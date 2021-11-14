Log in
Elders : FY21 Sustainability Report

11/14/2021
Monday, 15 November 2021

2021 Sustainability Report

Attached is the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Sustainability Report for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021.

Further Information:

Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer, 0439 030 905

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

2021 Elders

Sustainability Report

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636

Contents

Message from the Managing Director and CEO

2

Sustainability at Elders

6

Community Impact and Investment

10

Health and Safety

12

Employee attraction and retention

18

Water Availability

40

Environmental Performance and Regulation

22

Waste Management

24

Climate change

27

Energy and Emissions

32

Severe Weather

37

Sustainable Farming

38

Governance

50

Animal Welfare

43

Innovation and Technology

46

Performance Tables

56

TCFD Index

58

GRI Index

59

Definitions and topic boundaries

63

Message from the Managing Director and CEO

Sustainability is a core objective of Elders as we continue to operate, grow and support our people and communities.

Last year we released our third Eight Point Plan, highlighting sustainability as a strategic priority for our business. We established our Sustainability Team and governance structures and published our first Sustainability Report.

Since then, we have undertaken significant work to expand on our activities and disclosures, to drive real business improvement and to demonstrate to our valued stakeholders

  • including our people, shareholders and communities - that Elders operates profitably and responsibly.

I am proud to share with you our progress through our second Sustainability Report, and encourage you to provide feedback on our program with our Sustainability Team (sustainability@elders.com.au).

Communities

We have continued to support our local communities and the agribusiness industry through sponsorships, donations and in-kind support, as well as through job creation. This year, we gave $2.05 million in sponsorships and donations and took on 535 new employees. We also renewed our major sponsorship of the Royal Flying Doctor Service through a $300,000 contribution to its capital­ raising program for the perennial upgrade of its fleet of flying intensive care units. This is an investment in the health and wellbeing of the rural and regional communities that support our teams and business every day.

Safety

Safety is central to everything that we do at Elders and is a focus throughout the business, from the board room to the saleyards.

In FY21 we reported three lost time injuries (LTIs). It is not acceptable that our people are harmed at work and we continue to work harder than ever to achieve a zero harm environment.

We have invested in safety education and the promotion of our safety culture throughout the business. We also invested $1.9 million in safety capital expenditure throughout the Elders network. We established our 'MyWellbeing' program and expanded our Employee Assistance Program to include the provision of counselling and advisory services relating to wellbeing, financial management, legal issues, diet and nutrition. As COVID-19 vaccines have become accessible, we have encouraged our staff to get vaccinated if possible and supported them with time off to do so.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
