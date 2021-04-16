Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elders Limited    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/15
12.63 AUD   -0.94%
02:48aELDERS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holderOpens in a new Window
PU
03/30WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Investors focus on quality stocks
03/16WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : While waiting for Powell
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Ceasing to be a substantial holderOpens in a new Window

04/16/2021 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 April 2021

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Elders Limited (ELD)

We enclose notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder in Elders Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Sophie Gowland

Company Secretary

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Elders Limited

34 004 336 636

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

120 328 529

The holder ceased to be a

14/04/2021

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

04/01/2021

The previous notice was dated

04/01/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

securities

affected

Refer

Greencape

Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer Annexure

Annexure 1

Capital Pty Ltd

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

1

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Sophie Gowland

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

16/04/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there area number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 2 pages and is referred to in Form 605 signed by me and dated 16/04/2021

Sophie Gowland

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

Elders Limited (ELD)

As at:

14/04/2021

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

10/12/2020

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Opening bal adjustment

-

8,975,596

‐712,975

712,975

10/12/2020

As above

Buy

1,179,140

114,582

114,582

10/12/2020

As above

Buy

519,099

50,443

50,443

10/12/2020

As above

Buy

248,399

24,138

24,138

10/12/2020

As above

Buy

852,665

82,857

82,857

10/12/2020

As above

Buy

82,121

7,980

7,980

16/12/2020

As above

Buy

99,891

10,020

10,020

18/12/2020

As above

Buy

40,782

4,081

4,081

18/12/2020

As above

Buy

35,545

3,557

3,557

18/12/2020

As above

Buy

16,968

1,698

1,698

18/12/2020

As above

Buy

58,350

5,839

5,839

18/12/2020

As above

Buy

5,636

564

564

21/12/2020

As above

Buy

727,160

73,349

73,349

21/12/2020

As above

Sell

564,368

‐57,000

57,000

30/12/2020

As above

Buy

329,631

33,459

33,459

30/12/2020

As above

Buy

30,816

3,128

3,128

30/12/2020

As above

Buy

16,482

1,673

1,673

30/12/2020

As above

Buy

93,159

9,456

9,456

30/12/2020

As above

Buy

4,295

436

436

15/01/2021

As above

Sell

115,185

‐10,775

10,775

27/01/2021

As above

Buy

61,854

5,827

5,827

28/01/2021

As above

Buy

24,422

2,341

2,341

01/02/2021

As above

Buy

2,033,080

183,271

183,271

04/02/2021

As above

Buy

253,647

22,937

22,937

05/02/2021

As above

Buy

190,879

17,232

17,232

09/02/2021

As above

Buy

810,125

71,015

71,015

11/02/2021

As above

Buy

566,760

49,516

49,516

18/02/2021

As above

Buy

15,136

1,351

1,351

25/02/2021

As above

Buy

323,411

28,900

28,900

26/02/2021

As above

Buy

323,949

28,900

28,900

23/03/2021

As above

Sell

19,560

‐1,546

1,546

23/03/2021

As above

Sell

15,550

‐1,229

1,229

23/03/2021

As above

Sell

7,440

‐588

588

23/03/2021

As above

Sell

25,469

‐2,013

2,013

23/03/2021

As above

Sell

2,455

‐194

194

29/03/2021

As above

Sell

784

‐62

62

29/03/2021

As above

Sell

620

‐49

49

29/03/2021

As above

Sell

291

‐23

23

29/03/2021

As above

Sell

1,012

‐80

80

29/03/2021

As above

Sell

101

‐8

8

31/03/2021

As above

Sell

13,753

‐1,087

1,087

31/03/2021

As above

Sell

10,944

‐865

865

31/03/2021

As above

Sell

5,238

‐414

414

31/03/2021

As above

Sell

17,929

‐1,417

1,417

31/03/2021

As above

Sell

1,721

‐136

136

Page 1 of 2

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

06/04/2021

As above

Sell

38,205

‐3,020

3,020

06/04/2021

As above

Sell

30,387

‐2,402

2,402

06/04/2021

As above

Sell

14,536

‐1,149

1,149

06/04/2021

As above

Sell

49,781

‐3,935

3,935

06/04/2021

As above

Sell

4,782

‐378

378

07/04/2021

As above

Sell

46,052

‐3,638

3,638

07/04/2021

As above

Sell

36,621

‐2,893

2,893

07/04/2021

As above

Sell

17,519

‐1,384

1,384

07/04/2021

As above

Sell

59,976

‐4,738

4,738

07/04/2021

As above

Sell

5,772

‐456

456

13/04/2021

As above

Sell

8,792

‐695

695

13/04/2021

As above

Sell

6,983

‐552

552

13/04/2021

As above

Sell

3,340

‐264

264

13/04/2021

As above

Sell

11,448

‐905

905

13/04/2021

As above

Sell

1,101

‐87

87

14/04/2021

As above

Sell

882,613

‐69,372

69,372

14/04/2021

As above

Sell

701,973

‐55,174

55,174

14/04/2021

As above

Sell

335,719

‐26,387

26,387

14/04/2021

As above

Sell

1,149,896

‐90,380

90,380

14/04/2021

As above

Sell

110,524

‐8,687

8,687

Total Number of Securities

-228,407

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
02:48aELDERS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holderOpens in a new Window
PU
03/30WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Investors focus on quality stocks
03/16WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : While waiting for Powell
03/09ALERT : New Purchases in the MarketScreener Investor Asia Portfolio
03/03ELDERS  : CFO to Retire
MT
03/03ELDERS  : Planned Retirement of CFOOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window
PU
02/23ELDERS  : Key Dates 2021Opens in a new Window
PU
01/28ELDERS  : Initial Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 229 M 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net income 2021 123 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2021 116 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 1 975 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,94 AUD
Last Close Price 12,63 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Chairman
Diana J. Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED28.09%1 529
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.35.38%58 827
CORTEVA, INC.22.73%34 973
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED16.06%19 673
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-14.21%15 490
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK18.77%8 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ