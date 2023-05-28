Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
6.560 AUD   +1.71%
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop growers
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in ewe and lamb health
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : From pre-emergent to pre-harvest, year-round weed control is crucial

05/28/2023 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The results speak for themselves, according to Chris Toohey, Senior Agronomist at Elders Albury.

rn

"The difference in Crucial's formulation really shows in its knockdown performance," Chris said.&nbsp;

rn

"Its combination of glyphosate salts and a quality surfactant package gives you a really quick result on weeds."&nbsp;

rn

Crucial also offers greater flexibility and a shorter spray-to-sow period than other high-load glyphosate products on the market.&nbsp;

rn

"We use a superior formulation for pre-sowing and it's fantastic with the short time-to-sow period. It makes a big difference being able to apply it with a number of pre-emergent herbicides and have the air-seeder following shortly after the spray application," said Chris.&nbsp;

rn

"It's a valuable product based on its short rain-fast period as well. It lets us finish tank applications and prepare paddocks even when we have continuous rain fronts occurring."

rn A game-changer for canola growers rn

Beyond its exceptional knockdown performance, Crucial is setting itself apart with an added advantage - versatility. As the most widely registered glyphosate on the market, it can be used year-round, from summer to pre-emergent knockdown, to post-emergent and pre-harvest.&nbsp;

rn

Canola growers in particular can expect to simplify and streamline their glyphosate programs with Crucial. Crucial is registered for key glyphosate-tolerant canola varieties - Roundup Ready, Optimum GLY and TruFlex - so it delivers fast, effective control all the way from pre-emergent to pre-harvest, with no need to switch.&nbsp;&nbsp;

rn

"We use it pre-harvest for canola, barley and wheat and it does exactly what we need it to. Crucial has proved to be an excellent all-rounder - that's one thing that stands out about it," said Chris.&nbsp;

rn

"On top of that, we use it before a hay or silage cut, and on a range of pulse crops pre-harvest as well. It's a very handy product to have."

rn More flexibility, less wastage rn

The benefits for growers are clear. Crucial is a big step forward from complex programs and the need to switch between different formulations and glyphosates throughout the year. With fast control and greater flexibility than typical high-load glyphosates, it offers the best of both worlds.&nbsp;

rn

"When it comes down to it, Crucial just makes life easier for growers," said Chris.&nbsp;

rn

"Being a higher-loaded glyphosate, it's a great product logistically. Transporting less product around means less packaging, less volume to handle and less application of product, and we don't have as many drums sitting in the shed. The fact that it's registered for multiple uses means we have less wastage to worry about as well - if there's any left over, we know we're going to use it later in the year. There's a lot of value in that."

rn

"Crucial is definitely a product I'll be recommending to growers in future.

rn

"The wide registration package is especially important to me as an agronomist. It shows the work that's been invested in thorough research and development for the product, and that's essential for everything I recommend.&nbsp;

rn

"It's important that we're supporting companies like Nufarm who are making that investment."

rn

This article was written by Elders supplier Nufarm for Seasons magazine.

rn"}}" id="text-751a784d0c" class="cmp-text">

The results speak for themselves, according to Chris Toohey, Senior Agronomist at Elders Albury.

"The difference in Crucial's formulation really shows in its knockdown performance," Chris said.

"Its combination of glyphosate salts and a quality surfactant package gives you a really quick result on weeds."

Crucial also offers greater flexibility and a shorter spray-to-sow period than other high-load glyphosate products on the market.

"We use a superior formulation for pre-sowing and it's fantastic with the short time-to-sow period. It makes a big difference being able to apply it with a number of pre-emergent herbicides and have the air-seeder following shortly after the spray application," said Chris.

"It's a valuable product based on its short rain-fast period as well. It lets us finish tank applications and prepare paddocks even when we have continuous rain fronts occurring."

A game-changer for canola growers

Beyond its exceptional knockdown performance, Crucial is setting itself apart with an added advantage - versatility. As the most widely registered glyphosate on the market, it can be used year-round, from summer to pre-emergent knockdown, to post-emergent and pre-harvest.

Canola growers in particular can expect to simplify and streamline their glyphosate programs with Crucial. Crucial is registered for key glyphosate-tolerant canola varieties - Roundup Ready, Optimum GLY and TruFlex - so it delivers fast, effective control all the way from pre-emergent to pre-harvest, with no need to switch.

"We use it pre-harvest for canola, barley and wheat and it does exactly what we need it to. Crucial has proved to be an excellent all-rounder - that's one thing that stands out about it," said Chris.

"On top of that, we use it before a hay or silage cut, and on a range of pulse crops pre-harvest as well. It's a very handy product to have."

More flexibility, less wastage

The benefits for growers are clear. Crucial is a big step forward from complex programs and the need to switch between different formulations and glyphosates throughout the year. With fast control and greater flexibility than typical high-load glyphosates, it offers the best of both worlds.

"When it comes down to it, Crucial just makes life easier for growers," said Chris.

"Being a higher-loaded glyphosate, it's a great product logistically. Transporting less product around means less packaging, less volume to handle and less application of product, and we don't have as many drums sitting in the shed. The fact that it's registered for multiple uses means we have less wastage to worry about as well - if there's any left over, we know we're going to use it later in the year. There's a lot of value in that."

"Crucial is definitely a product I'll be recommending to growers in future.

"The wide registration package is especially important to me as an agronomist. It shows the work that's been invested in thorough research and development for the product, and that's essential for everything I recommend.

"It's important that we're supporting companies like Nufarm who are making that investment."

This article was written by Elders supplier Nufarm for Seasons magazine.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 19:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop gr..
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in e..
PU
03:57pElders : The benefits of forage brassicas
PU
03:57pElders : Ecotain environmental plantain helps boost lambing percentages
PU
03:57pElders : Want a 'reel' advantage with your fencing operations?
PU
03:57pElders : From pre-emergent to pre-harvest, year-round weed control is crucial
PU
05/24Elders : for Queensland wool growers
PU
05/23ELDERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19Elders : Cattle update – May 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 362 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net income 2023 113 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 325 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 1 026 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 701
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,56 AUD
Average target price 8,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Rossiter Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-35.31%668
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.20.28%6 348
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-2.33%3 381
LIMONEIRA COMPANY34.15%292
BIOTALYS NV-10.29%202
URBAN-GRO, INC.-52.57%14
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer