Long-term Elders clients Stan and Geoff Cox of Northview Estate hosted local growers alongside livestock production advisor, Nathan Saunders, and agronomist, Justin Jones, showcasing a range of maize crop varieties and their water and cost efficiencies.

The Cox's run a mixed farming operation with 1800 dairy cattle in Tasmania's north-east. They say they have always been open to ways to improve efficiencies and that maize has been a successful venture for them.

Nathan and Justin of Elders have found that combining their expertise has been key to giving clients like the Cox's useful insights that to make informed decisions and grow a crop of higher yield to feed livestock, and lessen certain input costs.

"Maize is an expanding market in the North-East of Tasmania." Nathan said.

"We have growers that are interested in bringing maize into their rotation and with Stan and Geoff (Cox) who have been growing it for a long time now, it allows us the space and ability to run these types of trials."

This trial looked at different seed varieties as well as different maturity dates. Typically, maize will mature at 105 days, however, some strips in this trial were presented at 86 days.

The obvious benefit for growers of a faster maturating maize crop is that the paddock can be harvested sooner and put back into production for the winter. "We're always open to new ways that we can improve our efficiencies," Geoff said.

"We have worked with Nathan to advise on animal health and nutrition for a long time; he always brings new ideas that we can talk about."

"Combining our work with Justin, who does our agronomy, we continue to improve our soil health whilst producing quality forage. He and Nathan make a great team and the results show."

Attending growers were able to hear from other industry experts such as Heather Cosgriff from DLF Seeds, who provided invaluable insights into the latest advancements in maize seed technology, including new faster-growing varieties that promise enhanced yields and productivity.

Andrew Makin from Zeus Packaging shared expert advice on good storage techniques to ensure that maize remains fresh and high-quality throughout the storage period.



Similarly, Donal Blackwell from Alltech Lienerts emphasised the importance of quality inoculants in maximising nutrition from feed and reducing losses in stacked or baled maize, showcasing their crucial role in preserving nutritional integrity and minimising wastage during storage, ultimately boosting overall farm productivity.



The expanding maize market is being driven by a need for premium feed, not only to dairy farmers, but now also to meet the demands for high-starch feeds in beef production.



Elders in Tasmania are working to develop markets where feed can be sold in either in bulk or special silage bale form. Croppers are able to grow maize as part of their crop rotation, and graziers can utilise the energy rich feed in livestock enterprises.

With an experienced team of agronomists and a livestock production advisor based in the north east of the state, Elders are here to help Tasmanian farmers plan and capture this opportunity next season.