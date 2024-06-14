Date Created: 03-06-2024

Date Created: 03-06-2024 2023 - 24 Gender Equality Reporting Submitted By: Elders Limited 34004336636 Elders Rural Services Australia Limited 72004045121 AUSTRALIAN INDEPENDENT RURAL RETAILERS PTY LTD 36112308835 B. & W. RURAL PTY LIMITED 33068943528

Date Created: 03-06-2024 #Workplace Overview Workplace Overview - Policies & Strategies *1.1 Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place that support gender equality in the workplace? This question asks whether your organisation has 'policies' and/or 'strategies' in place that support gender equality in the workplace and what the policies and/or strategies include. These areas are considered key to achieving gender diversity in the composition of your workforce. If you do not have a policy and/or strategy in place, you will have the opportunity to indicate why. Yes Policy; Strategy 1.1a Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of the following? Recruitment; Retention; Performance management processes; Promotions; Succession planning; Training and development; Talent identification/identification of high potentials; Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality; Gender and other aspects of diversity Provide details: *1.2 Does your organisation have any targets to address gender equality in your workplace? A target is an achievable, time-framed goal that an organisation can set to focus its efforts. A gender balance target is a goal for a specific group of people. Yes Increase the number of women in management positions; To have a gender balanced governing body (at least 40% men and 40% women) Workplace Overview - Governing Bodies

If you have already ticked an organisation in another governing body in this report, you must not tick it again below . Organisation: Elders Limited *A. To your knowledge, is this governing body also reported in a different submission group for this year's Gender Equality Reporting? No *B. What is the name of your governing body? Elders Limited Board of Directors *C. What type of governing body does this organisation have? The type of governing body should be the one that has primary responsibility for

*D. How many members are in the governing body and who holds the predominant Chair position? A Chair is the person who leads and chairs meetings of the governing body. In the situation of rotating Chair position for the meetings, the predominant gender of the people acting as Chairs for the meeting during the reporting period should be used. X' is a voluntary option to cover members who do not identify as either male or female as defined in the reporting guide. Female (F) Male (M) X Chair 0 1 0 Members 2 2 0 (excluding chairs) *E. Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place to support and achieve gender equality in this organisation's governing body? Yes Selected value: Strategy E.1 Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of following? Gender and other aspects of diversity F. Does this organisation's governing body have limits on the terms of its Chair and/or Members? No Enter maximum length of term in years. If the term limit does not relate to a full year, record the part year as a decimal amount. For the Chair: NA For the Members: NA *G. Has a target been set on the representation of women on this governing body? A target is an achievable, time-framed goal that an organisation can set to focus its efforts. A gender balance target is a goal for a specific group of people, in this case the governing body or board. Targets are different from quotas in that they are set by an organisation to suit their own results and timeframes. Quotas are set by an external body with the authority to impose them. Yes G.1 Percentage (%) of target: 40 G.2 Year of target to be reached: 2025-09-30

Organisation: Elders Rural Services Australia Limited *A. To your knowledge, is this governing body also reported in a different submission group for this year's Gender Equality Reporting? No *B. What is the name of your governing body? Elders Limited Board of Directors *C. What type of governing body does this organisation have? The type of governing body should be the one that has primary responsibility for the governance of each organisation ticked above. Board of Directors

Organisation: Elders Rural Services Australia Limited *A. To your knowledge, is this governing body also reported in a different submission group for this year's Gender Equality Reporting? No *B. What is the name of your governing body? Elders Limited Board of Directors *C. What type of governing body does this organisation have? The type of governing body should be the one that has primary responsibility for the governance of each organisation ticked above. Board of Directors

*D. How many members are in the governing body and who holds the predominant Chair position? A Chair is the person who leads and chairs meetings of the governing body. In the situation of rotating Chair position for the meetings, the predominant gender of the people acting as Chairs for the meeting during the reporting period should be used. X' is a voluntary option to cover members who do not identify as either male or female as defined in the reporting guide. Female (F) Male (M) X Chair 0 1 0 Members 2 2 0 (excluding chairs) *E. Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place to support and achieve gender equality in this organisation's governing body? Yes Selected value: Strategy E.1 Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of following? Gender and other aspects of diversity F. Does this organisation's governing body have limits on the terms of its Chair and/or Members? No Enter maximum length of term in years. If the term limit does not relate to a full year, record the part year as a decimal amount. For the Chair: NA For the Members: NA *G. Has a target been set on the representation of women on this governing body? A target is an achievable, time-framed goal that an organisation can set to focus its efforts. A gender balance target is a goal for a specific group of people, in this case the governing body or board. Targets are different from quotas in that they are set by an organisation to suit their own results and timeframes. Quotas are set by an external body with the authority to impose them. Yes G.1 Percentage (%) of target: 40