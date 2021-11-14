Elders : FY21 Sustainability Report

usepersonalSu tainability is a core objective of Elders as we continue to operate, grow and support our people and communities.

Last year we released our third Eight Point Plan, highlighting sustainability as a strategic priority for our business. We established our Sustainability Team and governance structures and published our first Sustainability Report.

Since then, we have undertaken significant work to expand on our activities and disclosures, to drive real business improvement and to demonstrate to our valued stakeholders

including our people, shareholders and communities - that Elders operates profitably and responsibly.

I am proud to share with you our progress through our second Sustainability Report, and encourage you to provide feedback on our program with our Sustainability Team (sustainability@elders.com.au).

Communities

We have continued to support our local communities and the agribusiness industry through sponsorships, donations and in-kind support, as well as through job creation. This year, we gave $2.05 million in sponsorships and donations and took on 535 new employees. We also renewed our major sponsorship of the Royal Flying Doctor Service through a $300,000 contribution to its capital­ raising program for the perennial upgrade of its fleet of flying intensive care units. This is an investment in the health and wellbeing of the rural and regional communities that support our teams and business every day.