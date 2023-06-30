A Simmental bull from Herlo Park Livestock in New South Wales topped the Elite Bull Sale on Friday, selling to Alpha-based Kingston Grazing for $30,000.rn
The sale attracted a top-quality selection of cattle from across Queensland and northern New South Wales, with 10 breeds and their crosses offered. 145 of 151 lots were sold, a clearance rate of 96 per cent, with an average sale price of $8531. rn"}}" id="text-3169a54143" class="cmp-text">
A Simmental bull from Herlo Park Livestock in New South Wales topped the Elite Bull Sale on Friday, selling to Alpha-based Kingston Grazing for $30,000.
The sale attracted a top-quality selection of cattle from across Queensland and northern New South Wales, with 10 breeds and their crosses offered. 145 of 151 lots were sold, a clearance rate of 96 per cent, with an average sale price of $8531.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 04:12:09 UTC.