for an upright growth habit, extending its relevance and use on farm considerably.

"With multi bearing ewes, we are often finding that the ewe cannot harvest and process grass quickly enough to fulfil her energy requirements. As a result of this, we often see the ewes body condition declining over time or a lower dressing out percentage in lambs.

"Because plantain is such a high-quality feed and has a faster rate of passage, rumen throughput is faster when compared with pasture fed animals as feed is more digestible. This, partnered with Ecotains upright growth habit, is allowing the ewe to physically consume and process more dry matter, more often," he explained.

This article was written by Elders supplier DLF Seeds for Seasons magazine.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 19:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop gr..
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in e..
PU
03:57pElders : The benefits of forage brassicas
PU
03:57pElders : Ecotain environmental plantain helps boost lambing percentages
PU
03:57pElders : Want a 'reel' advantage with your fencing operations?
PU
03:57pElders : From pre-emergent to pre-harvest, year-round weed control is crucial
PU
05/24Elders : for Queensland wool growers
PU
05/23ELDERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19Elders : Cattle update – May 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 362 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net income 2023 113 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 325 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 1 026 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 701
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,56 AUD
Average target price 8,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Rossiter Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-35.31%668
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.20.28%6 348
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-2.33%3 381
LIMONEIRA COMPANY34.15%292
BIOTALYS NV-10.29%202
URBAN-GRO, INC.-52.57%14
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer