Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
11.38 AUD   +0.26%
04:50pELDERS : Liberty grain sorghum brings satisfying results in the south
PU
04:50pELDERS : Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica
PU
04:50pTHE KING KONG OF TROPICAL GRASSES : Mekong Briz
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica

11/28/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29 Nov 21
Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica Mainstar is a highly palatable forage brassica, which has quickly increased in popularity over the last couple of years.

A key point of difference when compared to older forage brassica (rape) types, is Mainstar's animal acceptance, which results in enhanced levels of utilisation. Mainstar has a high leaf to stem ratio and a softer, more grazable stem, which helps drive higher daily intakes and improved animal performance.

To maximise the longevity and animal productivity from your Mainstar crop, AusWest SPS have put together the following tips to help graze and measure the crop.

Yield estimation

Yield estimation is essential to developing your Mainstar feeding program, as it will tell you how many animals the crop can carry and how long these animals can graze.

To do this, get a 3.55 m length of poly-pipe and create a circle (this will be 1m2) and pick an area in the paddock at random. Place the pipe circle on the ground and cut the plants off at ground level. Put the plants into an old seed bag and weigh the fresh weight. Typical dry matter content of brassica can vary from 12 to 24 per cent (pc), so either dry down a sample yourself or send a sample away to be dried to help with the calculations, then use the following equation to work out how much feed is on offer:
(Fresh wet weight of crop in 1m2) x (dry matter %) x 10,000 = kgDM/ha.
Note: This step needs to be repeated three times per hectare to get an average that represents the whole paddock.

Once you have worked out how much feed is in the paddock, you need to work out how long the paddock will last. For example, if the 10 ha Mainstar crop yield is 5,500 kgDM/ha and there are 500 lambs grazing the crop, how long will the crop last them?

Lambs grow best when allocated 2 to 2.5kgDM/hd/day, so using this number we can work out the following: 5,500 kgDM/ha x 10ha / (500 X 2.25) = 48 days.
Based on these calculations this crop should last approximately 48 days. If you split this paddock into four equal sized breaks, the lambs would need to be shifted every 12 days.

By back-fencing the crop youare letting the grazed areas grow without disruption for an extra 36 days, meaning the regrowth will be stronger than if the paddock was set stocked for the 48-day period. Back-fencing gives more control of the quality of feed the lambs get over the whole grazing period. Set stocking loads the diet with high quality at the start and lower quality towards the end as lambs start getting into the stem.

Grazing management

Maximising production from your Mainstar crop involves back fencing (or rotational grazing), adequate water supply and moving animals on to the next break before they have over grazed the current allocation.

Mainstar's palatability means stock can graze it to the ground. To maximise the opportunity for regrowth, you need to move stock on to their next break, or paddock before this occurs. The ideal grazing residual is when 10 to 15 cm of the stem is remaining with all leaf and most of the petiole removed.

The photo above show lambs grazing a Mainstar crop, with still enough leaf and petiole left for the lambs to remain in the paddock for a further three to five days. Ideally you should set up your paddocks, so the lambs are being shifted onto fresh feed every 10 to 14 days.

After grazing

Once your Mainstar forage crop is coming to the end of its life, start thinking about how you want to get that paddock back into grass. Ideally it should be grazed off quite short, allowed to freshen, then sprayed out before planting.

One option for autumn succession planting is Mohaka AR37. This new tetraploid hybrid ryegrass has similar winter activity to Italian ryegrass, but more longevity. Its late flowering date enables areas with early summer rainfall to carry high quality tetraploid feed through into early summer. Mohaka AR37 should last two to four years, and is an ideal mix partner with herbs and legumes, such as Ecotain® environmental plantain, Choice chicory and Relish red clover.

Article written by Hamish Best, Agricom, AusWest & SPS National Product Development Manager for Seasons magazine.

Mainstar is available from your local Elders store. Order now.

View product

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
04:50pELDERS : Liberty grain sorghum brings satisfying results in the south
PU
04:50pELDERS : Yield assessment and grazing management of Mainstar forage brassica
PU
04:50pTHE KING KONG OF TROPICAL GRASSES : Mekong Briz
PU
04:50pELDERS : Gallagher Animal Performance helps track animal performance
PU
04:50pELDERS : Significant advantages for Australian growers from new nematicide
PU
04:50pELDERS : Maximise your yield even before seeding
PU
04:50pELDERS : Get a better return on investment with Waratah fencing
PU
04:40pELDERS : Old herbicide classification makes way for the future
PU
04:40pELDERS : The first choice for sheep summer drench programs
PU
11/26ELDERS : Insights into farmland values
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 705 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 115 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 1 785 M 1 271 M 1 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,38 AUD
Average target price 13,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tania Foster Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED15.42%1 271
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.77%44 993
CORTEVA, INC.20.95%34 135
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.22%16 815
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-12.01%15 939
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.10%11 139