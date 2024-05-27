Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year From: 2023-01-01 To: 2023-12-31

Reporting Entity Name Eldorado Gold Corporation Currency of the Report USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA E919377

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if Eldorado Gold (Quebec) Inc (ID: E558445)

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc… Infrastructure Total Amount paid to

Country Payee Name within Payee that Received Taxes1 Royalties Fees2 Production Entitlements Bonuses Dividends Notes

Payments Improvement Payments Payee

Payments to Regional Directorate of Forestry, General Directorate of Mining and Oil Affairs, Ankara

Kurumlar Tax Office, Ankara Tax Office Directorate, Ankara Ihtisas Tax Office, Canakkale Tax Office,

Federal Government of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority, General Directorate of Land Registry, Inheritance Tax Office,

Turkey 11,110,000 17,000,000 4,910,000 33,020,000 Menderes Land Registry Office, Ministry of Justice, and Hayriye Ozcelik Ankara 9th Notary .

Republic of Turkey

Payments made in TRY, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.

The average exchange rate for the period was 23.91. See note 1 & 2 below.

Turkey Menderes Municipal 200,000 200,000 Payments made in TRY, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.

Government The average exchange rate for the period was 23.91.

Payments to Revenu Quebec, Ministre des finances du Québec, and Ministère de la Faune Québec.

Canada Government of Quebec 14,390,000 80,000 14,470,000 Payments made in CDN, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.

The average exchange rate for the period was 1.35.

Payments to Centre Service Scolaire de l'Or et des Bois, Commission scolaire Western Quebec, and Ville

de Val d'Or.

Canada Municipality of Val-d'Or 480,000 480,000

Payments made in CDN, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.

The average exchange rate for the period was 1.35.

Greece Federal Government of Greece 210,000 12,520,000 12,730,000 Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average

exchange rate for the period was 0.92.

Greece Municipality of Polygyros 130,000 130,000 Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average

exchange rate for the period was 0.92.

Greece Municipality of Aristoteles 970,000 970,000 Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average

exchange rate for the period was 0.92.

Romania Certej Municipal Government 140,000 140,000 Payments made in RON, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average

exchange rate for the period was 4.53.

Payments to the Ministry of Public Finance, and National Agency for Mineral Resources.

Romania Federal Government of 320,000 320,000

Romania Payments made in RON, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average

exchange rate for the period was 4.53.

1. Taxes of $48,180,000 were remitted to the Federal Government of the Republic of Turkey of which $11,110,000 was paid in cash after applying refunds of sales taxes previously paid.

Additional Notes: 2. Of the total fees of $4,910,000 paid to the Federal Government of the Repubic of Turkey in cash, the company received a refund of $2,240,000 for refundable VAT in cash.