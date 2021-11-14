Elders : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation

DISCLAIMER AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The material in this presentation has been prepared by Elders Limited and is general background about Elders' activities and performance at the date of this presentation. The information is in summary form, does not purport to be complete and where derived from publicly available sources has not been independently verified. Information in this presentation is not advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, selling or buying Elders shares and does not take into account a reader's investment objectives, financial situation or needs.

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.