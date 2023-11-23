Stock ENO ELECNOR, S.A.
PDF Report : Elecnor, S.A.

Elecnor, S.A.

Equities

ENO

ES0129743318

Construction & Engineering

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:29:43 2023-11-23 am EST
17.55 EUR +0.86% +13.50% +66.51%
09:40am ELECNOR : Opinion change, from Sell to Add Alphavalue
Nov. 20 ELECNOR : Elecnor makes a killing on wind subsidiary sale Alphavalue
Latest news about Elecnor, S.A.

ELECNOR : Opinion change, from Sell to Add Alphavalue
ELECNOR : Elecnor makes a killing on wind subsidiary sale Alphavalue
Statkraft AS agreed to acquire Enerfin, S.A. from Elecnor, S.A.. CI
ELECNOR : Sustainable projects drove the performance over 9M FY23 Alphavalue
Nordex Books Additional Order for Wind Turbines from Elecnor's Enerfin MT
Colombia's potential renewables boom short circuits on Indigenous resistance RE
ELECNOR : Strong showing in H1, although Enerfin was a dampner (as expected) Alphavalue
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Final dividend FA
ELECNOR : Healthy start to FY23; Outlook confirmed Alphavalue
Elecnor, Enagás Complete $190 Million Sale of Mexican Companies to Macquarie Group MT
Spanish judge awards troubled Abengoa to Cox Energy RE
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
ELECNOR : Sustainability trends drive the FY22 performance Alphavalue
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
NHOA, Elecnor Win Contract For Blyth Battery Storage Project In South Australia MT
NHOA Energy and Elecnor to Deliver a 200MW/400MWh Battery Storage Project in South Australia to Neoen CI
Interim dividend FA
Australian contractor Clough's collapse leaves more than $8 bln in projects in limbo RE
ELECNOR : Robust top-line growth but margins weigh on the 9M performance Alphavalue
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
ELECNOR : Green exposure drives performance in H1 Alphavalue
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Elecnor, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Final dividend FA

Company Profile

Elecnor SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the construction sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Infrastructure and Real estate. The Infrastructure division is responsible for the development, construction, engineering, promotion and administration of projects in the energy, telecommunications, transport and environmental sector, among others. The Real estate division focuses on operating concessions in the area related to energy generation, mainly from wind and solar sources, energy and gas transmission, as well as wastewater treatment. The Company is a parent of the Elecnor Group, a group, which comprises a number of entities with operations established in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa. The Company is a subsidiary of Cantiles XXI SL.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Elecnor, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
17.40EUR
Average target price
22.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.31%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ELECNOR, S.A. Stock Elecnor, S.A.
+66.04% 1 601 M $
VINCI Stock VINCI
+17.29% 68 069 M $
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+47.72% 50 846 M $
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
-6.26% 29 825 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
+28.99% 26 705 M $
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+25.87% 24 315 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+3.78% 18 486 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+18.91% 16 950 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
-5.60% 15 058 M $
BOUYGUES SA Stock Bouygues SA
+23.54% 14 270 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
