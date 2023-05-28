Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Elders Limited
  News
  Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
6.560 AUD   +1.71%
Elders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop growers
PU
Elders : Where do flies go at this time of year?
PU
Elders : The Target Repro Program is making waves around the country for improvements in ewe and lamb health
PU
Elders : and Harvest Eye bringing greater efficiency and yields to Australian root crop growers

05/28/2023 | 03:57pm EDT
Elders is the only reseller of HarvestEye™ in Australia, and this exciting addition to the already extensive list of ag tech available from Elders provides a level of data that has not been possible to achieve before.&nbsp; &nbsp;

Growers can now collect precise and detailed information about their produce in real time. Using a camera and machine learning algorithms, the system measures and counts a crop as it is being harvested. This produces a breakdown of size, count and relative yield through a field - a huge advantage in modern farming.&nbsp;

Unlike conventional sampling, HarvestEye™ has the capability to show the performance of the whole field, providing a much more accurate representation of a crop.&nbsp;

The data is captured and collated by a computer, which can even provide historic GPS tracking of a field over the years, allowing growers to make more informed decisions moving forward to improve efficiency, crop yield and uniformity.&nbsp;

With a more comprehensive understanding of the size and count for each field, the technology supports complex decision making for sustainable business growth.&nbsp;

Crop variability can also be mapped across specific field locations, providing targeted agronomic performance data. It assists growers to work towards specific customer requirements for each variety and, ultimately, increase profits.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Elders' Seed Potato Sales Manager Abe Montano said "HarvestEye™ has demonstrated exceptional promise through extensive trials both in Australia and overseas."

"Using upcoming and latest agricultural technology to improve crop outcomes is commonplace in broadacre cropping, but it is not yet something that has been widely done in horticultural sectors," he said.

"The technology is a game changer for growers who want to maximise efficiency and quality and reduce waste."

HarvestEye™ can be fitted to any existing harvesting equipment, is simple to use and doesn't interfere with the harvester. The data is then gathered and displayed on a tablet, making it easy to view, analyse and cross-reference detailed data sets.

With applications designed for packers, processors and seed growers, this technology is set to change the way growers manage their entire operation. Not just for potatoes, HarvestEye™ can also be used for other root vegetable crops, including onions.&nbsp;

Elders recognises the integral role technology plays in the agricultural industry and is pleased to be the only Australian reseller of HarvestEye™.&nbsp;

Distribution of HarvestEye™ will complement Elders' existing potato seed business, which currently holds IP for and produces over 21 varieties of potato seed and is supported by an extensive network of horticultural agronomists across Australia's key growing regions.

This article was written by Elders supplier HarvestEye for Seasons magazine.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 19:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 362 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net income 2023 113 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 325 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 1 026 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 701
Free-Float 96,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,56 AUD
Average target price 8,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Rossiter Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
