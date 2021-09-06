Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/03
11.79 AUD   +1.64%
04:12aELDERS : partner to develop new class of fertilisers and inhibitors for Australian farmers
PU
09/05ELDERS : The mixing bowl of sheep genetics
PU
09/02ELDERS : Cattle market – September update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : partner to develop new class of fertilisers and inhibitors for Australian farmers

09/06/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6 Sep 21
Elders partner to develop new class of fertilisers and inhibitors for Australian farmers Elders has partnered with multidisciplinary Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Smart Fertilisers at the University of Melbourne to develop a new class of fertilisers and inhibitors for Australian farmers.

Established within the School of Agriculture and Food at the University's Parkville campus, the Hub aims to develop a new class of more sustainable 'smart fertilisers' to improve nitrogen efficiency, while minimising the environmental impact of productive agriculture.

Fertilisers are essential to modern agriculture to feed a growing world population but it is estimated more than 50 per cent of nitrogen fertiliser can be lost to the environment worldwide, particularly through volatilisation and denitrification. This can represent a substantial cost burden to farmers and contributes to a range of environmental issues.

To improve fertiliser efficiency, Hub researchers will apply plant and soil science, chemistry and chemical engineering to develop new biochemical inhibitors and 'smart fertilisers' that respond to rhizosphere signals to minimise nitrogen losses. These innovations aim to increase the efficiency of nitrogen use by up to 20 per cent, making a significant contribution to agriculture and the environment.

The Hub's mission also includes developing evidence-based estimates of environmental and health costs of nitrogen losses and the social benefits of new fertilisers to inform government policy, industry and the community.

Elders is involved with the Hub through the Thomas Elder Institute, Elders' research, development and extension arm, and will focus on the adoption of these new fertiliser technologies and their economic and environmental benefits to farmers.

Elders CEO and Managing Director Mark Allison says: 'Elders has a strong focus on sustainability, implementing strategies throughout our own business, and supporting our clients to adopt practices within their own enterprises.

'The implementation of new technologies such as controlled-release and nitrification inhibitors takes nutrition management to the next level. Understanding how the plant utilises these nutrients and interacts with soil microbiology will also let us understand how to maximise the efficiency of our systems.'

The Hub will be based in the Faculty of Veterinary and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Melbourne, and includes researchers from the Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology and La Trobe University. Other partners include fertiliser manufacturer Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF).

For more information about the project see the University of Melbourne and ARC Smart Fertiliser Hub websites.

Header image courtesy of Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF).

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
04:12aELDERS : partner to develop new class of fertilisers and inhibitors for Australi..
PU
09/05ELDERS : The mixing bowl of sheep genetics
PU
09/02ELDERS : Cattle market – September update
PU
08/31ELDERS : Thinking with your gut? The role of microbes in ruminants
PU
08/31ELDERS : New benchmark for grass, broadleaf weed control is coming
PU
08/31PREVENTING LEPTOSPIROSIS : protecting your cattle and your family
PU
08/31ELDERS : Vantacor insecticide enhances an already outstanding product
PU
08/31ELDERS : Multi Trans 7000, simply a smarter bin
PU
08/31ELDERS : Newer almond fungicides show strength amid product restrictions
PU
08/31ELDERS : Polymaster has bulk diesel storage covered
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 359 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net income 2021 134 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net Debt 2021 166 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 1 845 M 1 373 M 1 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,79 AUD
Average target price 13,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED19.57%1 373
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-16.74%37 382
CORTEVA, INC.16.01%32 980
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.15%16 662
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-26.77%13 181
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.27.56%9 014