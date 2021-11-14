Elders : Notice of Annual General Meeting

useAttached is notice of the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held virtually on Thursday 16 December 2021, from 10:00am (ACDT).

15 November 2021 Dear Shareholder,

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Elders Limited (Elders), which will take place on 16 December 2021 at 10.00am (ACDT). This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Notes detail the business that will be dealt with at that meeting.

While your Board looked forward to meeting with you in person, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that, unfortunately, this year your AGM will

o ce again be held as a virtual (online) meeting. Information about participation in the meeting, how to submit questions and voting on resolutions is set out in this Notice and further detail can be found by visiting boardroomlimited.com.au/agm/elders2021.

We h pe that this format will allow as many Shareholders as possible to join us and participate in the meeting.

I encourage you to consider voting online ahead of the meeting, particularly if you are unable to join us at the prescribed time on 16 December 2021. If you attend the meeting and decide to change your vote, you can do so while voting remains open in the meeting.

The Elders Board believes the resolutions proposed in the Notice and described in the Explanatory Notes are in the best interests of Elders' shareholders and, subject to the abstentions stated in the Notice, unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all items. If you appoint me as your proxy, or I b come you proxy by default, but do not direct me how to vote, I intend to vote in favour of all items.

Yours sincerely,

ForIan Wilton

Chair