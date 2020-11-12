Elders : FY20 Result Announcement and Conference CallOpens in a new Window

Thursday, 12 November 2020

FY20 Results Announcement and Conference Call

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) will release its results for the twelve months to 30 September 2020 to ASX prior to market opening on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mark Allison, and Chief Financial Officer, Richard Davey, will present the results at 10:00am (AEDT) on Monday, 16 November 2020 by webcast and simultaneous teleconference. The slide pack to be presented by Mr Allison and Mr Davey will also be lodged with ASX prior to market opening on Monday, 16 November 2020.

To register your attendance and receive all the relevant event information, please complete your registration at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009851-invite.html.

During the event, if you wish to ask Mr Allison or Mr Davey a question, you may do so by using the text chat function available on the webcast or, once dialled into the teleconference, by pressing *1 on your phone.

The presentation and audio will be archived and available on the Elders Limited website.

