Elders : From pre-emergent to pre-harvest, year-round weed control is crucial

The results speak for themselves, according to Chris Toohey, Senior Agronomist at Elders Albury.

"The difference in Crucial's formulation really shows in its knockdown performance," Chris said.

"Its combination of glyphosate salts and a quality surfactant package gives you a really quick result on weeds."

Crucial also offers greater flexibility and a shorter spray-to-sow period than other high-load glyphosate products on the market.

"We use a superior formulation for pre-sowing and it's fantastic with the short time-to-sow period. It makes a big difference being able to apply it with a number of pre-emergent herbicides and have the air-seeder following shortly after the spray application," said Chris.

"It's a valuable product based on its short rain-fast period as well. It lets us finish tank applications and prepare paddocks even when we have continuous rain fronts occurring."

Beyond its exceptional knockdown performance, Crucial is setting itself apart with an added advantage - versatility. As the most widely registered glyphosate on the market, it can be used year-round, from summer to pre-emergent knockdown, to post-emergent and pre-harvest.

Canola growers in particular can expect to simplify and streamline their glyphosate programs with Crucial. Crucial is registered for key glyphosate-tolerant canola varieties - Roundup Ready, Optimum GLY and TruFlex - so it delivers fast, effective control all the way from pre-emergent to pre-harvest, with no need to switch.

"We use it pre-harvest for canola, barley and wheat and it does exactly what we need it to. Crucial has proved to be an excellent all-rounder - that's one thing that stands out about it," said Chris.

"On top of that, we use it before a hay or silage cut, and on a range of pulse crops pre-harvest as well. It's a very handy product to have."

The benefits for growers are clear. Crucial is a big step forward from complex programs and the need to switch between different formulations and glyphosates throughout the year. With fast control and greater flexibility than typical high-load glyphosates, it offers the best of both worlds.

"When it comes down to it, Crucial just makes life easier for growers," said Chris.

"Being a higher-loaded glyphosate, it's a great product logistically. Transporting less product around means less packaging, less volume to handle and less application of product, and we don't have as many drums sitting in the shed. The fact that it's registered for multiple uses means we have less wastage to worry about as well - if there's any left over, we know we're going to use it later in the year. There's a lot of value in that."

"Crucial is definitely a product I'll be recommending to growers in future.

"The wide registration package is especially important to me as an agronomist. It shows the work that's been invested in thorough research and development for the product, and that's essential for everything I recommend.

"It's important that we're supporting companies like Nufarm who are making that investment."

This article was written by Elders supplier Nufarm for Seasons magazine.