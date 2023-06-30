A Simmental bull from Herlo Park Livestock in New South Wales topped the Elite Bull Sale on Friday, selling to Alpha-based Kingston Grazing for $30,000.

rn

The sale attracted a top-quality selection of cattle from across Queensland and northern New South Wales, with 10 breeds and their crosses offered. 145 of 151 lots were sold, a clearance rate of 96 per cent, with an average sale price of $8531.

rn"}}" id="text-3169a54143" class="cmp-text">

A Simmental bull from Herlo Park Livestock in New South Wales topped the Elite Bull Sale on Friday, selling to Alpha-based Kingston Grazing for $30,000.

The sale attracted a top-quality selection of cattle from across Queensland and northern New South Wales, with 10 breeds and their crosses offered. 145 of 151 lots were sold, a clearance rate of 96 per cent, with an average sale price of $8531.