ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION

(ELD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greece approves Eldorado Gold test drilling

10/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has approved a technical study for test drilling by Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp at one of its mine fields, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Vancouver-based miner Eldorado has operating mines and development projects in northern Greece.

The study involves some 59 drills to further explore potential deposits at Eldorado's Mavres Petres site in northern Greece, aiming at prolonging the mine's lifespan, the ministry said in a statement.

Greece has been in talks with Eldorado on a revised investment plan to secure higher royalties from mining development projects and new jobs.

The ministry said on Monday that these talks are ongoing.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION -0.71% 14.01 Delayed Quote.34.32%
GOLD 0.27% 1907.888 Delayed Quote.25.15%
SILVER 0.48% 23.982 Delayed Quote.32.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 022 M - -
Net income 2020 169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 827 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,83 $
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Chairman
Joseph Dick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION34.32%1 827
NEWMONT CORPORATION43.36%50 074
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION53.86%49 590
POLYUS136.08%28 769
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.68.69%21 963
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.17%19 236
