Elders : Want a 'reel' advantage with your fencing operations?

With a quick-locking bar hook that will not let go, seamless electrical connection at the flick of a switch, 3:1 gearing, and smooth tangle-free operation, the Speedrite Extreme Geared Reel reimagines everything you thought you knew about electric fence reels.

Speedrite's geared reel has been overhauled with input from farmers; every function from connection, winding out and winding in, to wire electrification has been reimagined, creating a safer, faster, more comfortable piece of equipment. The Extreme Geared Reel with a 3:1 gear ratio and large tape and wire capacity is designed for high speed and smooth running.

It winds wire three times faster than a standard reel.

Even spooling and managed tension are extremely important. When winding in or rolling out wire tape at pace, it's not uncommon to create a bird's nest or have the uneven distribution of weight in the reel causing it to become unhinged. The Extreme Geared Reel overcomes both issues. A line spreader mechanism guides the wire and tape back and forth across the spindle for even spooling, while a two-mode tension adjustment drag feature prevents overrun and tangling. Without birdnesting and dragged line damaging tape and wire, farmers achieve greater longevity of their politape and wire - requiring fewer accessory replacements.

Easy handling is another key feature. The compact, moulded frame and improved handle placement realign the reel's centre of gravity for a much more comfortable hold. Attaching the reel to a fence, quad or side by side is easy with the use of a trigger. The multi-fit hook connects the reel to varying sizes of roll bars, railings and fence wire. The hook snaps in place with a spring-loaded trigger-operated auto-locking jaw and the reel holds securely even under the most challenging conditions.

Looping wire or politape across a hot wire to create an electrical connection is also a thing of the past. An in-built power channel, safely housed within the reel frame, allows you to create a circuit or isolate power flow simply by flicking an on-off rocker switch, reducing risk of electric shock. The Extreme Geared Reel comprises a solid steel crank with a moulded plastic frame UV stabilised for long life, ultimate strength and durability.

The Extreme Geared Reel can be purchased on its own or with pre-wound extreme wire, politape, poliwire or extreme braid.

This article was written by Elders supplier Datamars for Seasons magazine.

