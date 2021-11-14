Elders : Notice of Annual General Meeting

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Elders Limited (Elders), which will take place on 16 December 2021 at 10.00am (ACDT). This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Notes detail the business that will be dealt with at that meeting.
While your Board looked forward to meeting with you in person, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that, unfortunately, this year your AGM will
o ce again be held as a virtual (online) meeting. Information about participation in the meeting, how to submit questions and voting on resolutions is set out in this Notice and further detail can be found by visiting boardroomlimited.com.au/agm/elders2021.
We h pe that this format will allow as many Shareholders as possible to join us and participate in the meeting.
I encourage you to consider voting online ahead of the meeting, particularly if you are unable to join us at the prescribed time on 16 December 2021. If you attend the meeting and decide to change your vote, you can do so while voting remains open in the meeting.
The Elders Board believes the resolutions proposed in the Notice and described in the Explanatory Notes are in the best interests of Elders' shareholders and, subject to the abstentions stated in the Notice, unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all items. If you appoint me as your proxy, or I b come you proxy by default, but do not direct me how to vote, I intend to vote in favour of all items.
Yours sincerely,
ForIan Wilton
Chair
Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting
Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting Agenda
Thursday, 16 December 2021 10.00 am ACDT
Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the 12 month period ended
September 2021.
No vote is held in connection with this item.
2. Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report, for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021 be adopted."
Note that the vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Company or the Directors of the Company.
3. Re-Election of Robyn Clubb
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Robyn Clubb, being a director of the Company who retires pursuant to Rule 8.1.5(b) of the Constitution of the Company, and being eligible, is re-elected as a director of the Company."
4. Election of Raelene Murphy
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Raelene Murphy, having been appointed by the Board since the last Annual General Meeting, who retires in accordance with Rule 8.1.5(a) of the Constitution of the Company, and being eligible, is elected as a director of the Company."
5. Approval of Issue of Securities under Long-Term Incentive Plan - Exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 13 and for all other purposes, the issue of securities under the Long-Term Incentive Plan, as described in the accompanying Explanatory Notes, be approved."
6. Managing Director's Long Term Incentive
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That the grant of 102,400 performance rights to the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Charles Allison, on the terms specified in the accompanying Explanatory Notes be approved."
Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Notes, which form part of this Notice
of Meeting, for more information on the proposed resolutions.
By Order of the Board
Peter Hastings
Company Secretary
15 November 2021
2021 Elders Notice of Annual General Meeting
Explanatory
Notes
The following notes have been prepared to assist Shareholders to better
understand the business to be considered by Shareholders at the 2021
Annual General Meeting. The Directors recommend that Shareholders read the Explanatory Notes before determining whether to support the resolutions.
For
Item 1 - To Receive
and Consider the Financial
Statements and Reports of
the Directors and Auditor
In accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021 will be laid before the meeting.
Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity at the meeting to ask questions or make comments on the management of the Company. Shareholders may also submit written questions to the Auditor relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit up to five business days prior
to the AGM. A reasonable opportunity will be given at the AGM for Shareholders to ask the Auditor or its representatives questions relevant to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and the independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit.
A copy of the 2021 Annual Report (which includes the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditor) will be mailed to all Shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy of the Report. The 2021 Annual Report is located on the Company's website at: investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/?page=annual-reports.
The Corporations Act and the Constitution of the Company do not require Shareholder approval of these Statements and Reports. Accordingly, no vote is held in connection with this item.
Item 2 - To Adopt the Remuneration Report
The Corporations Act requires the Company to propose a resolution to Shareholders that the Remuneration Report be adopted. The Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report, can be found in the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
The Remuneration Report includes:
an explanation of the Company's policy for determining the nature and amount of remuneration of Key Management Personnel (KMP);
a discussion of the relationship between the remuneration policy and the Company's performance; and
a detailed summary of remuneration components for KMP including relevant performance conditions.
Although the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its Directors, the Board will take the outcome of the vote and the views of Shareholders into consideration when reviewing remuneration policies and practices.
Voting Exclusion Statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2:
by or on behalf of a member of the KMP whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report (and their closely related parties), regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; or
by a member of the KMP (and their closely related parties) at the date of the meeting acting as proxy.
However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:
it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with an express authorisation to vote as the proxy decides even though Item 2 is connected with the remuneration of the KMP.
The term 'closely related party' is defined in the Corporations Act and includes the KMP's spouse, dependants and certain other close family members, as well as any companies controlled by the KMP.
Board Recommendation
Acknowledging that each Director has a personal interest in their own remuneration from the Company, as set out in the
