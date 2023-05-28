Advanced search
Elders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in ewe and lamb health

05/28/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This growth is driven by environmental and animal factors such as optimal breeding conditions across Australia, a genetically superior flock and improved lambing percentages, highlighting the importance of ewe fertility, fecundity and lamb survival.

The Target Sheep Repro Program developed by Virbac can deliver unparalleled results to help improve productivity, fertility and fecundity through a dual mode of action.

  1. Ovastim - a reproductive vaccine that increases the number of eggs released per cycle and available for fertilisation, resulting in increased lambing rates by an average of 23 per cent (pc).2

  2. Multimin for Sheep - a trace mineral injection containing copper, selenium, zinc and manganese that improves embryo survival and ewe and lamb health. A recent Victorian study showed Multimin Plus Copper Injection for Sheep increased marking percentages by an average of 9 pc and increased weaning weights by an average of 2.3 kilograms. Across the properties measured, this represented an additional $23 in value per ewe which equates to a 6:1 return on investment.3

A recent study conducted in Tasmania in high producing composite ewes, showed that ewes treated with the complete Target Sheep Program scanned 17 pc more foetuses than not treated ewes.4

The Target Sheep Repro Program continues to gain traction in 2023 with many producers adopting the program over the recent years. Experts in the field agree that the Target Sheep Repro Program can yield impressive benefits for progressive producers.

Principal Consultant for Agrivet Business Consulting Dr Graham Lean said "it was no surprise that the use of Ovastim was likely to be massively profitable."

"Using Ovastim in a typical prime lamb flock may result in a profit of about $18 per ewe in today's market. Using Multimin and Ovastim represents a sensational profit-booster for Merino and prime lamb enterprises".

Director and Veterinarian at Genstock Dr Michylla Seal said that Multimin was able to increase the survival of embryos by 29 pc in recipient ewes.

"I have found that the Multimin has been helpful for decreasing early embryonic loss and subsequently increasing conception rates in embryo transfer programs," she said."

The benefits of Multimin for Sheep as part of the Target Sheep Repro Program are becoming clearer with farmers experiencing the benefits in their production systems. Some testimonials from those who have implemented Multimin:

  • Chris Bruty, Beaufort Victoria: "We treated our ewes with Multimin Plus Copper Injection for Sheep before joining and before lambing and our marking percentages improved by 16 pc and lambs averaged 5.3 kgs heavier."

  • Will Osmond, Dunkeld Victoria: "At lamb marking, our merino ewes treated with Multimin Plus Copper Injection for Sheep had wonderful results with a 16 pc increase in marking rate."

  • Tim Lawrence, New South Wales: "I can confidently say Multimin has a positive impact on conception rates. I enjoy going to jobs where the farmer has used Multimin in their ewes pre-joining, it really is a no brainer in my experience."

Technical Services Veterinarian Dr George Cox advised farmers to "make hay while the sun shines".

"Producers that manage multiple bearing ewes well can achieve optimal reproductive performance with their current ewes by adopting the Target Sheep Repro program."

To improve lamb and ewe survival rates it is important to manage multiple bearing ewes separately and apply the Lifetime Ewe Management principles.

Nutritionist and Technical Services Veterinarian Dr Paula Gonzalez-Rivas said the two products are a fantastic combination and complement each other well.

"While Ovastim increases the number of eggs per ovulation cycle increasing the chance of twins, Multimin can improve the antioxidant status and the immune system, helping to protect those embryos, ensuring they make it to term and result in the birth of healthy lambs," she said.

This article was written by Elders supplier Virbac for Seasons magazine.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
