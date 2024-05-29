What is your role at Fulton Market Group and where are you based?

I am the General Manager of Fulton Market Group, or FMG, and in very simple terms, our business supplies beef and in selected countries pork to McDonald's Globally.

I'm talking to you from Sydney. We have a team here in Sydney, a couple of people who work in Queensland, and then we have other offices in Chicago, Oklahoma City and a small presence in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

My work is across a region called 'APMEA' in the McDonald's world, which covers Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa.

What is the role of Fulton Market Group within the wider market and supply chain?

Our business in technical terms is a consolidated procurement business for McDonald's, and as the title suggests, we consolidate all the procurement for McDonald's' requirements.

The consolidated procurement model has existed for McDonald's in Australia for about 20 years, but in North America it has only existed since 2017. The Australian market is very used to us and our presence, but it takes it takes a bit of time to get embedded in a country, and our team in Chicago has done a very good job of that since 2017.

The value of our business to McDonald's is that we bring a level of coordination - instead of five voices doing lots of different things and paying lots of different prices, we enable McDonald's, which has a big volume requirement, to streamline it all through one channel.

Food safety and, assuring supply are, of course, our number one priorities. A customer must be able to walk into any McDonald's restaurant, anywhere in the world, and be able to order any burger on the menu. In Australia and the US, we buy a lot of chilled products, and our patty processing partners we have a specific short time frame to convert the beef raw material into beef patties to maintain our food safety & quality standards.

With the volume that McDonald's requires, there is a lot of active management of the supply chain, to make sure the product meets or exceeds McDonald's stringent specifications. That is all based on decades of testing to ensure that food safety and quality standards are meet and maintained.

Our supply chain teams have a huge role in the management of that. Essentially, we have trucks with combo bins for the raw material buzzing all around the US. In the case of Australia, it is similar, making sure that processors don't run out of raw material.

How long have you spent in the industry, and have you spent time in any other parts of the supply chain?

I actually grew up on a sheep farm in the New England region, just near Rangers Valley.

After school, I went up to the Northern Territory and worked for AACo on the Barkly and then came home and did a Rural Science degree at UNE. In between, I used to go out to my friends' properties at Narromine and Trangie and work with cotton, wheat and sheep. I always really enjoyed the practical, primary production side.

When I finished university, I went and worked in shipping at a plant in Dubbo. From there, I have worked mostly in sales and marketing, exporting and trading roles.

What do your day-to-day operations look like for you and your team?

We only have one customer and that is McDonald's, so that is our focus.

Day-to-day, the first of two main interfaces is the supply side, with the meat processors. Think of all of the major meat primary processors in the country - we are buying from all of them And this is the same for New Zealand.

And then, on our sales or customer focussed side, there are the McDonald's-approved meat processing suppliers that manufacture and produce their beef patties. Technically, they are our customers, so we are talking with them daily, looking at their capacity and then having conversations from there around what they need today, what they need next week and what they need next month from a chilled and frozen perspective.

That is on the domestic side of the business across Australia and New Zealand.

On the export side, it's a similar conversation, really, but with a longer lead time. We are having very similar conversations with Japan, China and Korea, finding out how they are running, what their stocks are like and what they need. So, it is about finding that out and then taking those requirements and sourcing the markets to purchase that product.

Separate to that, but increasingly for a customer like McDonald's, we do some longer term work around supply chain resiliency, sustainability and food safety and quality. We take the announcements and aspirations of a big global business like McDonald's and try and translate that into actionable, practical solutions and initiatives here in Australia and New Zealand.

A project which we have recently been working across is in the resilience of the supply chain - if something were to happen in Australia from an animal disease perspective and markets react accordingly, what would happen? We are involved in the background just making sure that, should this happen, we've got different levers to pull.

On the exporting side, what are the key countries you export to, and are there any in particular which are key growth markets?

Our company puts meat into Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, the UAE and Jordan. We also export to a number of other markets indirectly, through Tyson Foods in Queensland who produce patties, and then export them to Thailand and Indonesia.

The biggest volume market for us is either Australia or the USA - they trade places on an annual basis but are both very big volume markets for us. In terms of Australian or New Zealand product, in Asia our biggest markets by some margin are Japan, China and Korea. We are also buying a fair bit of meat from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, and putting that into Malaysia and China.

What have been the biggest issues or risks within the supply chain from your perspective?

Animal disease risks are always present for us. African Swine Fever was kicking off in China just as we were taking over this business in Australia, and with China being the biggest pork producer and importer in the world, that was certainly a nasty one early on.

Weather also has a significant impact. I remember in April or May 2020, we started to see the beginning of the end of the drought in the eastern states. We saw the beef supply chain going from big turn off, dry conditions, cattle everywhere, and Australia's herd contracting dramatically in 2017 through to 2019, to overall cattle supply tightening up sharply as moisture conditions started to improve throughout 2020. And then it didn't change much through to 2022, which I think was a 40-year low in beef production for this country. We were not even processing 95,000 head a week for what seemed like 12 months.

Covid has also had an impact, of course. Though McDonald's had a very good couple of years from a volume and performance perspective, it did create some problems in the supply chain side, particularly in on-plant labour. It is starting to improve now, but without migrant labour from southeast Asian countries, it has put a bit of a handbrake on production. If we didn't have as much absenteeism at processing plants than what we've had in the last year, we'd be processing over 140,000 cattle per week, no problem. It has been frustrating knowing that there are cattle out there but the processing part of the supply chain doesn't have the staffing capacity to process them in accordance with the supply.

To summarise, we pretty much started our business and then had three of the tightest years for cattle marketing and beef production that the industry has had for a very, very long time.

Based on seasonal conditions, do you notice a change in how lean or fatty the cattle are? How does that impact your business?

We have noticed generally this year that we are getting a greater predominance of medium chemical lean (CL), from 75 to 80, which, speaking generally, is a result of a greater cohort of better conditioned cattle that are rolling through. We send the processors anything from a 50 to a 95CL and the patty processors then grind and blend the meat to the desired CL. McDonald's typically run between 75CL and 85CL.