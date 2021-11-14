Elders : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 15 November 2021 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3
Date:
15 November 2021
Name of authorised officer
Peter Hastings
authorising lodgement:
1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.
Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.
The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof
the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
only1.2
1.3
1.4
use1.5 personalr
A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting out:
☒
(a)
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at:
(b)
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender diversity;
Governance Statement)
(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and
and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period
(3) either:
our measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board of not less
(A) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the
than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.
whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent
"Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for
achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each
gender within a specified period.
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof
the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:
1.6
A listed entity should:
☒
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual
and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a) at:
A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and
(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that code.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and
(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material incidents reported under that policy.
A listed entity should:
(a) have and disclose ananti-briberyand corruption policy; and
(b) ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that policy.
(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
(c) the length of service of each director.
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and for periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing directors to undertake professional development to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
2.3 A listed entity should disclose:
the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;
only 2.4
use2.5
2.6
PRINCIPLE 3 - INSTIL A CULTURE OF ACTING LAWFULLY, ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
3.1
personal3.2
3.3
3.4
r
Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:
☒
and we have disclosed the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors at: