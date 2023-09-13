Set to become a destination for all the latest in livestock sector insights, Livestock Now will leverage local knowledge built from decades of experience in the livestock sector from respected and knowledgeable Elders agents.



Peter Homann, Elders National Livestock Manager, said that Elders' network of over 300 livestock agents offer abuying and selling experience that they can now more readily share through Livestock Now.

"Our Elders team work extremely closely together across districts and state borders to ensure they maximise opportunities for clients. Our agents have the support of a national team to complement their local knowledge," said Mr Homann.

"Livestock Now will grant greater access to the information they gather first-hand and make it more readily available, so readers can make more informed decisions on-farm."

Dean Hubbard, State Livestock and Wool Manager WA, said Elders' national industry footprint provides the livestock sales team members a depth of industry knowledge and understanding that is second to none.

"Our knowledge and industry understanding remains key to continuing the ability to deliver solid sales outcomes across whole of our network," said Mr Hubbard.

"This strong national footprint continues to enable and empower our Elders network with the tools to gain significant and notable advantages.

"More difficult periods, like those currently being experienced, are the times that as an Elders collective we call on all our network local knowledge and continue the ability to provide our clients with the bestselling options.

Now more than any other time is the time that the power of our Elders network rises to the occasion.



We don't make a noise about it but access to quality advice is critical when there is uncertainty or challenges in the market."

View the inaugural edition of Livestock Now.

Header image: James Kennedy, Livestock Agent Elders Finley and Ray Ellis, Branch Manager Elders Griffith take a break after a busy sale day.