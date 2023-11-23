Elecnor SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the construction sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Infrastructure and Real estate. The Infrastructure division is responsible for the development, construction, engineering, promotion and administration of projects in the energy, telecommunications, transport and environmental sector, among others. The Real estate division focuses on operating concessions in the area related to energy generation, mainly from wind and solar sources, energy and gas transmission, as well as wastewater treatment. The Company is a parent of the Elecnor Group, a group, which comprises a number of entities with operations established in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa. The Company is a subsidiary of Cantiles XXI SL.