ELDERS LIMITED

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
11.36 AUD   +1.07%
12:17aELDERS : FY20 Result Announcement and Conference CallOpens in a new Window
PU
11/11ELDERS LIMITED : annual earnings release
10/08ELDERS : Becoming a substantial holderOpens in a new Window

Elders : FY20 Result Announcement and Conference CallOpens in a new Window

11/12/2020 | 12:17am EST

Thursday, 12 November 2020

FY20 Results Announcement and Conference Call

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) will release its results for the twelve months to 30 September 2020 to ASX prior to market opening on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mark Allison, and Chief Financial Officer, Richard Davey, will present the results at 10:00am (AEDT) on Monday, 16 November 2020 by webcast and simultaneous teleconference. The slide pack to be presented by Mr Allison and Mr Davey will also be lodged with ASX prior to market opening on Monday, 16 November 2020.

To register your attendance and receive all the relevant event information, please complete your registration at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009851-invite.html.

During the event, if you wish to ask Mr Allison or Mr Davey a question, you may do so by using the text chat function available on the webcast or, once dialled into the teleconference, by pressing *1 on your phone.

The presentation and audio will be archived and available on the Elders Limited website.

Media Enquiries and Further Information:

Stephanie Larkin

Head of Marketing and Communications 0419 226 384

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Financials
Sales 2020 1 932 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2020 103 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net Debt 2020 154 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 1 769 M 1 286 M 1 288 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,59 AUD
Last Close Price 11,36 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED75.58%1 274
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.34.92%40 122
CORTEVA, INC.23.92%26 992
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-32.46%18 545
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED62.50%14 345
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK3.08%7 751
