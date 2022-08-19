Log in
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:27 2022-08-19 am EDT
11.79 AUD   -0.46%
12:14aELDERS : Sheep update – August 2022
PU
12:14aELDERS : Cattle update – August 2022
PU
08/14ELDERS : The best advice – for this season and the next
PU
Elders : Sheep update – August 2022

08/19/2022 | 12:14am EDT
19 Aug 22
Sheep update - August 2022 Market fundamentals

National trade lamb prices continued to decrease in August driven by variable quality and an increase in older lamb numbers, prices decreased by 3 per cent (pc) to 731 c/kg cwt. This trend could continue for another two to three weeks before there is a run of new season lambs.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 14 to 18 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 14 to 18 August. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 14 to 18 August.

National trade lamb prices eased in August. From the field South Australia

"As we venture through winter toward spring, we begin the selling season for sheep and lambs in the warmer, earlier regions of SA.

"The lamb price has been hampered by a larger number of old lambs that are still coming on to the market at a period when new season sucker lambs are about to come online, coupled with similar delays on kill floors that relate to staffing and the speed of movement of product.

"Similarly, we have seen the early new season lamb price for restocking lambs weaker than the previous seasons highs due to feed reserves, potential price of lot feeding into the future and the change-over rate from old lamb to new season.

"With the consistent through put of lambs at plants some processors have been forced to slow down mutton kill. Others have had processing product movement and price challengers cause a discount of the mutton price, which most processors are suggesting is a sustainable rate leading into the spring selling period."

Laryn Gogel, Elders Livestock Manager, Southern South Australia.

Elders WoolPlus

"Unlock the equity in your wool clip, now. Access up to 50pc of expected wool proceeds up to six months prior to the wool sale when you consign your wool to Elders."

Nigel Hawke, Elders Territory Sales Manager, Albany, Western Australia.

Find out more about Elders WoolPlus.

Market indicators Table contains lamb and mutton price comparisons.

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.

The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.

Elders has a range of animal health products to keep your stock in top condition.

View the range

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
