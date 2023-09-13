There have been many challenges in Australia's livestock sector over the last 18 months, with cattle prices falling more than 50 per cent (pc) and sheep meat prices falling in the range of 54 to 75pc - prices that would imply market failure. It is essential to understand how these falls have occurred and where the industry is going over the next 18 months and where I believe our industry will be in five years.

In short, livestock prices are likely to double from current levels due to key market drivers across cattle and sheep over the next five years.



The reasons for such drastic price declines are very similar for each sector. Firstly, the lack of labour and processing bottlenecks was the first factor that impacted markets early last year. Followed by poor markets in late 2022 and the first half of this year, and finally, by dry conditions across Australia starting in March 2023.

This analysis looks at domestic and global supply and demand drivers that will see short-term livestock price falls in Australia. However, significant tightening of global protein supplies will eventually lead to record lamb and beef prices in 2026 and 2027.