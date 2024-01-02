Eldorado Gold Corporation announced the appointment of Paul Ferneyhough as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to be effective January 2, 2024. Mr. Ferneyhough will be succeeding Philip Yee, who will be retiring as of the same date. Paul Ferneyhough joined Eldorado Gold in May 2021 to oversee the development and execution of the Company?s strategic growth strategy.

Most recently, Paul was Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer of Eldorado, with accountabilities including Country Management (Canada, Greece and Turkiye), Investor Relations, Sales & Marketing, Business Improvement, and Supply Chain & Procurement. Paul joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Integration Officer. In that role, Paul was Eldorado?s lead negotiator for the Skouries Project Financing Facility that was successfully closed at very competitive rates in early 2023.

Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Paul spent nearly two decades with Repsol SA (and Talisman Energy), most recently as Executive Director leading Repsol's North American upstream oil and gas division. At Repsol, Paul held progressively senior leadership roles in corporate, line and functional areas including finance, investor relations, strategy, commercial, planning and business performance management. In addition to his 30 years of resource industry experience, Paul is also a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

In his new role as CFO, Paul will retain his current reporting lines except for Investor Relations and Country Management, responsibility for which will be assumed by other members of the Executive team. Paul will also assume responsibility for Human Resources.