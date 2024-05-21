Even in a dry season, when worm numbers are expected to be lower, using an effective drench in young cattle is essential to avoid health and productivity issues.

Young cattle are losing significant weight even at very low worm egg counts.

Research has linked the results seen on worm egg counts to production loss.1-5 A key finding is that young cattle lose significant weight despite low worm burdens.

As shown in the graph below, research in 2021 found that weight gain progressively decreased as WECs increased. Young cattle lose 1.5 kg a month when worm egg counts were only 10 to 99 eggs per gram. Even at these low levels, worms decreased average daily gain (ADG) by 11 per cent.1