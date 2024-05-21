Sclerotinia and blackleg are two of the most damaging diseases in Australian canola.

Of course, the higher the value of the canola seed which growers have planted, the more costly any loss will be. That's why the release of Revystar® is so significant.

Revystar is a co-formulated Group 3 and Group 7 fungicide unlike any other. Just as progressive innovations have steadily increased the productivity of hybrid canola varieties, including early hybrids with the same traits, Revystar uses advances within two well-established fungicidal chemical groups to increase their effectiveness against sclerotinia and blackleg.

BASF Market Lead Canola David Strong said the economics of growing hybrid canola make Revystar an especially good choice for foliar sprays in those crops.

"Local trials and overseas experience have shown that Revystar consistently outperforms other fungicides with the same modes of action on the two most potentially costly diseases of canola," he said.

"By preventing yield losses and reduced grain quality in such high-value crops, it will deliver an excellent return on a comparatively small investment."

The game-changing compound in the Revystar formulation is mefentrifluconazole, a DMI active branded Revysol®. Revysol is the first 'isopropanol azole' and has a uniquely adaptable molecule that can change shape to bind strongly with mutated disease pathogens which older DMIs may no longer be able to control. At a time when resistance to DMIs is becoming widespread, it is this capacity that makes Revysol a clear standout as the preferred choice in a crowded field of Group 3 fungicides.

But Revystar delivers more than just the benefits of Revysol with its second active ingredient also being a 'best in class' contender. Xemium® (fluxapyroxad) is a next-generation Group 7 SDHI active.

"Given that most growers' spray programs probably already include a co-formulated Group 3 and Group 7 fungicide, it makes sense to upgrade to the new option that is likely to be less affected by resistance developing in the most important diseases," David explained.

"Its rapid uptake also makes it more tolerant of tricky weather conditions during and after spraying than alternative fungicides."

Revystar is registered to control sclerotinia and both seedling and upper canopy infection (UCI) blackleg in canola. "With a seed treatment like ILeVO® now providing such a high level of early protection against blackleg," said David, "we recommend that growers apply Revystar at 20-50% flowering so they get the protection against both diseases instead of just one. In most cases, preventing sclerotinia will be the priority and the protection against upper canopy blackleg will be a handy bonus."

Revystar is also registered for control of six diseases in barley, including both forms of net blotch; three diseases in oats and oaten hay; and five diseases in wheat, including both Septoria tritici and Septoria nodorum, as well as for suppression of yellow leaf spot.

This article was written by BASF for Seasons magazine.

Please note: this article contains information of a general nature, and does not take into account your personal objectives, situation or needs. Before acting on any information, you should consider the appropriateness of the information provided, and seek advice on whether it is fit for your circumstances.