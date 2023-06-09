Eldorado Gold : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

Report of Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of
National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI-51-102")
Following the Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on June 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI51-102, we hereby notify you of the following results obtained at the Meeting:
Item Voted Upon
Voting Result
Election of Directors
The nominees proposed by management were elected by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.
Carissa Browning
George Burns
Teresa Conway
Catharine Farrow
Pamela Gibson
Judith Mosely
Steven Reid
Stephen Walker
John Webster
Votes by Ballot
For
93,911,597 (90.07%)
92,934,842 (89.14%)
92,697,562 (88.91%)
91,814,908 (88.06%)
92,700,942 (88.91%)
92,902,699 (89.10%)
92,889,576 (89.09%)
94,021,045 (90.18%)
92,917,682 (89.12%)
Against
10,351,054 (9.93%)
11,327,810 (10.86%)
11,565,089 (11.09%)
12,447,743 (11.94%)
11,561,710 (11.09%)
11,359,952 (10.90%)
11,373,076 (10.91%)
10,241,606 (9.82%)
11,344,970 (10.88%)
Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors
KPMG LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.
Votes by Ballot
For
122,763,471 (99.48%)
Withheld
644,431 (0.52%)
To authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors
The directors were authorized to determine their remuneration by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.
Votes by Ballot
For
122,536,093 (99.29%)
Against
871,803 (0.71%)
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The ordinary resolution to support the adoption of the Company's approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis was approved by a majority of shareholders that voted by ballot.
Eldorado Gold Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:07:40 UTC.