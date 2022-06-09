Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-09 am EDT
13.10 AUD   -2.82%
03:12aELDERS : Water trading update – June 2022
PU
06/08ELDERS : Cropping update – June 2022
PU
06/05ELDERS : Change in substantial holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Water trading update – June 2022

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
9 Jun 22
Water trading update - June 2022

On 1 July, for the past two water seasons:

  • WaterNSW has processed applications to transfer temporary water from 9:00 am.
  • Victorian Water Register has processed applications to transfer temporary water from 10:00 am in 2021 and not until 2 July in 2020.

This enabled water holders in New South Wales to move temporary water from accounts 'above to below the Barmah Choke' and virtually shut out those water holders in Victoria.

The volumes transferred in the past two seasons were approximately 20,000ML and 31,000ML respectively. The difference in price of temporary water in the 'Above Choke' and 'Below Choke' market was between $20 to 100 per ML in the same period.

Late last month, the Victorian Water Register announced that applications would be processed from 12:05 am on 1 July, which wrestles back any advantage that NSW water holders had. It's estimated that there will be approximately 40,000ML available to transfer before the limit is reached. Elders Water Trading estimate this limit to be reached within 5 to 10 minutes.

The difference in price may not be as great with storages full and conditions expected to be wet next season, however, it's an illustration of the influences that can be placed within the market.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 28 June to 2 July, with the potential for rain originating from the tropics and moving south from 13 to 22 June. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 21 to 25 June.

Average temporary water price per zone Goulburn

Data provided by: Waterflo

Murrumbidgee

Data provided by: Waterflo

Murray (above choke)

Data provided by: Waterflo

Murray (below choke)

Data provided by: Waterflo

For assistance with your water needs contact the Elders water trading team on
1300 220 214.

More information

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
03:12aELDERS : Water trading update – June 2022
PU
06/08ELDERS : Cropping update – June 2022
PU
06/05ELDERS : Change in substantial holding
PU
06/01Elders Completes Divestiture of 30% Stake in Livestock Company StockCo 2 Holdings
MT
06/01UBS Adjusts Elders' Price Target to AU$15 From AU$14.60, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/01ELDERS : Nathan Saunders – adding value for dairy farmers
PU
05/30ELDERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/29ELDERS : Bacstim and Rhizovator – a winning combination
PU
05/29ELDERS : Short rainfast fungicide suits frequent rain events
PU
05/29ELDERS : Weaning and the importance of trace minerals
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 150 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net income 2022 168 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 2 109 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 489
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,48 AUD
Average target price 15,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tania Foster Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED9.95%1 522
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-45.45%6 112
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED6.59%4 136
BIOTALYS0.00%235
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-7.27%201
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.-57.69%77