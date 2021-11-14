Elders : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation

Monday, 15 November 2021
2021 Full Year Results Presentation
Attached is the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) presentation of the financial results for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021.
Further Information:
Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer, 0439 030 905
Tom Russo, Executive General Manager, Real Estate, Brand and Communications, 0409 873 837
Authorised by:
Peter Hastings, Company Secretary
For
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.
Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000
15 November 2021
Presented by
Mark Allison CEO Tania Foster CFO
DISCLAIMER AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The material in this presentation has been prepared by Elders Limited and is general background about Elders' activities and performance at the date of this presentation. The information is in summary form, does not purport to be complete and where derived from publicly available sources has not been independently verified. Information in this presentation is not advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, selling or buying Elders shares and does not take into account a reader's investment objectives, financial situation or needs.
Forward looking statements
This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.
Non-IFRS information
This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.
onlyAgenda
Business Update Financial Results
Business Performance
Growing our Business
Market Outlook
Questions
FY21 onlyHighlights
useersonal
|
PEOPLE
|
CUSTOMERS
|
COMMUNITY
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
0.7
|
#1
|
$0.3m
|
96.7 cents
|
LTIFR
|
most trusted
|
to RFDS through
|
underlying earnings
|
|
agribusiness brand
|
renewed sponsorship
|
per share
|
78%
|
53
|
$2.1m
|
42.0 cents
|
employee
|
net promoter
|
sponsorships and
|
dividends
|
engagement
|
score
|
donations
|
per share
|
41%
|
+23
|
840
|
43%
|
female diversity1
|
additional locations
|
local community
|
dividend
|
|
|
sports teams and
|
payout ratio
|
+256
|
For Australian
|
events sponsored
|
|
FTE
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
campaign launch
|
|
|
1Excludes China, Indonesia and casuals
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.