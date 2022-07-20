Elders : Rob Inglis – growing the profitability of livestock businesses

Every single day is different, a mix of being on farm and meeting clients, and then going back to the office to complete the administration side of what you need to do.

Educating clients is a key part of the role of an LPA. Our teamwork with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to facilitate programs and workshops like Lifetime Ewe Management and Heifers for Profit so that our clients are well informed in best practice and keep updated with industry standards.

The farmers that I'm visiting at the moment are facing a myriad of problems to solve. One property that we're working with are currently losing lambs.

They were losing ewes so we did some faecal samples and other testing, worked out that they had a selenium deficiency and have come up with a program to address that.

We're also working with a farmer who's got some cattle agisted who is trying to get some weight on those cattle to go into a feed lot. We're going to go out and assess them and probably provide them with a supplement to accelerate their growth rates. There is plenty of problem solving and thinking outside the square to solve those issues.

While problem solving is part of our role, we prefer to "play ahead of the ball" by identifying and addressing the cause. This is far more profitable than treating the symptoms.