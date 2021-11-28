Elders : Maximise your yield even before seeding

29 Nov 21

Plants only need small amounts of trace elements, but they have a huge influence on plant growth and productivity.

Trace elements are vital because they:

promote healthy root growth and support major plant processes like photosynthesis.

help plants use macronutrients like nitrogen more effectively - even if high levels of nitrogen are applied, it can't be utilised well without a good balance of trace elements.

Although trace elements are in the soil, they can be unavailable to plants. Trace element deficiencies are often difficult to diagnose unless tested and often yield potential is already lost once symptoms appear in the crop. From day one you need fertilisers that are plant-available and cost-effective.

Stoller Australia deliver a full range of chelated trace elements that are made using a specific process unique to Stoller.

Stoller Australia's seed treatment products for winter crops include Bio-Forge - a unique combination of key nutrients that can help crops emerge quicker and improve early plant growth, root development, nutrient uptake, and stress tolerance.

Seed treatment with Stoller's Bio-Forge helps increase crop vigour and maximise yield potential. Healthy and more vigorous crops mean you can apply herbicides earlier to tackle those hard to kill weeds.

Stoller Australia's technical manager, Domenic Cavallaro, has conducted numerous trials on Stoller's Bio-Forge, which works to maintain the genetic potential of plants, improve growth, and increase yield in a variety of crops.

"Bio-Forge has demonstrated again and again the improvement that it can have on yield across a variety of crops, which is really exciting," Domenic said.

"This is helping farmers across the country to get the most out of their crop's genetic potential."

Producing favourable results across tree and vine, field and greenhouse, and broadacre, Bio-Forge is proving to reduce the effects of stress on a large range of crops. Using Bio-Forge in conjunction with an optimum nutritionally based program will assist in maximizing the genetic potential of the crop, resulting in increased yield and profit.

Bio-Forge Canola

Canola seed treated with Bio-Forge produced a 4 per cent (pc) increase in yield.

The application of Bio-Forge led to a $3.8:1 per hectare return on investment.

Bio-Forge seed treated canola showed an increase in biomass of 7 pc.

Bio-Forge on Cotton

Cotton treated with Bio-Forge produced a 9 pc increase on yield.

Bio-Forge* applications resulted in 3.94 more bales per ha.

The application of Bio-Forge led to a $4:1 per hectare return on investment.

Bio-Forge on Sorghum

Bio-Forge when used as a seed treatment on sorghum crops generated a 5.2 pc increase in yield.

The root systems showed better development than the grower control, supporting improved germination and establishment.

*In conjunction with Stoller's ClearStart22KZ.

Article written by Stoller Australia for Seasons magazine.

Elders offers Stoller's Companion in a range of sizes. Order your supply now. View the range.