  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Eldorado Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   CA2849025093

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
15.34 CAD   +1.93%
05:01pEldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
GL
05:00pEldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
AQ
04/05Eldorado Gold Corporation Closes €680 Million Project Financing Facility for the Development of Skouries
CI
Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details 

Conference Call Details Replay (available until June 1, 2023) 
Date:April 28, 2023Vancouver:+1 604 638 9010
Time:11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)Toll Free:1 800 319 6413
Dial in:+1 604 638 5340Access code:0052
Toll free:1 800 319 4610  
    

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166   
louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com


