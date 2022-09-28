Elders : for wool with industry training recommencing in Queensland

29 Sep 22

After a two-year hiatus, Elders Queensland Merino sheep classing workshops are finally back, with two sessions being held last week in Longreach and Barcaldine.

In collaboration with Australian Wool Innovation, Elders have been coordinating Merino sheep classing days since 2016, and last week hosted over thirty local wool growers at two separate training sessions.

Peter Sealy, Elders district wool manager, was impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment by producers in wanting to better their skills in this area.

"The sheep classing schools are really aimed towards the next generation."

"We want to ensure the sustainability of the Australian wool industry by making sure our future wool growers are up-skilled."

After a few years off, the demand for training from local producers was high.

"We had excellent turnout in both Longreach and Barcaldine and needed to cap the numbers at around twenty participants per session so that everyone had equal opportunity with the sheep," Mr Sealy said.

"We will look to start back with some more schools around April next year in the southern end of state or where there is demand."

The training was presented by Stuart Hodgson, AWI Sheep Industry Specialist, who travelled up from Junee, NSW for the two days.

"These workshops have proven to be a great initiative," said Mr Hodgson.

"They are largely driven by the likes of Elders to get their clients to look at the basic fundamentals of growing sheep and wool. They are hands-on sessions and very collaborative, as we try and let the attendees come up with their choices and decisions relating back to their enterprise," Mr Hodgson said.

"What I love the most about the workshops are the industry questions that are thrown at us from the growers. They are interested and there seems to be an insatiable demand for this type of learning across Australia."

Mr Hodgson was impressed with the turnout of local growers up in Longreach and Barcaldine.

"The workshops last week were very well attended, and the feedback was, as always, very positive.

It is heartening to see that there is still a thirst out there that people want to learn about the history of the industry and the classing aspects of the sheep."

Stuart Hodgson from AWI speaking to the group about the wool industry.

When asked about the future of the Australian Merino wool industry, Mr Hodgson commented that despite the obvious challenges there is still a bright future ahead.

"The future of the industry is looking good. We certainly have our challenges as with any other industry that relies on overseas trade."

"The Merino wool industry in particular has pressures from being an export commodity, at the whims of world trade."

"We also have to compete with other cheaper artificial fibres that are out there. The recent ads by AWI have done an excellent job at pointing out the benefits of Merino wool being a natural fibre."

A group of 14 Merino wool growers at "Boree Downs", Longreach for day one of the classing school.

If you're interested in hosting or attending a Merino sheep classing day in your region, please contact your local Elders district wool manager for more details.