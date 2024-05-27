Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Eldorado Gold Corporation
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-27
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E919377
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
Eldorado Gold (Quebec) Inc (ID: E558445)
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Paul Ferneyhough
Position Title
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer
Date
2024-05-27
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
within Payee that Received
Taxes1
Royalties
Fees2
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
Payments
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments to Regional Directorate of Forestry, General Directorate of Mining and Oil Affairs, Ankara
Kurumlar Tax Office, Ankara Tax Office Directorate, Ankara Ihtisas Tax Office, Canakkale Tax Office,
Federal Government of the
Energy Market Regulatory Authority, General Directorate of Land Registry, Inheritance Tax Office,
Turkey
11,110,000
17,000,000
4,910,000
33,020,000
Menderes Land Registry Office, Ministry of Justice, and Hayriye Ozcelik Ankara 9th Notary .
Republic of Turkey
Payments made in TRY, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.
The average exchange rate for the period was 23.91. See note 1 & 2 below.
Turkey
Menderes Municipal
200,000
200,000
Payments made in TRY, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.
Government
The average exchange rate for the period was 23.91.
Payments to Revenu Quebec, Ministre des finances du Québec, and Ministère de la Faune Québec.
Canada
Government of Quebec
14,390,000
80,000
14,470,000
Payments made in CDN, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.
The average exchange rate for the period was 1.35.
Payments to Centre Service Scolaire de l'Or et des Bois, Commission scolaire Western Quebec, and Ville
de Val d'Or.
Canada
Municipality of Val-d'Or
480,000
480,000
Payments made in CDN, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment.
The average exchange rate for the period was 1.35.
Greece
Federal Government of Greece
210,000
12,520,000
12,730,000
Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average
exchange rate for the period was 0.92.
Greece
Municipality of Polygyros
130,000
130,000
Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average
exchange rate for the period was 0.92.
Greece
Municipality of Aristoteles
970,000
970,000
Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average
exchange rate for the period was 0.92.
Romania
Certej Municipal Government
140,000
140,000
Payments made in RON, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average
exchange rate for the period was 4.53.
Payments to the Ministry of Public Finance, and National Agency for Mineral Resources.
Romania
Federal Government of
320,000
320,000
Romania
Payments made in RON, converted to USD at the exchange rate of the individual payment. The average
exchange rate for the period was 4.53.
1. Taxes of $48,180,000 were remitted to the Federal Government of the Republic of Turkey of which $11,110,000 was paid in cash after applying refunds of sales taxes previously paid.
Additional Notes:
2. Of the total fees of $4,910,000 paid to the Federal Government of the Repubic of Turkey in cash, the company received a refund of $2,240,000 for refundable VAT in cash.
3. Royalties of $15,670,000 were remitted to the Federal Government of Greece of which $12,520,000
was paid in cash after applying VAT refunds.
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
Improvement Payments
Project
Turkey
Kisladag
-
8,910,000
3,870,000
12,780,000
Note 1
Turkey
Efemcukuru
-
8,290,000
570,000
8,860,000
Note 1
Turkey
Ankara Office
11,110,000
-
470,000
11,580,000
Note 1
Canada
Lamaque Complex
14,870,000
80,000
14,950,000
Note 2
Greece
Skouries
60,000
60,000
Note 3
Greece
Perama Hill
20,000
20,000
Note 3
Greece
Kassandra Mines
210,000
12,440,000
1,100,000
13,750,000
Note 3
Romania
Certej
320,000
140,000
460,000
Note 4
1. Payments made in TRY, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment. The average exchange rate for the period was 23.91
Additional Notes:
2. Payments made in CDN, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment. The average exchange rate for the period was 1.35.
3. Payments made in EUR, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment. The average exchange rate for the period was 0.92.
4. Payments made in RON, converted to USD at the exchange rate at the date of the individual payment. The average exchange rate for the period was 4.53.
Reporting Principles
-
Basis of Accounting
The Schedule of Payments by Payee and the Schedule of Payments by Project (collectively, the "Schedules") prepared by Eldorado Gold Corporation (the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in Section 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, Section 2.3 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Technical Reporting Specifications and Section 3 of the Extractor Sector Transparency Measures Act - Guidance Version 2 (collectively the "financial reporting framework").
The Schedules are prepared to provide information to the Board of Directors of Eldorado Gold Corporation and the Minister of Natural Resources Canada to assist in meeting the requirements of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act. As a result, the Schedules may not be suitable for another purpose.
- Basis of Presentation
The Schedules have been prepared using the cash basis of accounting, as required by the financial reporting framework, and therefore exclude any accruals related to payments due to governments.
The Schedules include all cash payments made, without inclusion of cash inflows from a government. Where the Company makes a payment to a government that is net of credits from that government, the net payment amount has been presented.
- Reporting Currency
All payments are reported in U.S. dollars which is the reporting currency of the Company. When the Company has made payments in currencies other than its reporting currency, it translates the payments using the exchange rate on the date of the individual payment.
- Rounding
All figures have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 U.S. dollars.
- Control
As required by the financial reporting framework, the Company has reported payments made by entities controlled by the Company. The Company has determined whether it controls an entity in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
