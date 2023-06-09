Eldorado Gold : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

VIA SEDAR

To the Securities Regulatory Authorities:

RE: Eldorado Gold Corporation (the "Company") Report of Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI-51-102")

Following the Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on June 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI51-102, we hereby notify you of the following results obtained at the Meeting:

Item Voted Upon Voting Result Election of Directors The nominees proposed by management were elected by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot. Carissa Browning George Burns Teresa Conway Catharine Farrow Pamela Gibson Judith Mosely Steven Reid Stephen Walker John Webster Votes by Ballot For 93,911,597 (90.07%) 92,934,842 (89.14%) 92,697,562 (88.91%) 91,814,908 (88.06%) 92,700,942 (88.91%) 92,902,699 (89.10%) 92,889,576 (89.09%) 94,021,045 (90.18%) 92,917,682 (89.12%) Against 10,351,054 (9.93%) 11,327,810 (10.86%) 11,565,089 (11.09%) 12,447,743 (11.94%) 11,561,710 (11.09%) 11,359,952 (10.90%) 11,373,076 (10.91%) 10,241,606 (9.82%) 11,344,970 (10.88%) Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors KPMG LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot. Votes by Ballot For 122,763,471 (99.48%) Withheld 644,431 (0.52%) To authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors The directors were authorized to determine their remuneration by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot. Votes by Ballot For 122,536,093 (99.29%) Against 871,803 (0.71%) Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation The ordinary resolution to support the adoption of the Company's approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis was approved by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot. Votes by Ballot For 102,681,696 (98.48%) Against 1,580,956 (1.52%)

Yours truly,

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

"Karen Aram"

Karen Aram

Corporate Secretary