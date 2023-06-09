Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Eldorado Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ELD   CA2849025093

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
13.16 CAD   +1.08%
06:08aEldorado Gold : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K
PU
06/08Transcript : Eldorado Gold Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/07Eldorado Gold Closed C$135 Million Bought Deal Financing
MT
Eldorado Gold : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

06/09/2023 | 06:08am EDT
VIA SEDAR

To the Securities Regulatory Authorities:

RE:

Eldorado Gold Corporation (the "Company")

Report of Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of

National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI-51-102")

Following the Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on June 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI51-102, we hereby notify you of the following results obtained at the Meeting:

Item Voted Upon

Voting Result

Election of Directors

The nominees proposed by management were elected by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.

Carissa Browning

George Burns

Teresa Conway

Catharine Farrow

Pamela Gibson

Judith Mosely

Steven Reid

Stephen Walker

John Webster

Votes by Ballot

For

93,911,597 (90.07%)

92,934,842 (89.14%)

92,697,562 (88.91%)

91,814,908 (88.06%)

92,700,942 (88.91%)

92,902,699 (89.10%)

92,889,576 (89.09%)

94,021,045 (90.18%)

92,917,682 (89.12%)

Against

10,351,054 (9.93%)

11,327,810 (10.86%)

11,565,089 (11.09%)

12,447,743 (11.94%)

11,561,710 (11.09%)

11,359,952 (10.90%)

11,373,076 (10.91%)

10,241,606 (9.82%)

11,344,970 (10.88%)

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.

Votes by Ballot

For

122,763,471 (99.48%)

Withheld

644,431 (0.52%)

To authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors

The directors were authorized to determine their remuneration by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.

Votes by Ballot

For

122,536,093 (99.29%)

Against

871,803 (0.71%)

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The ordinary resolution to support the adoption of the Company's approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis was approved by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.

Votes by Ballot

For

102,681,696 (98.48%)

Against

1,580,956 (1.52%)

Yours truly,

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

"Karen Aram"

Karen Aram

Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eldorado Gold Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:07:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
