The sale, which was a great success, pulled together a total of 544 cattle from across northern Queensland, with buyers attending locally and out of town to achieve a sale average of $666.14.

State Livestock Manager for northern Queensland Scott Mawn was there to witness the noteworthy occasion, as the first sale in Bowen in over 17 years.

"With this sale being the first sale in the region since 2007, and as Elders celebrate 185 years this year, it is a strong reflection of Elders' commitment not only to the local Bowen community, but to the overall rural sector in the north," he said.

On local conditions, Scott explained that the season across Queensland and the Northern Territory has so far been favourable.

"We have had recent rain across southern and western areas of Queensland, and post the Easter break we are starting to see cattle sale volumes increase across in the north as the traditional wet season period comes to an end, and cattle producers can commence their mustering season."

Elders livestock agent and sale organiser, Matthew Slaughter from Elders' Bowen branch, was happy to see such great local support and results for this monumental sale.

"I was really pleased with how the sale went and the big interest it got from the local community. It was really great to see," Matthew said.

"I felt the sale was supported strongly by local attendees and prices were in line with the current northern market that we are seeing up here at the moment.

"Cattle came from Bloomsbury then up along the coast to Ayr. We had a mob from Woodstock and some more cattle from Clermont direction, so a bit of a spread on them.

"We had a good quality run of cattle, mostly crossbred types, with a smaller run of really good quality brahmans."

Matthew is keen to make sure this is not a one off; and is already working toward the next sale for the Bowen region.

"We are hoping to line the next sale up with the local Bowen Agricultural Show on 25 June. I am taking early bookings for this now, with more details about the sale to come soon," he said.

"Following the success of this sale and provided the season goes with us, we are working on building this up to running four a year."