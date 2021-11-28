Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
11.38 AUD   +0.26%
04:50pELDERS : Liberty grain sorghum brings satisfying results in the south
PU
04:50pELDERS : Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica
PU
04:50pTHE KING KONG OF TROPICAL GRASSES : Mekong Briz
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Maximise your yield even before seeding

11/28/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29 Nov 21
Maximise your yield even before seeding One of the biggest factors limiting crop growth and yield is nutrition.

Plants only need small amounts of trace elements, but they have a huge influence on plant growth and productivity.
Trace elements are vital because they:

  • promote healthy root growth and support major plant processes like photosynthesis.
  • help plants use macronutrients like nitrogen more effectively - even if high levels of nitrogen are applied, it can't be utilised well without a good balance of trace elements.

Although trace elements are in the soil, they can be unavailable to plants. Trace element deficiencies are often difficult to diagnose unless tested and often yield potential is already lost once symptoms appear in the crop. From day one you need fertilisers that are plant-available and cost-effective.

Stoller Australia deliver a full range of chelated trace elements that are made using a specific process unique to Stoller.

Bio-Forge seed treatment

Stoller Australia's seed treatment products for winter crops include Bio-Forge - a unique combination of key nutrients that can help crops emerge quicker and improve early plant growth, root development, nutrient uptake, and stress tolerance.

Seed treatment with Stoller's Bio-Forge helps increase crop vigour and maximise yield potential. Healthy and more vigorous crops mean you can apply herbicides earlier to tackle those hard to kill weeds.

Stoller Australia's technical manager, Domenic Cavallaro, has conducted numerous trials on Stoller's Bio-Forge, which works to maintain the genetic potential of plants, improve growth, and increase yield in a variety of crops.

"Bio-Forge has demonstrated again and again the improvement that it can have on yield across a variety of crops, which is really exciting," Domenic said.

"This is helping farmers across the country to get the most out of their crop's genetic potential."

Producing favourable results across tree and vine, field and greenhouse, and broadacre, Bio-Forge is proving to reduce the effects of stress on a large range of crops. Using Bio-Forge in conjunction with an optimum nutritionally based program will assist in maximizing the genetic potential of the crop, resulting in increased yield and profit.

A Summary of Bio-Forge Trial Results

Bio-Forge Canola

  • Canola seed treated with Bio-Forge produced a 4 per cent (pc) increase in yield.
  • The application of Bio-Forge led to a $3.8:1 per hectare return on investment.
  • Bio-Forge seed treated canola showed an increase in biomass of 7 pc.

Bio-Forge on Cotton

  • Cotton treated with Bio-Forge produced a 9 pc increase on yield.
  • Bio-Forge* applications resulted in 3.94 more bales per ha.
  • The application of Bio-Forge led to a $4:1 per hectare return on investment.

Bio-Forge on Sorghum

  • Bio-Forge when used as a seed treatment on sorghum crops generated a 5.2 pc increase in yield.
  • The root systems showed better development than the grower control, supporting improved germination and establishment.

*In conjunction with Stoller's ClearStart22KZ.

Article written by Stoller Australia for Seasons magazine.

Elders offers Stoller's Companion in a range of sizes. Order your supply now.

View the range.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
04:50pELDERS : Liberty grain sorghum brings satisfying results in the south
PU
04:50pELDERS : Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica
PU
04:50pTHE KING KONG OF TROPICAL GRASSES : Mekong Briz
PU
04:50pELDERS : Gallagher Animal Performance helps track animal performance
PU
04:50pELDERS : Significant advantages for Australian growers from new nematicide
PU
04:50pELDERS : Maximise your yield even before seeding
PU
04:50pELDERS : Get a better return on investment with Waratah fencing
PU
04:40pELDERS : Old herbicide classification makes way for the future
PU
04:40pELDERS : The first choice for sheep summer drench programs
PU
11/26ELDERS : Insights into farmland values
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 705 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 115 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 1 785 M 1 271 M 1 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,38 AUD
Average target price 13,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tania Foster Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED15.42%1 271
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.77%44 993
CORTEVA, INC.20.95%34 135
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.22%16 815
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-12.01%15 939
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.10%11 139