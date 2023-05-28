Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
6.560 AUD   +1.71%
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop growers
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in ewe and lamb health
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Want a 'reel' advantage with your fencing operations?

05/28/2023 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With a quick-locking bar hook that will not let go, seamless electrical connection at the flick of a switch, 3:1 gearing, and smooth tangle-free operation, the Speedrite Extreme Geared Reel reimagines everything you thought you knew about electric fence reels.

rn

Speedrite's geared reel has been overhauled with input from farmers; every function from connection, winding out and winding in, to wire electrification has been reimagined, creating a safer, faster, more comfortable piece of equipment. The Extreme Geared Reel with a 3:1 gear ratio and large tape and wire capacity is designed for high speed and smooth running.&nbsp;

rn

It winds wire three times faster than a standard reel.&nbsp;

rn

Even spooling and managed tension are extremely important. When winding in or rolling out wire tape at pace, it's not uncommon to create a bird's nest or have the uneven distribution of weight in the reel causing it to become unhinged. The Extreme Geared Reel overcomes both issues. A line spreader mechanism guides the wire and tape back and forth across the spindle for even spooling, while a two-mode tension adjustment drag feature prevents overrun and tangling. Without birdnesting and dragged line damaging tape and wire, farmers achieve greater longevity of their politape and wire - requiring fewer accessory replacements.&nbsp;

rn

Easy handling is another key feature. The compact, moulded frame and improved handle placement realign the reel's centre of gravity for a much more comfortable hold. Attaching the reel to a fence, quad or side by side is easy with the use of a trigger. The multi-fit hook connects the reel to varying sizes of roll bars, railings and fence wire. The hook snaps in place with a spring-loaded trigger-operated auto-locking jaw and the reel holds securely even under the most challenging conditions.

rn

Looping wire or politape across a hot wire to create an electrical connection is also a thing of the past. An in-built power channel, safely housed within the reel frame, allows you to create a circuit or isolate power flow simply by flicking an on-off rocker switch, reducing risk of electric shock. The Extreme Geared Reel comprises a solid steel crank with a moulded plastic frame UV stabilised for long life, ultimate strength and durability.&nbsp;

rn

The Extreme Geared Reel can be purchased on its own or with pre-wound extreme wire, politape, poliwire or extreme braid.

rn

This article was written by Elders supplier Datamars for Seasons magazine.

rn"}}" id="text-4ff1347df7" class="cmp-text">

With a quick-locking bar hook that will not let go, seamless electrical connection at the flick of a switch, 3:1 gearing, and smooth tangle-free operation, the Speedrite Extreme Geared Reel reimagines everything you thought you knew about electric fence reels.

Speedrite's geared reel has been overhauled with input from farmers; every function from connection, winding out and winding in, to wire electrification has been reimagined, creating a safer, faster, more comfortable piece of equipment. The Extreme Geared Reel with a 3:1 gear ratio and large tape and wire capacity is designed for high speed and smooth running.

It winds wire three times faster than a standard reel.

Even spooling and managed tension are extremely important. When winding in or rolling out wire tape at pace, it's not uncommon to create a bird's nest or have the uneven distribution of weight in the reel causing it to become unhinged. The Extreme Geared Reel overcomes both issues. A line spreader mechanism guides the wire and tape back and forth across the spindle for even spooling, while a two-mode tension adjustment drag feature prevents overrun and tangling. Without birdnesting and dragged line damaging tape and wire, farmers achieve greater longevity of their politape and wire - requiring fewer accessory replacements.

Easy handling is another key feature. The compact, moulded frame and improved handle placement realign the reel's centre of gravity for a much more comfortable hold. Attaching the reel to a fence, quad or side by side is easy with the use of a trigger. The multi-fit hook connects the reel to varying sizes of roll bars, railings and fence wire. The hook snaps in place with a spring-loaded trigger-operated auto-locking jaw and the reel holds securely even under the most challenging conditions.

Looping wire or politape across a hot wire to create an electrical connection is also a thing of the past. An in-built power channel, safely housed within the reel frame, allows you to create a circuit or isolate power flow simply by flicking an on-off rocker switch, reducing risk of electric shock. The Extreme Geared Reel comprises a solid steel crank with a moulded plastic frame UV stabilised for long life, ultimate strength and durability.

The Extreme Geared Reel can be purchased on its own or with pre-wound extreme wire, politape, poliwire or extreme braid.

This article was written by Elders supplier Datamars for Seasons magazine.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 19:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
03:57pElders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop gr..
PU
03:57pElders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
03:57pElders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in e..
PU
03:57pElders : The benefits of forage brassicas
PU
03:57pElders : Ecotain environmental plantain helps boost lambing percentages
PU
03:57pElders : Want a 'reel' advantage with your fencing operations?
PU
03:57pElders : From pre-emergent to pre-harvest, year-round weed control is crucial
PU
05/24Elders : for Queensland wool growers
PU
05/23ELDERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19Elders : Cattle update – May 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 362 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net income 2023 113 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 325 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 1 026 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 701
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,56 AUD
Average target price 8,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Rossiter Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-35.31%668
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.20.28%6 348
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-2.33%3 381
LIMONEIRA COMPANY34.15%292
BIOTALYS NV-10.29%202
URBAN-GRO, INC.-52.57%14
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer