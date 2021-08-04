Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/04
11.4 AUD   -0.35%
12:06aELDERS : Herbicide resistance testing
PU
08/04ELDERS : We'll see ewe in Mingenew – WA field days resume
PU
08/04ELDERS : ‘Cracker of a season' shaping up for northern summer crops
PU
Elders : We'll see ewe in Mingenew – WA field days resume

08/04/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
5 Aug 21
We'll see ewe in Mingenew - WA field days resume After a year hiatus, the Elders team in pink are excited to be welcoming back major Western Australia field days.

Kicking things off next week is the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Elders branch manager Jarrad Kupsch and his team at Elders Mingenew have been busy bees over the last couple of months, getting all their ducks in a row for the two day programme.

'We're really looking forward to catching up with all of our clients and the wider community.' Jarrad said.

'We still went ahead with a scaled down version last year but we are really looking forward to the big show being back this year.'

'I think everyone really missed coming together last year to catch-up with old friends, new friends, neighbours, people they only would see once a year at these field days.'

This years Expo is of particular significance to communities across the Mid West, as part of the proceeds will be going towards the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund Tropical Cyclone Seroja Appeal 2021.

'It's important for the community after the start to the year that we had with Cyclone Seroja.' Jarrad added.

As a proud major sponsor of the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, Elders also sponsor the Livestock Arena where several stock competitions will be held.

There are three main livestock competitions worth watching at the Expo next week. All are held in the Elders Livestock Arena. They include the Commercial Flock Ewe Competition, Heifer Competition and the Amateur Working Dog Competition.

New to the programme this year is the Elders sponsored Young Farmers Competition, open to mixed-gender teams of four aged between 18 to 35. Teams will be put through their paces undertaking everyday farming tasks such as fencing, putting out fires, changing tyres and driving tractors.

This is a competition not to be missed, if not for learning a few skills and tactics, then for spotting someone you know and cheering them on!

But with all these competitions comes the need for judges. And there is a competition for them too! The Elders Young Judges competition is back for the second time and entrants will put their judging skills to the test in four categories - Merino sheep, meat sheep, cattle and fleece.

The Elders marquee will be on show displaying the rural products and services on offer in branch, and with plenty of seating inside there is always a place to rest your legs.

Elders will also be on show at the following events:

  • Rabobank Katanning Sheep Show & Sale, 19 and 20 August 2021.
  • Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, 25 and 26 August 2021
  • Newdegate Machinery Field Days, 1 and 2 September 2021.

Elders supports a range of community activities and events. Find out how your community can benefit.

Elders community partnerships

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
