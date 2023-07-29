June 30, 2023 and 2022

Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at Note June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 456,583 $ 279,735 Term deposits - 35,000 Accounts receivable and other 5 93,667 91,113 Inventories 6 231,907 198,872 Current derivative assets 16 727 - Assets held for sale 4 27,348 27,738 810,232 632,458 Restricted cash 2,082 2,033 Deferred tax assets 14,507 14,507 Other assets 7 165,261 120,065 Non-current derivative assets 16 10,106 - Property, plant and equipment 3,647,273 3,596,262 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 4,742,052 $ 4,457,916 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 196,960 $ 191,705 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,184 4,777 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 4,382 3,980 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 4 10,698 10,479 216,224 210,941 Debt 8 546,018 494,414 Lease liabilities 11,281 12,164 Employee benefit plan obligations 8,310 8,910 Asset retirement obligations 111,635 105,893 Non-current derivative liabilities 16 1,811 - Deferred income tax liabilities 434,509 424,726 1,329,788 1,257,048 Equity Share capital 12 3,410,609 3,241,644 Treasury stock (14,821) (20,454) Contributed surplus 2,612,685 2,618,212 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,937) (42,284) Deficit (2,572,845) (2,593,050) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,416,691 3,204,068 Attributable to non-controlling interests (4,427) (3,200) 3,412,264 3,200,868 $ 4,742,052 $ 4,457,916

Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Metal sales 9 $ 229,855 $ 213,447 $ 459,209 $ 408,119 Cost of sales Production costs 116,996 109,320 228,246 213,876 Depreciation and amortization 64,086 56,071 126,439 107,669 181,082 165,391 354,685 321,545 Earnings from mine operations 48,773 48,056 104,524 86,574 Exploration and evaluation expenses 4,634 3,387 10,470 8,373 Mine standby costs 10 5,113 10,645 8,617 22,333 General and administrative expenses 9,365 8,522 19,965 16,525 Employee benefit plan expense 706 809 2,219 2,650 Share-based payments expense 13 2,676 348 3,528 3,998 Write-down (recovery) of assets 1,886 (1,688) 2,048 22,453 Foreign exchange gain (14,681) (6,385) (13,754) (7,717) Earnings from operations 39,074 32,418 71,431 17,959 Other income 11 10,580 1,642 19,088 3,379 Finance costs 11 (9,350) (23,677) (18,143) (25,778) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 40,304 10,383 72,376 (4,440) Income tax expense 38,866 33,381 51,597 58,311 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 1,438 (22,998) 20,779 (62,751) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (942) (1,084) (2,066) (346,324) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 496 $ (24,082) $ 18,713 $ (409,075) Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 885 (25,273) 20,205 (342,874) Non-controlling interests (389) 1,191 (1,492) (66,201) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 496 $ (24,082) $ 18,713 $ (409,075) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders of the Company: Continuing operations 1,537 (22,939) 20,918 (62,649) Discontinued operations (652) (2,334) (713) (280,225) $ 885 $ (25,273) $ 20,205 $ (342,874) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Non-Controlling Interest: Continuing operations (99) (59) (139) (102) Discontinued operations (290) 1,250 (1,353) (66,099) $ (389) $ 1,191 $ (1,492) $ (66,201) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 12 188,804 183,777 186,355 183,074 Diluted 12 189,680 183,777 187,136 183,074 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.14) $ 0.11 $ (1.87) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.14) $ 0.11 $ (1.87) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Shareholders of the Company - Continuing operations: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.12) $ 0.11 $ (0.34) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.12) $ 0.11 $ (0.34)



Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 496 $ (24,082) $ 18,713 $ (409,075) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in marketable securities 4,055 (10,314) 27,497 (8,265) Income tax expense on change in fair value of investments in marketable securities (546) - (1,181) - Actuarial (losses) gains on employee benefit plans (1,831) 266 (3,665) (651) Income tax recovery on actuarial losses on employee benefit pension plans 243 143 696 143 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,921 (9,905) 23,347 (8,773) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 2,417 $ (33,987) $ 42,060 $ (417,848) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 2,806 (35,178) 43,552 (351,647) Non-controlling interests (389) 1,191 (1,492) (66,201) $ 2,417 $ (33,987) $ 42,060 $ (417,848)







Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period from continuing operations $ 1,438 $ (22,998) $ 20,779 $ (62,751) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 64,893 56,697 128,014 108,721 Finance costs 9,350 23,677 18,143 25,778 Interest income (2,719) (809) (6,450) (1,284) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (11,738) (3,282) (12,225) (3,766) Income tax expense 38,866 33,381 51,597 58,311 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 682 (233) 767 (815) Unrealized gain on derivative contracts 16 (8,397) - (9,022) - Write-down (recovery) of assets 1,886 (1,688) 2,048 22,453 Share-based payments expense 13 2,676 348 3,528 3,998 Employee benefit plan expense 706 809 2,219 2,650 97,643 85,902 199,398 153,295 Property reclamation payments (1,044) (481) (1,956) (793) Employee benefit plan payments (1,783) (423) (4,111) (2,673) Income taxes paid (15,101) (36,628) (24,137) (52,567) Interest received 2,719 809 6,450 1,284 Changes in non-cash working capital 14 (7,129) (22,211) (60,032) (36,288) Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations 75,305 26,968 115,612 62,258 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities of discontinued operations (247) (33) 69 (79) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (86,233) (83,183) (158,504) (135,179) Capitalized interest paid (527) - (527) - Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1,185 565 1,185 1,641 Purchase of marketable securities and investment in debt securities - - (633) - Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (11,441) (7,078) (14,502) (18,211) Decrease (increase) in term deposits - - 35,000 (60,000) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (97,016) (89,696) (137,981) (211,749) Financing activities Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs 166,375 541 166,809 13,659 Contributions from non-controlling interests - 37 265 207 Proceeds from Term facility - Commercial Loans and RRF Loans 8 71,208 - 71,208 - Proceeds from Term facility - VAT facility 8 535 - 535 - Term facility loan financing costs 8 (17,172) - (17,172) - Term facility commitment fees (2,529) - (2,529) - Interest paid (885) (831) (17,699) (17,719) Principal portion of lease liabilities (844) (1,705) (1,845) (3,977) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (13,969) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 216,688 (1,958) 199,572 (21,799) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 194,730 (64,719) 177,272 (171,369) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 262,277 374,677 279,735 481,327 Cash in disposal group held for sale (424) - (424) - Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 456,583 $ 309,958 $ 456,583 $ 309,958







Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share capital Balance beginning of period $ 3,242,668 $ 3,240,665 $ 3,241,644 $ 3,225,326 Shares issued upon exercise of share options 4,423 71 5,140 3,943 Shares issued upon exercise of performance share units (PSU's) - - - 2,256 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 1,861 29 2,168 1,592 Shares issued upon exercise of warrants - 213 - 213 Shares issued in private placements, net of share issuance costs 66,776 (26) 66,776 7,622 Shares issued to the public, net of share issuance costs 94,881 - 94,881 - Balance end of period 12 $ 3,410,609 $ 3,240,952 $ 3,410,609 $ 3,240,952 Treasury stock Balance beginning of period $ (20,414) $ (20,454) $ (20,454) $ (10,289) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (13,969) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (RSU's) 5,593 - 5,633 3,804 Balance end of period $ (14,821) $ (20,454) $ (14,821) $ (20,454) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period $ 2,618,045 $ 2,610,136 $ 2,618,212 $ 2,615,459 Share-based payment arrangements 2,094 2,356 2,274 4,656 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (5,593) - (5,633) (3,804) Shares redeemed upon exercise of performance share units - - - (2,256) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (1,861) (29) (2,168) (1,592) Balance end of period $ 2,612,685 $ 2,612,463 $ 2,612,685 $ 2,612,463 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of period $ (20,858) $ (19,773) $ (42,284) $ (20,905) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,921 (9,905) 23,347 (8,773) Balance end of period $ (18,937) $ (29,678) $ (18,937) $ (29,678) Deficit Balance beginning of period $ (2,573,730) $ (2,556,827) $ (2,593,050) $ (2,239,226) Earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 885 (25,273) 20,205 (342,874) Balance end of period $ (2,572,845) $ (2,582,100) $ (2,572,845) $ (2,582,100) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,416,691 $ 3,221,183 $ 3,416,691 $ 3,221,183 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period $ (4,038) $ 2,335 $ (3,200) $ 69,557 (Loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (389) 1,191 (1,492) (66,201) Contributions from non-controlling interests - 37 265 207 Balance end of period $ (4,427) $ 3,563 $ (4,427) $ 3,563 Total equity $ 3,412,264 $ 3,224,746 $ 3,412,264 $ 3,224,746







Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

1. General Information

Eldorado Gold Corporation (individually or collectively with its subsidiaries, as applicable, "Eldorado" or the "Company") is a gold and base metals mining, development, and exploration company. The Company has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkiye, Canada, and Greece.

Eldorado is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Company's head office, principal address and records are located at 550 Burrard Street, Suite 1188, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2B5.





2. Basis of preparation

(a)Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The same accounting policies were used in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as for the most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements and reflect all the adjustments necessary for fair presentation in accordance with IFRS for the interim periods presented.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on July 27, 2023.

(b)Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty are the same as those that applied to the audited annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022.





3. Significant accounting policies

Adoption of new accounting standards

A number of amendments to standards were effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023, including amendments to IAS 1, IFRS Practice Statement 2, IAS 8 and IAS 12. There was no material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements from the adoption of these amendments.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

4. Disposal group held for sale & discontinued operations

Certej project

On October 26, 2022, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement to sell the Certej project, a non-core gold asset in the Romania segment. While the agreement expired on March 24, 2023, the Company is committed to continue its plan to sell the disposal group within the next twelve months.

As at June 30, 2023, the disposal group was stated at fair value less costs to sell and comprised the following assets and liabilities:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash $ 424 $ 356 Accounts receivable and other 1,073 1,150 Property, plant, and equipment 24,371 24,731 Inventories 1,480 1,501 Assets held for sale $ 27,348 $ 27,738 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (173) $ (168) Asset retirement obligations (10,525) (10,311) Liabilities associated with assets held for sale $ (10,698) $ (10,479)





During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded impairment of $394,723 ($374,684 net of deferred tax) on the Certej project. The fair value measurement for the disposal group has been categorized as a Level 3 fair value based on the expected cash consideration of a sale, less estimated costs of disposal.

The results from operations of the Romanian reporting segment include:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Expenses $ (942) $ (1,084) $ (2,066) $ (937) Impairment of property and equipment - - - (365,426) Loss from operations (942) (1,084) (2,066) (366,363) Income tax recovery - - - (20,039) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (942) $ (1,084) $ (2,066) $ (346,324) (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interest $ (290) $ 1,250 $ (1,353) $ (66,099) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders of the Company $ (652) $ (2,334) $ (713) $ (280,225) Basic loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (1.53) Diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (1.53)

Net cash used in operating activities of the Romanian reporting segment was $247 during the three months ended June 30, 2023, and net cash generated from operating activities was $69 during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $33 and $79, respectively.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

5. Accounts receivable and other

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Trade receivables $ 37,360 $ 33,746 Value added tax and other taxes recoverable 17,102 19,679 Other receivables and advances 16,790 13,610 Prepaid expenses and deposits 22,267 23,940 Investment in marketable securities 148 138 $ 93,667 $ 91,113





6. Inventories

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Ore stockpiles $ 13,091 $ 10,521 In-process inventory and finished goods 83,833 67,261 Materials and supplies 134,983 121,090 $ 231,907 $ 198,872





7. Other Assets





June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-term value added tax and other taxes recoverable $ 68,294 $ 55,394 Prepaid forestry fees 1,193 1,403 Prepaid loan costs(1) 4,848 1,487 Investment in marketable securities and debt securities 90,734 61,611 Other 192 170 $ 165,261 $ 120,065

(1) Prepaid loan costs include prepaid transaction costs for the revolving VAT and cost overrun components of the Skouries Project Financing facility (Note 8).





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

8. Debt

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Senior notes due 2029, net of unamortized transaction fees of $5,707 (2022 - $6,783) and initial redemption option of $3,914 $ 498,207 $ 498,090 Redemption option derivative asset (3,125) (3,676) Term Facility commercial loans, net of unamortized transaction fees of $14,792 34,238 - Term Facility RRF loans, net of unamortized transaction fees of $6,141 16,162 - Term Facility revolving VAT facility 536 - $ 546,018 $ 494,414





Skouries Project Financing Facility ("Term Facility")

On April 5, 2023, the Company completed the €680,400 project financing facility for the development of the Skouries project in Northern Greece. The Term Facility includes €200,000 of funds from the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility (the "RRF"). The Term Facility also provides a €30,000 revolving credit facility to fund reimbursable value added tax ("VAT") expenditures relating to the Skouries project. The project financing further includes, in addition to the Term Facility, a Contingent Overrun Facility for an additional 10% of capital costs, funded by the lenders and Hellas Gold Single Member S.A. ("Hellas") in the same proportion as the Term Facility. The Term Facility is non-recourse to Eldorado Gold Corporation and is secured by the Skouries project and the Hellas operating assets.

The Company's equity commitment for the project is backstopped by a letter of credit in the amount, as at June 30, 2023 of €126,211 ($137,305), issued under the Company's $250,000 amended and restated fourth senior secured credit facility (the "Fourth ARCA"). The letter of credit will be reduced Euro for Euro as the Company invests further in the Skouries project.

The Term Facility includes the following components:

i.€480,400 commercial loans at a variable interest rate comprised of six-months EURIBOR plus a fixed margin, with 70% of the variable rate exposure to be economically hedged through an interest rate swap for the term of the facility (Note 16(d)).

ii.€100,000 initial RRF loans at a fixed interest rate of 3.04% for the term of the facility.

iii.€100,000 additional RRF loan at a fixed interest rate of 4.06% for the term of the facility.

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company completed two drawdowns on the Term Facility totalling €65,888 ($71,333), including €45,287 ($49,030) commercial loans and €20,601 ($22,303) from the RRF loans. Additionally, the Company completed drawdowns on the VAT revolving credit facility of €502 ($536).

In April 2023, in accordance with the requirements of the Term Facility, the Company entered into a secured hedging program including gold and copper commodity swaps, an interest rate swap and U.S. dollar to Euro forward contracts (Note 16(c),(d),(e)).

Drawings from the Term Facility will continue on a periodic basis through the earlier of March 31, 2026 or three months following completion of the Skouries project. There is a deferral option, which if exercised, will extend drawings from the Term Facility through the earlier of August 26, 2026 or three months following completion of the Skouries project.

Repayment of the commercial loans, the RRF loans, and the Contingent Overrun Facility will commence on June 30, 2026, with 14 semi-annual installments, through to December 31, 2032. If the deferral option is exercised, repayment will commence on December 31, 2026, with 13 semi-annual installments, through to December 31, 2032.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

8. Debt (continued)

Proceeds from the VAT Facility will be drawn and repaid on a revolving basis, with a maturity date of the earlier of June 30, 2027 or 18 months following completion of the Skouries project.

The Term Facility contains a number of standard financial covenants, including debt service and leverage ratios.

As at June 30, 2023, €80,669 ($87,655) of cash and cash equivalents, comprising of proceeds from the Term Facility and proceeds from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") private placement (Note 12 (a)) is restricted for the use of constructing the Skouries project.

Senior Notes

On August 26, 2021, the Company completed an offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes with a coupon rate of 6.25% due September 1, 2029 (the "senior notes"). The senior notes pay interest semi-annually on March 1 and September 1, which began on March 1, 2022.

The senior notes are guaranteed by Eldorado Gold (Netherlands) B.V., SG Resources B.V., Tuprag Metal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and Eldorado Gold (Quebec) Inc., all wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

The senior notes contain certain redemption features that constitute an embedded derivative asset, which is recognized separately at fair value and is classified as fair value through profit and loss. The decrease in fair value for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 is $1,603 and $551 (three and six months ended June 30, 2022 - $14,424 and $7,377), which is recognized in finance costs.

The senior notes contain covenants that restrict, among other things, distributions in certain circumstances and sales of certain material assets, in each case, subject to certain conditions. The Company is in compliance with these covenants at June 30, 2023.

The fair market value of the senior notes as at June 30, 2023 is $447,600.

Senior Secured Credit Facility

On October 15, 2021, the Company executed the $250 million Fourth ARCA with an option to increase the available credit by $100 million through the accordion feature, and with a maturity date of October 15, 2025.

The Company's equity commitment for the Skouries project is backstopped by a letter of credit issued under the Company's revolving credit facility. As at June 30, 2023, after giving effect to investments in the project to date and including proceeds from the EBRD investment, the amount outstanding under the letter of credit for Skouries was €126,211 ($137,305) and the Company's available balance on the revolving credit facility was $112,376. The letter of credit will continue to be reduced Euro for Euro as the Company invests further in the Skouries project.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

9. Revenue

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenue from contracts with customers by product and segment was as follows:

Turkiye Canada Greece Total Gold revenue - doré $ 63,907 $ 78,273 $ - $ 142,180 Gold revenue - concentrate 45,672 - 28,603 74,275 Silver revenue - doré 796 338 - 1,134 Silver revenue - concentrate 1,366 - 6,588 7,954 Lead concentrate - - 5,993 5,993 Zinc concentrate - - 4,207 4,207 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 111,741 $ 78,611 $ 45,391 $ 235,743 Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - gold (2,944) - (1,151) (4,095) Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - other metals - - (1,793) (1,793) $ 108,797 $ 78,611 $ 42,447 $ 229,855





For the three months ended June 30, 2022, revenue from contracts with customers by product and segment were as follows:

Turkiye Canada Greece Total Gold revenue - doré $ 50,273 $ 84,579 $ - $ 134,852 Gold revenue - concentrate 42,147 - 19,716 61,863 Silver revenue - doré 732 374 - 1,106 Silver revenue - concentrate 799 - 8,346 9,145 Lead concentrate - - 5,764 5,764 Zinc concentrate - - 3,771 3,771 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 93,951 $ 84,953 $ 37,597 $ 216,501 Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - gold (1,589) - (962) (2,551) Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - other metals - - (503) (503) $ 92,362 $ 84,953 $ 36,132 $ 213,447

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

9. Revenue (continued)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue from contracts with customers by product and segment were as follows:

Turkiye Canada Greece Total Gold revenue - doré $ 135,127 $ 151,472 $ - $ 286,599 Gold revenue - concentrate 82,403 - 53,173 135,576 Silver revenue - doré 1,630 779 - 2,409 Silver revenue - concentrate 2,295 - 14,894 17,189 Lead concentrate - - 12,963 12,963 Zinc concentrate - - 8,357 8,357 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 221,455 $ 152,251 $ 89,387 $ 463,093 Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - gold 66 - (820) (754) Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - other metals - - (3,130) (3,130) $ 221,521 $ 152,251 $ 85,437 $ 459,209





For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue from contracts with customers by product and segment were as follows:

Turkiye Canada Greece Total Gold revenue - doré $ 106,141 $ 149,176 $ - $ 255,317 Gold revenue - concentrate 81,935 - 34,929 116,864 Silver revenue - doré 1,476 716 - 2,192 Silver revenue - concentrate 1,715 - 13,050 14,765 Lead concentrate - - 9,724 9,724 Zinc concentrate - - 10,645 10,645 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 191,267 $ 149,892 $ 68,348 $ 409,507 Loss on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - gold (964) - (1,251) (2,215) Gain on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables - other metals - - 827 827 $ 190,303 $ 149,892 $ 67,924 $ 408,119





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



10. Mine standby costs

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Stratoni $ 2,946 $ 7,386 $ 5,898 $ 16,835 Skouries - 2,505 - 4,044 Other mine standby costs 2,167 754 2,719 1,454 $ 5,113 $ 10,645 $ 8,617 $ 22,333





11. Other income and finance costs

(a) Other income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets $ (682) $ 233 $ (767) $ 815 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (Note 16) 8,397 - 9,022 - Realized loss on derivative instruments (Note 16) (5) - (5) - Interest and other income 2,870 1,409 10,838 2,564 $ 10,580 $ 1,642 $ 19,088 $ 3,379





(b) Finance costs Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest cost on senior notes due 2029 $ 7,871 $ 7,867 $ 15,741 $ 15,647 Interest cost on Term Facility commercial loans 480 - 480 - Interest cost on Term Facility RRF loans 148 - 148 - Other interest and financing costs 2,871 511 3,327 969 Loss on redemption option derivative (Note 8) 1,603 14,424 551 7,377 Interest expense on lease liabilities 431 380 875 795 Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,074 495 2,149 990 Total finance costs $ 14,478 $ 23,677 $ 23,271 $ 25,778 Less: Capitalized interest (5,128) - (5,128) - $ 9,350 $ 23,677 $ 18,143 $ 25,778





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

12. Share capital and earnings (loss) per share

(a) Share capital

2023 2022 Voting common shares Number of Shares Total Number of Shares Total Balance at January 1, 184,800,571 $ 3,241,644 182,673,118 $ 3,225,326 Shares issued upon exercise of share options 700,134 5,140 774,653 3,943 Shares issued on redemption of performance share units - - 528,166 2,256 Estimated fair value of share options exercised transferred from contributed surplus - 2,168 - 1,592 Shares issued upon exercise of warrants - - 19,037 213 Shares issued for private placement with EBRD, net of issuance costs 6,269,231 60,142 - - Shares issued for bought deal offering, net of issuance costs 10,400,000 94,881 - - Flow-through shares issued, net of issuance costs and premium 680,900 6,634 694,500 7,622 Balance at June 30, 202,850,836 $ 3,410,609 184,689,474 $ 3,240,952





On June 14, 2023, the Company completed a private placement with EBRD consisting of 6,269,231 common shares at a price of CDN $13.00 per common share for gross proceeds of CDN $81,500 ($61,292). These proceeds will be invested in the Skouries project in Northern Greece, and will be credited against the Company's 20% equity funding commitment per the terms of the project financing facility that closed on April 5, 2023.

On June 7, 2023, the Company completed a bought deal prospectus offering of 10,400,000 common shares at a price of CDN $13.00 per common share for gross proceeds of CDN $135,200 ($101,076). Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fund growth initiatives across Eldorado's portfolio, including some not currently contemplated within the Company's five-year plan, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

On June 6, 2023, the Company completed a private placement of 390,900 common shares at a price of CDN $19.18 per share for proceeds of CDN $7,498; and a private placement of 290,000 common shares at a price of CDN $17.24 per share for proceeds of CDN $4,998. The proceeds of CDN $7,498 ($5,588) will be used to fund eligible exploration expenses. The proceeds of CDN $4,998 ($3,725) will be used to fund the Triangle deposit ramp development. The shares will qualify as flow-through shares for Canadian tax purposes and were issued at premiums of CDN $6.02 per share and CDN $4.08 per share, respectively, to the closing market price of the Company's common shares at the date of issue. The combined premium of CDN $3,536 ($2,635) was recognized in accounts payable and accrued liabilities and will be recognized in other income as required expenditures are incurred and related tax benefits renounced.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

12. Share capital and earnings (loss) per share (continued)

(b) Earnings (loss) per share

The weighted average number of common shares for the purposes of diluted earnings (loss) per share reconciles to the weighted average number of common shares used in the calculation of basic earnings (loss) per share as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average number of common shares used in the calculation of basic earnings (loss) per share 188,803,605 183,776,750 186,354,723 183,073,881 Dilutive impact of share options 577,191 - 492,889 - Dilutive impact of restricted share units and restricted share units with performance criteria 294,024 - 282,494 - Dilutive impact of performance share units 5,610 - 6,197 - Weighted average number of common shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share 189,680,430 183,776,750 187,136,303 183,073,881





As at June 30, 2023, 2,529,868 options (June 30, 2022 - 2,716,052) were excluded from the dilutive weighted-average number of common shares calculation because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.

As the three months ended June 30, 2022 was in a net loss position, 564,192 share options, 179,097 restricted stock units ("RSU's") and RSU's with performance criteria, and nil performance share units ("PSU's") were anti-dilutive.

As the six months ended June 30, 2022 was in a net loss position, 731,148 share options, 346,141 RSU's and RSU's with performance criteria, and 79,740 PSU's were anti-dilutive.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

13. Share-based payments expense

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share options $ 743 $ 1,087 $ 1,233 $ 2,127 Restricted shares with no performance criteria 464 349 431 769 Restricted shares with performance criteria 236 360 (212) 859 Performance shares 651 559 822 900 Deferred units 582 (2,007) 1,254 (657) $ 2,676 $ 348 $ 3,528 $ 3,998





14. Supplementary cash flow information

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable and other $ 33,852 $ (15,403) $ (4,513) $ 1,533 Inventories (13,523) (10,727) (26,595) (21,409) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,458) 3,919 (28,924) (16,412) $ (7,129) $ (22,211) $ (60,032) $ (36,288)





15. Commitments and contractual obligations

Significant changes to the Company's commitments and contractual obligations as at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 include:

Within 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years 4 Years 5 Years Over 5 years Total Debt (1) $ 536 $ - $ 36,966 $ 34,367 $ - $ 500,000 $ 571,869 Purchase obligations and other commitments $ 33,287 $ 2,694 $ 301 $ - $ - $ - $ 36,282

(1)Does not include interest on debt.

Purchase obligations relate primarily to operating costs at all mines and capital projects at Kisladag and Skouries.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

16. Derivative financial instruments

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Foreign currency collars $ 593 $ - Gold collars 7,464 - Copper commodity swaps 1,036 - Foreign currency forward contracts 1,740 - Total derivative assets $ 10,833 $ -

Classified as: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current $ 727 $ - Non-current 10,106 - $ 10,833 $ -

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gold commodity swaps $ 362 $ - Interest rate swaps 1,449 - Total derivative liabilities $ 1,811 $ -

Classified as: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current $ - $ - Non-current 1,811 - $ 1,811 $ -





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

16. Derivative financial instruments (continued)

(a)Foreign Currency Collars

The Company has entered into zero-cost collars (purchase of a put option and sale of a call option) to reduce the risk associated with fluctuations of the Euro and Canadian dollar at the Olympias mine and Lamaque operations, respectively. These derivatives set a band within which the Company expects to be able to protect against currency movements, either above or below specific strike prices. These derivatives are not designated as hedging instruments. Changes in the fair value of the foreign currency collars are recorded in other income and expense.

As at June 30, 2023, the Company's outstanding foreign currency collars were as follows:

2023 2024 Canadian dollar collars Canadian dollar contracts US$54,000 US$18,000 Weighted average put strike price (USD:CDN) 1.30 1.30 Weighted average call strike price (USD:CDN) 1.43 1.46 Euro collars Euro contracts €36,000 - Weighted average put strike price (EUR:USD) 1.11 - Weighted average call strike price (EUR:USD) 1.02 -

Canadian dollar collars totalling US$42,000 and Euro collars totalling €41,400 expired in the six months ended June 30, 2023 without financial settlement.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative asset $ 625 $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value (32) - 593 - Closing derivative asset $ 593 $ - $ 593 $ -





(b)Gold Collars

The Company has entered into zero-cost collars (purchase of a put option and sale of a call option) to reduce the risk associated with fluctuations of the price of gold and to manage cash flow variability during the construction period of Skouries. These derivatives set a band within which the Company expects to be able to protect against gold price movements, either above or below specific strike prices. Under the gold collars, 16,667 ounces settle monthly during the period from June 2023 through December 2025.

These derivatives are not designated as hedging instruments. Changes in the fair value of the gold collars are recorded in other income and expense.

As at June 30, 2023, the Company's outstanding gold collars were as follows:

2023 2024 2025 Gold ounces 100,002 200,004 200,004 Weighted average put strike price per ounce US$1,700 US$1,800 US$1,900 Weighted average call strike price per ounce US$2,736 US$2,765 US$2,667

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

16. Derivative financial instruments (continued)

Changes in the fair value of gold collars outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative asset $ - $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value 7,464 - 7,464 - Closing derivative asset $ 7,464 $ - $ 7,464 $ -





Gold collars totalling 16,667 ounces expired in the six months ended June 30, 2023 without financial settlement.





(c)Gold and Copper Commodity Swaps

In April 2023, in conjunction with the Term Facility, the Company entered into gold and copper commodity swap contracts for settlement on July 7, 2026 based on the average applicable commodity price over the period of June 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026. The gold commodity swap contracts total 32,000 ounces at a forward price of US$2,160 per ounce and will be financially settled. The copper commodity swap contracts total 6,160 tonnes of copper at a forward price of US$8,525 per tonne and will be financially settled.

These derivatives have not been designated as hedging instruments. Changes in the fair value of the gold and copper forward sales contracts are recorded in other income and expense.

Changes in the fair value of gold commodity swaps outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Gold commodity swaps 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative liability $ - $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value (362) - (362) - Closing derivative liability $ (362) $ - $ (362) $ -





Changes in the fair value of copper commodity swaps outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Copper commodity swaps 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative asset $ - $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value 1,036 - 1,036 - Closing derivative asset $ 1,036 $ - $ 1,036 $ -





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

16. Derivative financial instruments (continued)

(d) Interest Rate Swaps

In April 2023, in conjunction with the Term Facility, the Company entered into interest rate swaps covering 70% of the variable interest rate exposure under the six-months EURIBOR index. The interest rate swaps have a fixed rate of 3.11% and mature on December 31, 2032. The interest payment frequency is every six months.

The interest rate swaps have not been designated as hedging instruments. Changes in the fair value of the interest rate swaps are recorded in other income and expense.

Changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative liability $ - $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value (1,449) - (1,449) - Closing derivative liability $ (1,449) $ - $ (1,449) $ -





(e) Foreign Currency Forward Contracts

In April 2023, in conjunction with the Term Facility, the Company entered into foreign exchange forward contracts to fix the U.S. Dollar to Euro exchange rate for a portion of the Term Facility repayments. From June 30, 2026 to December 31, 2029, €17,000 will be delivered to the Company every six months at an average forward rate of EUR/USD 1.1473. From June 28, 2030 to December 30, 2032, €11,350 will be delivered to the Company every six months at an average forward rate of EUR/USD 1.1704.

The foreign currency forward contracts have not been designated as hedging instruments. Changes in the fair value of the foreign currency forward contracts will be recorded in other income and expense.

Changes in the fair value of foreign currency forward contracts outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening derivative asset $ - $ - $ - $ - Change in fair value 1,740 - 1,740 - Closing derivative asset $ 1,740 $ - $ 1,740 $ -





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

17. Financial instruments by category

Fair values are determined directly by reference to published price quotations in an active market, when available, or by using a valuation technique that uses inputs observed from relevant markets.

The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are described below:

•Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.

•Level 2 - Inputs that are observable, either directly or indirectly, but do not qualify as Level 1 inputs (i.e., quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities).

•Level 3 - Prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and unobservable (i.e., supported by little or no market activity).

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are as follows:

June 30, 2023 Level 1 (10) Level 2 Level 3 Total Marketable securities(1) $ 83,644 $ - $ - $ 83,644 Investments in debt securities(2) 7,238 - - 7,238 Settlement receivables(3) - 37,361 - 37,361 Redemption option derivative asset(4) - 3,125 - 3,125 Foreign currency collars - assets(5) - 593 - 593 Gold collars - assets(6) - 7,464 - 7,464 Gold commodity swaps - liabilities(7) - (362) - (362) Copper commodity swaps - assets(7) - 1,036 - 1,036 Interest rate swaps - liabilities(8) - (1,449) - (1,449) Foreign currency forward contracts - assets(9) - 1,740 - 1,740 Net financial assets (liabilities) $ 90,882 $ 49,508 $ - $ 140,390

(1)Marketable securities include publicly-traded equity investments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income.

(2)Investments in debt securities include publicly-traded debt securities classified as fair value through other comprehensive income.

(3)Settlement receivables arise from provisional pricing in contracts for the sale of metals in concentrate classified as fair value through profit and loss with fair value determined based on forward metal prices for the quotational period.

(4)The redemption option derivative asset is an embedded derivative separately recognized to reflect the redemption features of the senior notes and is classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 8) with fair value based on models using observable interest rate inputs.

(5)Canadian dollar and Euro zero-cost collars classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 16(a)) with fair value based on observable forward foreign exchange rates.

(6)Gold zero-cost collars classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 16(b)) with fair value based on observable forward metal prices.

(7)Gold and copper commodity swaps classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 16(c)) with fair value based on observable forward metal prices.

(8)Interest rate swaps classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 16(d)) with fair value based on observable forward interest rates.

(9)U.S. dollar to Euro forward contracts classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 16(e)) with fair value based on observable forward foreign exchange rates.

(10)The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the date of the statement of financial position. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by the group is the current bid price.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

17. Financial instruments by category (continued)

December 31, 2022 Level 1 (6) Level 2 Level 3 Total Marketable securities(1) $ 54,706 $ - $ - $ 54,706 Investments in debt securities(2) 7,043 - - 7,043 Settlement receivables(3) - 33,393 - 33,393 Redemption option derivative asset(4) - 3,676 - 3,676 Turkish Lira deposits(5) - 35,000 - 35,000 Net financial assets (liabilities) $ 61,749 $ 72,069 $ - $ 133,818





(1)Marketable securities include publicly-traded equity investments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income.

(2)Investments in debt securities include publicly-traded debt securities classified as fair value through other comprehensive income.

(3)Settlement receivables arise from provisional pricing in contracts for the sale of metals in concentrate classified as fair value through profit and loss with fair value determined based on forward metal prices for the quotational period.

(4)The redemption option derivative asset is an embedded derivative separately recognized to reflect the redemption features of the senior notes and is classified as fair value through profit and loss (Note 8) with fair value based on models using observable interest rate inputs.

(5)Turkish Lira deposits protected from the weakening of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. dollar and measured at fair value through profit and loss using an observable foreign exchange rate.

(6)The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the date of the statement of financial position. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by the group is the current bid price.





There were no amounts transferred between levels of the fair value hierarchy during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. For all other financial instruments, carrying amounts approximate fair value.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



18. Financial risk management

Eldorado's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks. Significant changes to the Company's financial risks and overall risk management program as at June 30, 2023 are outlined below.

Foreign Exchange Risk

The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from transactions denominated in foreign currencies.

In April 2023, in conjunction with the Term Facility, the Company entered into foreign exchange contracts to fix the U.S. Dollar to Euro exchange rate for a portion of the Term Facility repayments (Note 16(e)), reducing its exposure to foreign exchange risk.

The Company continues to use zero-cost collars to reduce the risk associated with fluctuations of the Euro and Canadian dollar at the Olympias mine and Lamaque operations, respectively.

Metal Price and Global Market Risk

The Company is subject to price risk for fluctuations in the market price of gold and other metals.

In April 2023, in conjunction with the Term Facility, the Company entered into gold and copper commodity swap contracts, reducing its exposure to fluctuations in future metal prices. The contacts settle on July 7, 2026 based on the average applicable commodity price over the period of June 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026 (Note 16(c)).

In May 2023, the Company entered into zero-cost gold collars to reduce the risk associated with fluctuations of the price of gold and to manage cash flow variability during the construction period of Skouries. Under the gold collars, 16,667 ounces settle monthly during the period from June 2023 through December 2025. (Note 16(b)).

Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates.

Borrowings under the Term Facility include amounts at variable rates based on EURIBOR. To reduce interest rate risk, the Company has entered into an interest rate swap covering 70% of the variable interest rate exposure related to the Term Facility (Note 16(d)).

Credit Risk

The Company manages credit risk by entering into business arrangements with high credit-quality counterparties, limiting the amount of exposure to each counterparty and monitoring the financial condition of counterparties. The Company also monitors the credit ratings of all financial institutions in which it holds cash and investments.

Turkish Lira deposits held at a Turkish banking institution equivalent to $35,000 matured in February 2023, reducing the Company's exposure to credit risk.

Liquidity Risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that an entity will encounter difficulty in raising funds to meet commitments associated with financial instruments.

The Company's equity commitment for the Skouries project is backstopped by a letter of credit issued under the Company's revolving credit facility. As at June 30, 2023, after giving effect to investments in the project to date and including proceeds from the EBRD investment, the amount outstanding under the letter of credit for Skouries was €126,211 ($137,305) and the Company's available balance on the revolving credit facility was $112,376. The letter of credit will continue to be reduced Euro for Euro as the Company invests further in the Skouries project.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



19. Segment information

Identification of reportable segments

The Company has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the chief executive officer and the executive management (the chief operating decision makers or "CODM") in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.

The CODM consider the business from both a geographic and product perspective and assess the performance of the operating segments based on measures of profit and loss as well as assets and liabilities. These measures include earnings (loss) from mine operations, expenditures on exploration, property, plant and equipment and non-current assets, as well as total debt. As at June 30, 2023, Eldorado had five reportable segments based on the geographical location of mining and exploration and development activities.

Geographical segments

Geographically, the operating segments are identified by country and by operating mine. The Turkiye reporting segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkiye. The Canada reporting segment includes the Lamaque Triangle mine and exploration activities in Canada. The Greece reporting segment includes the Olympias mine, the Skouries and Perama Hill projects and exploration activities in Greece. The Greece segment also includes the Stratoni mine and mill, which transitioned to care and maintenance during 2022. The Romania reporting segment includes the Certej project and exploration activities in Romania, and is classified as a disposal group held for sale at June 30, 2023. Other reporting segment includes operations of Eldorado's corporate offices.

Financial information about each of these operating segments is reported to the CODM on a monthly basis. The mines in each of the reporting segments share similar economic characteristics and have been aggregated accordingly.





As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2023 Turkiye Canada Greece Romania* Other Total Earnings and loss information Revenue $ 108,797 $ 78,611 $ 42,447 $ - $ - $ 229,855 Production costs 47,854 28,305 40,837 - - 116,996 Depreciation and amortization 28,700 18,950 16,436 - - 64,086 Earnings (loss) from mine operations $ 32,243 $ 31,356 $ (14,826) $ - $ - $ 48,773 Other significant items of income and expense Write-down of assets $ 138 $ - $ 1,748 $ - $ - $ 1,886 Exploration and evaluation expenses 2,274 1,643 155 - 562 4,634 Mine standby costs - 1,723 3,390 - - 5,113 Income tax expense (recovery) 34,933 5,578 (1,098) - (547) 38,866 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to shareholders of the Company - - - (652) - (652) Capital expenditure information Additions to property, plant and equipment during the period** $ 26,841 $ 21,068 $ 49,860 $ - $ 1,695 $ 99,464 Capitalized interest (Note 11(b)) - - 5,128 - - 5,128

* Discontinued Operations (Note 4).

** Presented on an accrual basis, excludes asset retirement adjustments. Excludes capital expenditure at discontinued operations.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



19. Segment information (continued)

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 Turkiye Canada Greece Romania* Other Total Earnings and loss information Revenue $ 92,362 $ 84,953 $ 36,132 $ - $ - $ 213,447 Production costs 45,668 31,440 32,212 - - 109,320 Depreciation and amortization 26,559 18,907 10,605 - - 56,071 Earnings (loss) from mine operations $ 20,135 $ 34,606 $ (6,685) $ - $ - $ 48,056 Other significant items of income and expense Recovery of assets $ (105) $ - $ (1,583) $ - $ - $ (1,688) Exploration and evaluation expenses 749 1,912 219 - 507 3,387 Mine standby costs - 5 10,640 - - 10,645 Income tax expense (recovery) 24,336 10,213 14,329 - (15,497) 33,381 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to shareholders of the Company - - - (2,334) - (2,334) Capital expenditure information Additions to property, plant and equipment during the period** $ 46,412 $ 19,556 $ 21,104 $ - $ 13 $ 87,085

* Discontinued Operations (Note 4).

** Presented on an accrual basis, excludes asset retirement adjustments. Excludes capital expenditure at discontinued operations.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



19. Segment information (continued)

As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 Turkiye Canada Greece Romania* Other Total Earnings and loss information Revenue $ 221,521 $ 152,251 $ 85,437 $ - $ - $ 459,209 Production costs 96,097 57,507 74,642 - - 228,246 Depreciation and amortization 59,506 37,503 29,430 - - 126,439 Earnings (loss) from mine operations $ 65,918 $ 57,241 $ (18,635) $ - $ - $ 104,524 Other significant items of income and expense Write-down of assets $ 300 $ - $ 1,748 $ - $ - $ 2,048 Exploration and evaluation expenses 4,170 4,879 339 - 1,082 10,470 Mine standby costs - 2,028 6,589 - - 8,617 Income tax expense (recovery) 46,655 12,410 (6,286) - (1,182) 51,597 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to shareholders of the Company - - - (713) - (713) Capital expenditure information Additions to property, plant and equipment during the period** $ 51,495 $ 41,495 $ 84,893 $ - $ 4,938 $ 182,821 Capitalized interest (Note 11(b)) - - 5,128 - - 5,128 Information about assets and liabilities Property, plant and equipment $ 812,708 $ 714,669 $ 2,105,424 $ - $ 14,472 $ 3,647,273 Goodwill - 92,591 - - - 92,591 Debt $ - $ - $ 50,936 $ - $ 495,082 $ 546,018 * Discontinued Operations (Note 4).

** Presented on an accrual basis, excludes asset retirement adjustments. Excludes capital expenditure at discontinued operations. * Discontinued Operations (Note 4).** Presented on an accrual basis, excludes asset retirement adjustments. Excludes capital expenditure at discontinued operations.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



19. Segment information (continued)

As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 Turkiye Canada Greece Romania* Other Total Earnings and loss information Revenue $ 190,303 $ 149,892 $ 67,924 $ - $ - $ 408,119 Production costs 92,722 58,652 62,502 - - 213,876 Depreciation and amortization 50,895 35,013 21,761 - - 107,669 Earnings (loss) from mine operations $ 46,686 $ 56,227 $ (16,339) $ - $ - $ 86,574 Other significant items of income and expense Write-down (recovery) of assets $ 24,006 $ - $ (1,553) $ - $ - $ 22,453 Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,438 5,563 381 - 991 8,373 Mine standby costs - 82 22,251 - - 22,333 Income tax expense (recovery) 36,268 18,937 19,006 - (15,900) 58,311 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to shareholders of the Company - - - (280,225) - (280,225) Capital expenditure information Additions to property, plant and equipment during the period* $ 73,624 $ 37,722 $ 35,833 $ - $ 642 $ 147,821

* Discontinued Operations (Note 4)

** Presented on an accrual basis, excludes asset retirement adjustments. Excludes capital expenditure at discontinued operations.





For the year ended December 31, 2022 Turkiye Canada Greece Romania* Other Total Information about assets and liabilities Property, plant and equipment $ 823,125 $ 711,178 $ 2,046,759 $ - $ 15,200 $ 3,596,262 Goodwill - 92,591 - - - 92,591 $ 823,125 $ 803,769 $ 2,046,759 $ - $ 15,200 $ 3,688,853 Debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 494,414 $ 494,414

* Discontinued Operations (Note 4)





20. Events occurring after the reporting date

Tax rate change in Turkiye

On July 15, 2023, an increase in the corporate income tax rate in Turkiye was enacted. The current corporate income tax rate of 20% increased to 25% for 2023 and subsequent years. The increase, which is effective on July 15, 2023, with retroactive application to January 1, 2023, does not affect the amounts of the current or deferred income taxes recognized at June 30, 2023, as the change was substantively enacted subsequent to that date. As a result of the 5% rate increase, the estimated impacts related to net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 are $7 million of additional current tax expense and $30 million of additional deferred tax expense, both of which will be recorded as charges to net earnings during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.