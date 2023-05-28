Advanced search
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
6.560 AUD   +1.71%
Elders : Simodis insecticide launch welcomed for management of problem pests

05/28/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Diamondback moth and cabbage white butterfly are just two hard-to-control insect pests for vegetable growers, with the recent arrival of Simodis® insecticide having been much-anticipated. 

Simodis® insecticide, with Plinazolin® technology, marks the next evolution in insecticide technology for protecting plant health. Some have described it as the most significant launch since Group 28s arrived a decade ago, with this novel mode of action being the first Group 30 registered in key vegetable crops.  

Syngenta demonstrated Simodis® insecticide on brassica crops at the Elders-sponsored Victorian Vegetable Innovation Days (VicVID) in April. This was in effect the southern launch of Simodis® insecticide, following the grand unveiling at Syngenta GrowMore in November 2022. The Lockyer Valley event included treatments on fruiting vegetables (tomatoes) and cucurbits (rockmelon), as well as brassicas (cauliflower) and spring onions. 

Elders Pakenham Agronomist Connor Steel worked closely with Butler Market Gardens, this year's hosts for VicVID, liaising with industry and the various seed and crop protection companies in establishing the Catani site.

Mr Steel said Simodis® insecticide had proven to be an impressive product from an efficacy and a residual perspective. He felt comfortable that growers understood that scouting for insect pests and beneficial species was vital to make the most of the product and its numerous strengths.

"My growers who have used it have been really impressed with it and the length of control, while understanding it's not systemic," he said.

"Not only does it have the residual activity, the range of pests it has been able to control has been really good too. I can see it having a large summer ahead."

Mr Steel said the benefit of an event of this breadth was giving growers access to all things new in horticulture, relevant to their patch, from seed varieties to insecticides, fungicides and more.

"Visitors to the site were able to see what a Syngenta spray program looks like, and the level of control, not only with pests, but diseases too, from white blister control to downy mildew control. &nbsp;

"It's also the products from other suppliers, as well with bio stimulants and different seed varieties, which was really good because it doesn't happen very often," Mr Steel said.

Also in attendance was Syngenta Technical Services Lead Len Ibbotson. Mr Ibbotson said Simodis®&nbsp;insecticide offers reliable, robust and extended residual efficacy in key horticultural crops, helping growers tackle resistant and traditionally hard-to-control pests with the novel Group 30 insecticide.  

Key registrations include diamondback moth, two-spotted mite and western flower thrips. 

"As Platinum sponsors of VicVID23 we were pleased to see so many people make the most of this opportunity to connect with the industry and see the benefits of Simodis® insecticide on brassicas here and Miravis® Prime fungicide on leafy vegetables," Mr Ibbotson said. 

"For the 2023 event, we chose to demonstrate Miravis® Prime on leafy vegetables and Simodis® on brassicas, as part of commercial spray programs, adjusting timings and product choices in response to seasonal growing conditions and included untreated control plots for comparison.  

"The Miravis® Prime program, applied to lettuce and leafy vegetable crops, displayed excellent control of Sclerotinia, even under conditions of considerable disease pressure in a high-density planting of baby-leaf lettuce." 

Mr Ibbotson concluded, "similarly, Simodis® performed well protecting three different brassica varieties from the Lepidoptera chewing damage observed in the neighbouring untreated control plots".  

This article was written by Elders supplier Syngenta for Seasons magazine.

