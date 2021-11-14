Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
12.1 AUD   0.00%
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 15 November 2021

only2021 Full Year Results Presentation

useAttached is the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) presentation of the financial results for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021.

Further Information:

Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer, 0439 030 905 personalMedia Enquiries:

Tom Russo, Executive General Manager, Real Estate, Brand and Communications, 0409 873 837

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary

For

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

ersonal use only

15 November 2021

Presented by

Mark Allison CEO Tania Foster CFO

ersonal use only

DISCLAIMER AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The material in this presentation has been prepared by Elders Limited and is general background about Elders' activities and performance at the date of this presentation. The information is in summary form, does not purport to be complete and where derived from publicly available sources has not been independently verified. Information in this presentation is not advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, selling or buying Elders shares and does not take into account a reader's investment objectives, financial situation or needs.

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.

2

onlyAgenda

useBusiness Update Financial Results

Business Performance ersonal

Growing our Business

Market Outlook

Questions

3

FY21 onlyHighlights

useersonal

PEOPLE

CUSTOMERS

COMMUNITY

SHAREHOLDERS

0.7

#1

$0.3m

96.7 cents

LTIFR

most trusted

to RFDS through

underlying earnings

agribusiness brand

renewed sponsorship

per share

78%

53

$2.1m

42.0 cents

employee

net promoter

sponsorships and

dividends

engagement

score

donations

per share

41%

+23

840

43%

female diversity1

additional locations

local community

dividend

sports teams and

payout ratio

+256

For Australian

events sponsored

FTE

Agriculture

campaign launch

1Excludes China, Indonesia and casuals

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:50pELDERS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:40pELDERS : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021
PU
11/12Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
11/07Harvest time safety tips
PU
11/04Cattle market – November update
PU
11/04Sheep market – November update
PU
11/03Distance no barrier to innovation at Brigodoon Cattle Company
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2021 139 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 160 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 1 893 M 1 387 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,10 AUD
Average target price 13,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED22.72%1 387
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.6.37%48 324
CORTEVA, INC.25.77%35 498
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.68%17 485
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.05%17 064
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.11%11 106