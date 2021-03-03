Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elders Limited    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/03
11.87 AUD   +3.04%
05:43pELDERS  : Planned Retirement of CFOOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Planned Retirement of CFOOpens in a new Window

03/03/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 March 2021

Planned Retirement of CFO

Elders (ASX:ELD) announces that Richard Davey intends to retire from Elders as Chief Financial Officer with effect from no later than 30 June 2021. Richard's final day of work with Elders will depend on number of factors including the timing of appointment of a replacement CFO.

Richard joined Elders in 2002 and was appointed CFO on 1 February 2013. Richard's diligence in building a high performing Finance function, his contribution as an integral member of the Executive Committee and his broader involvement with the business have been key drivers of Elders' strong financial position with capacity to grow.

As CFO, Richard was instrumental in the turnaround of Elders and the successful delivery of two Eight Point Plans. Richard played a key role in the stabilisation of the balance sheet and the recommencement of dividend payments, numerous successful acquisitions including Titan Ag and AIRR and ongoing cost, efficiency and cash realisation improvements over many years.

Elders CEO, Mark Allison said: "Richard will leave the business in a far healthier state than when he commenced as CFO. On behalf of all his colleagues I sincerely thank him for his dedication and efforts. We all wish him the very best for the future."

Elders Chair, Ian Wilton said, "The Board of Elders thanks Richard for being an extremely safe pair of hands in whom the Board could have confidence at all times. Richard has always put the interests of Elders and its stakeholders first. The fruits of all his hard work are borne out in the continual improvement in financial performance experienced by shareholders in recent years."

The company will commence a search process for a new CFO.

Further Information:

Mark Allison

Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905

Authorised by:

The Board of Directors

Elders Limited ABN 004 3

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
05:43pELDERS  : Planned Retirement of CFOOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
03/02ELDERS  : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window
PU
02/23ELDERS  : Key Dates 2021Opens in a new Window
PU
01/28ELDERS  : Initial Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
01/28ELDERS  : Director Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window
PU
01/04ELDERS  : Becoming a substantial holderOpens in a new Window
PU
2020ELDERS  : Appendix 2AOpens in a new Window
PU
2020ELDERS  : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
2020ELDERS  : Results of MeetingOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 176 M 1 696 M 1 696 M
Net income 2021 123 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 1 856 M 1 449 M 1 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,88 AUD
Last Close Price 11,87 AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Chairman
Diana J. Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED20.39%1 407
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.56.93%69 264
CORTEVA, INC.18.23%34 063
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED18.31%19 560
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.0.88%17 779
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS11.21%7 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ