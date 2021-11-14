Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
12.1 AUD   0.00%
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Notice of Annual General Meeting

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 15 November 2021

onlyNotice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

useAttached is notice of the Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held virtually on Thursday 16 December 2021, from 10:00am (ACDT).

Further Information:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary, 0419 222 489 personalAuthorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary For

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

For personal use only

FOR

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURE

2021 Elders

Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 67th Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders of Elders Limited (Company) will be held virtually on

Thursday, 16 December 2021 commencing at 10.00am (Australian Central Daylight Time)

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636

Elders Limited

ABN 34 004 336 636

only

Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street

Adelaide, SA, Australia 5000

GPO Box 551, Adelaide SA 5001

p | 08 8425 4000 f | 08 7131 0118

elders.com.au

use

15 November 2021

Dear Shareholder,

personal

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Elders Limited (Elders), which will take place on 16 December 2021 at 10.00am (ACDT). This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Notes detail the business that will be dealt with at that meeting.

While your Board looked forward to meeting with you in person, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that, unfortunately, this year your AGM will

o ce again be held as a virtual (online) meeting. Information about participation in the meeting, how to submit questions and voting on resolutions is set out in this Notice and further detail can be found by visiting boardroomlimited.com.au/agm/elders2021.

We h pe that this format will allow as many Shareholders as possible to join us and participate in the meeting.

I encourage you to consider voting online ahead of the meeting, particularly if you are unable to join us at the prescribed time on 16 December 2021. If you attend the meeting and decide to change your vote, you can do so while voting remains open in the meeting.

The Elders Board believes the resolutions proposed in the Notice and described in the Explanatory Notes are in the best interests of Elders' shareholders and, subject to the abstentions stated in the Notice, unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all items. If you appoint me as your proxy, or I b come you proxy by default, but do not direct me how to vote, I intend to vote in favour of all items.

Yours sincerely,

ForIan Wilton

Chair

Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

3

only

Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting Agenda

For personal use

Thursday, 16 December 2021 10.00 am ACDT

  1. Financial Statements and Reports
    To receive and consider the Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the 12 month period ended
  1. September 2021.

No vote is held in connection with this item.

2. Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report, for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021 be adopted."

Note that the vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Company or the Directors of the Company.

3. Re-Election of Robyn Clubb

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Robyn Clubb, being a director of the Company who retires pursuant to Rule 8.1.5(b) of the Constitution of the Company, and being eligible, is re-elected as a director of the Company."

4. Election of Raelene Murphy

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Raelene Murphy, having been appointed by the Board since the last Annual General Meeting, who retires in accordance with Rule 8.1.5(a) of the Constitution of the Company, and being eligible, is elected as a director of the Company."

5. Approval of Issue of Securities under Long-Term Incentive Plan - Exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 13 and for all other purposes, the issue of securities under the Long-Term Incentive Plan, as described in the accompanying Explanatory Notes, be approved."

6. Managing Director's Long­ Term Incentive

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the grant of 102,400 performance rights to the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Charles Allison, on the terms specified in the accompanying Explanatory Notes be approved."

Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Notes, which form part of this Notice

of Meeting, for more information on the proposed resolutions.

By Order of the Board

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

15 November 2021

  • 2021 Elders Notice of Annual General Meeting

Explanatory

Notes

onlyuseThe following notes have been prepared to assist Shareholders to better

nderstand the business to be considered by Shareholders at the 2021

personalAnnual General Meeting. The Directors recommend th t Shareholders read the Explanatory Notes before determining whether to support the resolutions.

For

Item 1 - To Receive

and Consider the Financial

Statements and Reports of

the Directors and Auditor

In accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021 will be laid before the meeting.

Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity at the meeting to ask questions or make comments on the management of the Company. Shareholders may also submit written questions to the Auditor relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit up to five business days prior

to the AGM. A reasonable opportunity will be given at the AGM for Shareholders to ask the Auditor or its representatives questions relevant to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and the independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit.

A copy of the 2021 Annual Report (which includes the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditor) will be mailed to all Shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy of the Report. The 2021 Annual Report is located on the Company's website at: investors.elderslimited.com/ investor-centre/?page=annual-reports.

The Corporations Act and the Constitution of the Company do not require Shareholder approval of these Statements and Reports. Accordingly, no vote is held in connection with this item.

Item 2 - To Adopt the Remuneration Report

The Corporations Act requires the Company to propose a resolution to Shareholders that the Remuneration Report be adopted. The Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report, can be found in the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

The Remuneration Report includes:

  1. an explanation of the Company's policy for determining the nature and amount of remuneration of Key Management Personnel (KMP);
  2. a discussion of the relationship between the remuneration policy and the Company's performance; and
  3. a detailed summary of remuneration components for KMP including relevant performance conditions.

Although the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its Directors, the Board will take the outcome of the vote and the views of Shareholders into consideration when reviewing remuneration policies and practices.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2:

  • by or on behalf of a member of the KMP whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report (and their closely related parties), regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; or
  • by a member of the KMP (and their closely related parties) at the date of the meeting acting as proxy.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:

  • it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
  • it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with an express authorisation to vote as the proxy decides even though Item 2 is connected with the remuneration of the KMP.

The term 'closely related party' is defined in the Corporations Act and includes the KMP's spouse, dependants and certain other close family members, as well as any companies controlled by the KMP.

Board Recommendation

Acknowledging that each Director has a personal interest in their own remuneration from the Company, as set out in the

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:50pELDERS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:40pELDERS : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021
PU
11/12Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
11/07Harvest time safety tips
PU
11/04Cattle market – November update
PU
11/04Sheep market – November update
PU
11/03Distance no barrier to innovation at Brigodoon Cattle Company
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2021 139 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 160 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 1 893 M 1 387 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,10 AUD
Average target price 13,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED22.72%1 387
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.6.37%48 324
CORTEVA, INC.25.77%35 498
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.68%17 485
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.05%17 064
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.11%11 106