Eldorado Gold 2023 Sustainability Report

Message From the President and CEO LEVERAGING NEW TECHNOLOGIES The mining sector is home to many exciting innovations, from automated mucking systems to technologies that support grid decarbonization. We're strong believers in the power of technology and innovation to improve health, safety and sustainability, contributing to not just a better business, but a better world. In 2023, we introduced our first electric ore haul truck at our underground Lamaque Complex in Québec - a first in the Canadian province. Lamaque is already our lowest GHG-emitting operational mine, benefiting from Québec's abundance of hydroelectricity and the implementation of on-site energy efficiency projects. An additional electric haul truck was delivered in the first quarter of 2024, and once fully operational, the trucks are expected to mitigate 1,700 tCO2e of GHG emissions per year. The electric haul trucks also bring more tangible benefits for our employees on site and for our business by reducing underground diesel emissions and lowering operating costs with improvements in production efficiency. INVESTING IN COMMUNITIES WHERE WE WORK We work hard to support the development goals of our host communities and governments. Last year, our community investment team implemented guidance to allow us to prioritize projects that promote long-term community development and build trust with local stakeholders.

All of our sites have robust community investment programs and have made significant progress on projects in 2023. In Québec, our Lamaque team continued long-standing and large-scale partnerships with community organizations to support education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and economic development. At our Kassandra Mines (Olympias, Skouries and Stratoni) in Greece, and in collaboration with local communities, Hellas Gold established an investment framework to allocate $80 million over 25 years related to our Kassandra Mines' investments. Community investments in Greece targeted advancements in infrastructure, education and youth, and the economic and professional empowerment of women. Improving support, training and access to resources for women entrepreneurs was also a focus for our Türkiye sites in 2023. At Efemçukuru, the "Productive Women, Strong Futures" program supports the social and economic empowerment of local women. Launched in 2022 and expanded in 2023, the program provides women entrepreneurs living in the region with certified beekeeping training and entrepreneurial coaching. In addition to the social and economic benefits of the program, "Productive Women, Strong Futures" has a positive environmental impact - beekeeping contributes to biodiversity and is considered a sustainable and environmentally friendly practice. At Kışladağ, our community team is supporting local economic diversification through its "Women Entrepreneur Vision" program, led in partnership with Women-Friendly Brands. The program provides women entrepreneurs with mentorship, support in seeking grants and financial incentives and cooperatives, and training for essential skills including financial literacy, e-commerce and digital marketing.

RESPONDING TO EMERGENCIES On two occasions this year, our teams around the world were called to respond to local emergencies that have had severe and enduring impacts. I want to thank our teams in Türkiye for their immediate and unwavering response to the earthquakes that devastated the country on February 6, 2023. Our teams are trained in search and rescue, and to see their bravery and readiness to take action to save lives was incredibly moving. The entire Eldorado team applauds your efforts. And in Québec, facing the worst wildfire season on record, our Lamaque team helped support the local community in whatever ways they could, including providing food and support for evacuees from impacted communities. AN EYE ON THE FUTURE Looking ahead, we're excited to build on our hard work and achievements from the last year. We will continue to advance construction of the copper-gold Skouries project in Greece, which is expected to reach first production in the third quarter of 2025, and commercial production at the end of 2025. Skouries is expected to produce an average of 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper per year, making Eldorado one of the European Union's larger copper producers and a key supplier of the critical mineral set to drive the green economy. In Québec, we look forward to putting a second electric ore haul truck into service. The use of electric trucks on site will bring significant GHG emissions reductions, as well as health and safety benefits. They serve as a reminder that, where feasible, electrification is a powerful tool as we work toward decarbonization.