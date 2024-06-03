The trip allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of each country's cattle cycle, its challenges and opportunities, and most importantly, to assess the potential threat these countries pose to Australia's export future in beef and sheep meat.

At the onset of my trip, Brazil announced that it was on the path to becoming Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free without vaccination.

This is a monumental stride for Brazil, and the implications for Australia, the US, and other global suppliers of FMD-free meat are profound.

Brazil's potential to supply a significant volume of meat could lead to substantial market shifts and potential price fluctuations in the future.

Brazil's two most important markets for beef access are Japan and Korea, which are dominated by the US and Australia. In 2023, South Korea was the number one destination for US beef, Japan was number two, and Australia's beef destinations ranked second and fourth - two critical markets.