Whether it be fallow sprays, soil tests, fertiliser selection, sowing rate and waiting for optimum moisture levels, this preparation can be at a significant cost to the grower.

When it comes to grazing the forage that is planted to fill a winter feed gap however, there are times when the planning might go by the wayside.

Stock might be put into forage crops without much pre-planning, which can contribute to significant waste, loss of production and cost.

As with the planning which goes into sowing a winter forage, to reduce waste and increase production, livestock also require preparation before grazing this valuable feed source. Feed budgeting, stocking rates and crop rotation are all key parts of a successful grazing program to achieve the most out of winter forages.

To understand what is required to achieve this, it is important to understand the challenges and risks which winter forages pose to livestock and the management processes available to alleviate them to maximise production.

These are just some of the challenges of forages:

Nitrates

High moisture content

Low fibre content

High protein

Poor nutrient balance

Low magnesium level

Poor feed conversion

These challenges, if not addressed, can lead to a range of animal health problems, including:

pulpy kidney and other metabolic diseases

scours

weight loss

reduced growth rates from poor feed conversion

grass tetany

bloat

higher rate of weight loss during transport.

At times, livestock fatalities can also occur.

Producers might consider implementing a simple protocol to manage most of these risks and achieve the maximum production from winter forages.

All stock should be fully vaccinated with a minimum of 5 in 1 to prevent pulpy kidney, ideally 14 days pre-grazing to allow peak antibody response for maximum protection.

An effective broad-spectrum drench should also be given to eliminate internal parasites.

Stock should initially be provided additional fibre (straw) to maintain rumen function, as well as a lick supplement specific to the crop being grazed. Lick supplements supply the animal with important minerals and starches often lacking in forage crops and enable stock to utilise the feed source that in return increases weight gain, maximising production and return on investment on the winter forage.

In short - follow the VDS protocol: Vaccinate, Drench, Supplement.