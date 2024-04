Elders Limited is an Australia-based agribusiness company. The Company's feed and processing business operates a top-tier beef cattle feedlot in New South Wales. Its business includes rural services, real estate, insurance and home loans. The Company’s segments include Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of products and services through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services, real estate services and financial services. The Wholesale Products segment includes the Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) business based in Shepparton, Victoria, supported by a network of eight warehouses to supply independent retail stores throughout Australia. The Feed and Processing Services segment includes Killara feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales. The Company also owns livestock and real estate agency business.

Related indices S&P/ASX 200