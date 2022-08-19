Elders : Sheep update – August 2022

19 Aug 22

National trade lamb prices continued to decrease in August driven by variable quality and an increase in older lamb numbers, prices decreased by 3 per cent (pc) to 731 c/kg cwt. This trend could continue for another two to three weeks before there is a run of new season lambs.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 14 to 18 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 14 to 18 August. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 14 to 18 August.

"As we venture through winter toward spring, we begin the selling season for sheep and lambs in the warmer, earlier regions of SA.

"The lamb price has been hampered by a larger number of old lambs that are still coming on to the market at a period when new season sucker lambs are about to come online, coupled with similar delays on kill floors that relate to staffing and the speed of movement of product.

"Similarly, we have seen the early new season lamb price for restocking lambs weaker than the previous seasons highs due to feed reserves, potential price of lot feeding into the future and the change-over rate from old lamb to new season.

"With the consistent through put of lambs at plants some processors have been forced to slow down mutton kill. Others have had processing product movement and price challengers cause a discount of the mutton price, which most processors are suggesting is a sustainable rate leading into the spring selling period."

Laryn Gogel, Elders Livestock Manager, Southern South Australia.

