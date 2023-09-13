Lawral Park's milestone on-property sale, held early last month, achieved full clearance, with all 90 rams selling to both commercial and stud producers.

Fetching an average price of $1264 and the top ram selling for $4,500, stud principal Campbell Lawrie said he was delighted with the result.



"We went into the day feeling excited that it is our 20th sale, and finished up just feeling ecstatic with the result. It has been a really good, solid day for us," he said.

The Lawries have been farming in the lower Eyre Peninsula region for over 125 years, when the family bought the property in 1896, settling the district. Today, they are focussed on their Prime SAMM stud, along with some Merinos, cropping and hay.



Campbell explained that the family have been loyal Elders clients for some time.



"I first enlisted Elders back in 1999 when I bought my very first Prime SAMMs, but my parents and family before me had worked with Elders for years," he said.



"Elders supports us with all our daily operations in livestock and wool. We work with Claire Loveridge from a wool perspective, and Adam Briese is our livestock agent."



The stud part of the Lawries' business was established over 23 years ago, when Campbell travelled to Western Australia to make his first Prime SAMM purchase. That sale also marked the first time that Campbell enlisted the services of Elders stud stock manager Tony Wetherall, who still auctioneers at their sales today.



"Tony took me along to my first Prime SAMM sale then, and we have really been working together ever since. Our on-property this year marked Tony's 13th sale auctioneering for us," Campbell explained.



"He has been pivotal in a lot of our decision making, and how we have moved forward. It is a great working relationship."

Tony, who has been with Elders for 45 years, said he greatly enjoys working alongside Campbell and the rest of the Lawrie family.



"I have known the Lawries for a long time, and they have really been pioneers in this niche sector," Tony said.



"There aren't many Prime SAMM studs left around the country, but Lawral Park remains one of the leading studs, I believe, in Australia.



"The Lawries are very good livestock people, they know what they're doing and what they're looking for. They are fastidious as far as structure goes, and that ability has guided them through to today."



With an unrivalled understanding of the Australian livestock market, Elders' stud stock team is equipped to deliver results for studs across Australia.

"Elders' national network is our strength to support our clients and their studs. We have a really strong footprint in Australia," Tony said.

"Commercially, we have a lot of clients and a good stronghold. We can tap into that to support the work our studs do, ensuring we are getting people along to those sales."

Header image: left to right- Campbell Lawrie of Lawral Park, Trevor and Nathan Pietsch, from Bordertown and Elders Cummins Territory Sles Manager Adam Briese.