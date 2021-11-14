Log in
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
12.1 AUD   0.00%
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
Elders : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Monday, 15 November 2021

only2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

useAttached is the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and completed Appendix 4G.

personalFurther Information:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary, 0419 222 489

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary

For

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Elders Limited

ABN/ARBN

34 004 336 636

Financial year ended:

30 September 2021

For personal use only

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

These pages of our

annual report:

This URL on our

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-

website:

reports

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 15 November 2021 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date:

15 November 2021

Name of authorised officer

Peter Hastings

authorising lodgement:

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

  1. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
  2. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof

the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

only1.2

1.3

1.4

use1.5 personalr

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting out:

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at:

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance.

A listed entity should:

  1. undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and
  2. provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

appointment.

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do

with the proper functioning of the board.

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy at:

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and

and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c) at:

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender diversity;

Governance Statement)

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and

and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period

(3) either:

our measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board of not less

(A) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the

than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent

"Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for

achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each

gender within a specified period.

4 Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof

the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

1.6

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a) at:

directors; and

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

only

Governance Statement)

process during or in respect of that period.

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with

that process at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

Governance Statement)

1.7

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance of its senior executives at least once every reporting

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a) at:

period; and

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

Governance Statement)

process during or in respect of that period.

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with

that process at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

Governance Statement)

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

use

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have a nomination committee which:

and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the committee at:

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5) at:

and disclose:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

personal

(3) the charter of the committee;

Governance Statement)

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the

individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is

looking to achieve in its membership.

and we have disclosed our board skills matrix at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate

Governance Statement)

r

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 3

A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and
(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that code.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and
(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material incidents reported under that policy.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose an anti-briberyand corruption policy; and
(b) ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that policy.
ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)
(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
(c) the length of service of each director.
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and for periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing directors to undertake professional development to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

2.3 A listed entity should disclose:

  1. the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;

only 2.4

use2.5

2.6

PRINCIPLE 3 - INSTIL A CULTURE OF ACTING LAWFULLY, ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

personal3.2

3.3

3.4

r

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

and we have disclosed the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate Governance Statement)

and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b) at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate Governance Statement)

and the length of service of each director at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate Governance Statement)

and we have disclosed our values at:

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports(Elders 2021 Corporate Governance Statement)

]

and we have disclosed our code of conduct at: https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance

and we have disclosed our whistleblower policy at: https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance

and we have disclosed our anti-bribery and corruption policy at: https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2021 139 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 160 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 1 893 M 1 387 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
