  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
12.63 AUD   +2.68%
10/13Elders : Sheep update – October 2022
PU
10/13Elders : Cattle update – October 2022
PU
10/07Elders : Career journey takes Sharon to national role
PU
Elders : Sheep update – October 2022

10/13/2022 | 09:52pm EDT
14 Oct 22
Sheep update - October 2022 Market fundamentals

National trade lamb prices continue to edge higher, increasing by 2 per cent (pc) to 761 c/kg cwt in the first half of October. At state level, Queensland trade lamb prices moved 21 pc higher, followed by South Australia which increased by 16 pc. The upward trend is promising for this time of year, but supply will likely move higher once warmer weather prevails.

For context, prices remain softer overall despite the upward trend of recent weeks, at a national level trade lamb prices are currently 17 pc below this time last year.

MLA released the State of the Industry Report 2022 this month, the report found that two thirds of Australians have maintained their level of red meat consumption over the past 10 years. The report was especially pleasing for sheep meat producers with domestic consumption increasing for the first time since 2015. Australia consumes 5.9 kg of sheep meat per capita, while the global average is just 1.8 kg per capita, representing a sizeable opportunity for Australia.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 13 to 19 October. Widespread rainfall is expected to cause minor and major flooding in eastern Australia.

National trade lamb prices continue to find support in October. From the field Western Australia

"Demand for sheep from eastern Australia continues to drive prices for young ewes higher, outperforming expectations with a price range of $230 to $270 per head.

"In September we saw approximately 34,000 sheep move from Western Australia to eastern states, the largest volume since November last year.

"On the international front, live exports are set to ramp up ahead of the soccer world cup, with a third ship due in November resulting in positive price movements for local graziers.

"There's three weeks to go for the stud stock team in what has been a very busy season. The team have completed 81 ram sales in 47 days, with strong prices achieved across the board."

Dean Hubbard, Elders Livestock Manager, Western Australia

South Australia

"Off the back of a dry July in many parts of the Mid North, Yorke Peninsula and North Eastern pastoral areas, August and September rains saw areas improve. In parts of the Yorke Peninsula and Mid North, farmers are looking at above average crop yields, combined with a potential spring feed flush.

"Whilst mutton prices are subdued compared to recent years, back at levels around $4 to $5/kg, store lamb prices remain quite strong in comparison to the slaughter prices being on offer.

"Store Merino lambs are selling from $2.80 to $3.40/kg subject to weight, whilst crossbred lambs are generally selling from $3.50 to $4.20/kg for the lighter store lambs on offer.

"The off-shears ewe sales remain quite strong, with South Australian sales seeing prices which many see as a mixture of good 'buying and selling'.

"There are some early signs of some fly issues in some parts, making graziers a bit weary when it comes to potential fly-waves if rain continues throughout the warming months.

"Wet conditions and shearing issues experienced in some areas has led to conversations amongst producers around the option of shedding-breeds."

Damien Webb, Elders Livestock Manager, Northern South Australia.

Elders WoolPlus

"Unlock the equity in your wool clip, now. Access up to 50pc of expected wool proceeds up to six months prior to the wool sale when you consign your wool to Elders."

Nigel Hawke, Elders Territory Sales Manager, Albany, Western Australia.

Find out more about Elders WoolPlus.

Market indicators

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.

The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.

Elders has a range of animal health products to keep your stock in top condition.

View the range

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 01:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
