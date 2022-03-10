Log in
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
Elders : upgrades sponsorship of the Sydney Royal Easter Show

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
11 Mar 22
Elders upgrades sponsorship of the Sydney Royal Easter Show A longstanding sponsor of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales (RAS), Elders is thrilled to become the naming rights holder of the Elders Sydney Royal Beef Cattle Show.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Royal Sydney Show as the naming rights partner for the Sydney Royal Beef Show for 2022," said Elders state general manager Ryan Robinson.

"Elders is synonymous with agriculture and we are proud to support not only the beef industry but the community that we operate in."

Elders will continue as sponsor the highly regarded Hordern Perpetual Trophy which is awarded to the grand champion bull and the champion female each year.

Over 450,000 people are expected to visit the cattle lawns and pavilion over the course of the 11-day event.

Elders will be well-represented at the Show, with young NSW auctioneers Jesse Gauci of Bathurst, Justin Oakenfull of Inverell and Harry Waters of Gundagai, all competing in the New South Wales final of the ALPA Young Auctioneer competition.

It's hoped one of them will join Elders' Ryan Bajada of Bairnsdale Vic, Benjamin Gregory of Mount Gambier SA, Nathan McCarthy of Lucindale SA and Pearce Watling of Davenport who will be competing in the Australian finals straight after.

"We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the show this year," said Mr Robinson.

"You will see plenty of red on the cattle lawn and the Elders team will be out and about doing what they do best."

Elders supports the agricultural industry and regional communities in many ways.

Learn about our community partnerships

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
