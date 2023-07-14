National mutton prices declined by 11pc in July to $340 c/kg cwt, equating to 43pc lower year on year. China continues a rapid rise in mutton imports in 2023, with volume increasing by 93.6pc compared to 2022 year to date levels. However, China isn't the only country taking advantage of a lower price point, solid increases have been recorded in Saudi Arabi up 53.3pc, Singapore up 28.6pc and the USA up 24pc.rn"}}" id="text-bb6a990552" class="cmp-text">
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 03:38:04 UTC.