Longstanding client Mike Shields from Glenvar Farms was delighted to receive the keys to his brand-new Toyota Landcruiser this week. He became eligible to win the vehicle after purchasing canola seed through Elders in a campaign held earlier in the year.

The Shields family runs a cropping business just outside Wongan Hills in Western Australia, and have been Elders clients for many years.

"I have bought canola from Elders for about 15 years," Mike said.

"We put in 4000 hectares of canola this year of Nuseed Raptor and Hunter varieties, and our whole cropping program is 10,000 hectares, including wheat and barley."

Of the new vehicle, Mike said it could not have come at a better time.

"I had ordered a Ranger ute about a year ago and I cancelled it at the start of April because it had been such a dry season, and I was planning to get something else at the end of the year. But then I got the call; I couldn't believe it," Mike said.

"Jeff Brennan, our branch manager, made the call, and I actually said to him I really need to win the Landcruiser because I don't have a car.

"I have never had a Landcruiser before, to be honest I have never even sat in one!"