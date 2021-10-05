Elecnor S A : Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract
Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV)
4 October 2021
In compliance with the provisions of art. 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, ELECNOR, S.A. notifies the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract
ELECNOR, S.A. hereby reports, in connection with the Liquidity Contract signed with Renta 4 Banco, S.A., which came into force on 5 January 2021, and according to provisions of Section 2 b) of the Fourth rule of Circular 1/2017, the detail of transactions corresponding from the last quarter period informed.
Period between 01/07/2021 and 30/09/2021, both included
SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
CASH
Initial Balance Contract
39.526
426.880,80
Initial Balance Period
38.692
441.744,66
Other charges
-919,66
Buys
45.150
10,1421
-457.913,72
Sells
-41.243
10,1862
420.110,11
Final Balance Period
42.599
403.021,39
Find attached the detail of such transactions.
ELECNOR, S.A.
Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract
between 01/07/2021 and 30/09/2021
Date
Buy/Sell
Shares
Position at
Average
Cash
Nº
Block
date
price
Transactions
transactions
05/07/2021
Sell
1.000
37.692
10,7000
10.700,00
2
0
06/07/2021
Buy
1.500
39.192
10,6000
15.900,00
3
0
07/07/2021
Sell
500
38.692
10,6000
5.300,00
1
0
08/07/2021
Buy
1.553
40.245
10,4966
16.301,20
13
0
08/07/2021
Sell
155
40.090
10,6000
1.643,00
1
0
09/07/2021
Buy
1.000
41.090
10,3750
10.375,00
4
0
09/07/2021
Sell
500
40.590
10,4500
5.225,00
3
0
12/07/2021
Buy
2.000
42.590
10,3500
20.700,00
8
0
12/07/2021
Sell
1.615
40.975
10,4105
16.813,00
4
0
13/07/2021
Buy
861
41.836
10,3500
8.911,35
3
0
13/07/2021
Sell
1.000
40.836
10,4000
10.400,00
4
0
14/07/2021
Buy
500
41.336
10,4000
5.200,00
1
0
14/07/2021
Sell
600
40.736
10,4500
6.270,00
3
0
15/07/2021
Buy
1.000
41.736
10,4000
10.400,00
3
0
15/07/2021
Sell
587
41.149
10,4500
6.134,15
5
0
16/07/2021
Buy
1.000
42.149
10,3500
10.350,00
4
0
16/07/2021
Sell
1.019
41.130
10,4000
10.597,60
4
0
19/07/2021
Buy
1.900
43.030
10,3053
19.580,00
7
0
19/07/2021
Sell
45
42.985
10,4000
468,00
1
0
20/07/2021
Buy
500
43.485
10,2500
5.125,00
4
0
20/07/2021
Sell
500
42.985
10,2500
5.125,00
2
0
21/07/2021
Sell
699
42.286
10,2500
7.164,75
4
0
22/07/2021
Buy
500
42.786
10,2500
5.125,00
3
0
22/07/2021
Sell
500
42.286
10,2500
5.125,00
1
0
23/07/2021
Buy
165
42.451
10,3000
1.699,50
1
0
23/07/2021
Sell
1.000
41.451
10,3250
10.325,00
4
0
26/07/2021
Buy
500
41.951
10,2500
5.125,00
3
0
26/07/2021
Sell
1.600
40.351
10,3531
16.565,00
6
0
27/07/2021
Buy
1.117
41.468
10,2992
11.504,25
8
0
27/07/2021
Sell
1.100
40.368
10,3500
11.385,00
3
0
28/07/2021
Buy
1.000
41.368
10,2750
10.275,00
6
0
28/07/2021
Sell
668
40.700
10,3000
6.880,40
4
0
29/07/2021
Buy
671
41.371
10,2500
6.877,75
7
0
29/07/2021
Sell
450
40.921
10,3000
4.635,00
4
0
30/07/2021
Buy
986
41.907
10,2754
10.131,50
6
0
30/07/2021
Sell
1.450
40.457
10,3172
14.960,00
5
0
02/08/2021
Buy
584
41.041
10,2500
5.986,00
6
0
02/08/2021
Sell
481
40.560
10,3084
4.958,35
2
0
03/08/2021
Buy
1.400
41.960
10,2643
14.370,00
9
0
03/08/2021
Sell
900
41.060
10,2722
9.245,00
3
0
04/08/2021
Buy
1.400
42.460
10,2500
14.350,00
6
0
04/08/2021
Sell
1.400
41.060
10,3536
14.495,00
6
0
05/08/2021
Buy
144
41.204
10,2500
1.476,00
2
0
05/08/2021
Sell
400
40.804
10,2500
4.100,00
1
0
06/08/2021
Buy
500
41.304
10,2000
5.100,00
5
0
06/08/2021
Sell
486
40.818
10,2500
4.981,50
2
0
09/08/2021
Buy
800
41.618
10,2000
8.160,00
9
0
09/08/2021
Sell
1.300
40.318
10,2346
13.305,00
4
0
10/08/2021
Buy
1.300
41.618
10,1808
13.235,00
6
0
10/08/2021
Sell
400
41.218
10,2500
4.100,00
1
0
11/08/2021
Buy
400
41.618
10,1500
4.060,00
3
0
11/08/2021
Sell
400
41.218
10,1600
4.064,00
2
0
12/08/2021
Buy
800
42.018
10,1500
8.120,00
5
0
12/08/2021
Sell
1.000
41.018
10,1700
10.170,00
3
0
13/08/2021
Sell
800
40.218
10,2250
8.180,00
3
0
16/08/2021
Buy
507
40.725
10,2394
5.191,40
5
0
16/08/2021
Sell
584
40.141
10,3000
6.015,20
3
0
17/08/2021
Buy
1.400
41.541
10,1000
14.140,00
3
0
17/08/2021
Sell
900
40.641
10,1727
9.155,40
7
0
18/08/2021
Buy
1.297
41.938
10,0654
13.054,85
9
0
19/08/2021
Buy
1.450
43.388
9,9434
14.418,00
4
0
19/08/2021
Sell
585
42.803
10,0112
5.856,56
9
0
20/08/2021
Buy
230
43.033
9,9000
2.277,00
2
0
20/08/2021
Sell
232
42.801
10,0500
2.331,60
3
0
23/08/2021
Buy
400
43.201
9,9613
3.984,52
2
0
23/08/2021
Sell
400
42.801
10,0500
4.020,00
1
0
24/08/2021
Buy
400
43.201
9,9139
3.965,56
3
0
24/08/2021
Sell
450
42.751
9,9978
4.499,00
3
0
25/08/2021
Buy
656
43.407
9,9000
6.494,40
6
0
25/08/2021
Sell
733
42.674
9,9491
7.292,68
3
0
26/08/2021
Buy
429
43.103
9,9000
4.247,10
2
0
26/08/2021
Sell
400
42.703
9,9800
3.992,00
1
0
27/08/2021
Buy
400
43.103
9,9000
3.960,00
4
0
27/08/2021
Sell
500
42.603
9,9800
4.990,00
3
0
30/08/2021
Buy
715
43.318
9,9742
7.131,56
6
0
30/08/2021
Sell
900
42.418
10,0278
9.025,00
5
0
31/08/2021
Buy
400
42.818
9,9600
3.984,00
1
0
31/08/2021
Sell
484
42.334
10,0087
4.844,20
4
0
01/09/2021
Buy
400
42.734
9,9400
3.976,00
1
0
01/09/2021
Sell
1.400
41.334
10,0714
14.100,00
3
0
02/09/2021
Buy
450
41.784
10,2000
4.590,00
2
0
02/09/2021
Sell
413
41.371
10,2000
4.212,60
1
0
03/09/2021
Buy
450
41.821
10,1500
4.567,50
2
0
06/09/2021
Sell
450
41.371
10,1500
4.567,50
1
0
07/09/2021
Sell
424
40.947
10,1500
4.303,60
3
0
08/09/2021
Buy
900
41.847
10,0750
9.067,50
3
0
08/09/2021
Sell
183
41.664
10,1000
1.848,30
2
0
09/09/2021
Buy
450
42.114
10,0500
4.522,50
3
0
09/09/2021
Sell
450
41.664
10,1000
4.545,00
3
0
10/09/2021
Buy
500
42.164
10,0500
5.025,00
3
0
10/09/2021
Sell
500
41.664
10,0960
5.048,00
3
0
13/09/2021
Buy
450
42.114
10,0500
4.522,50
4
0
13/09/2021
Sell
150
41.964
10,0500
1.507,50
1
0
14/09/2021
Buy
500
42.464
10,0500
5.025,00
2
0
14/09/2021
Sell
1.300
41.164
10,0846
13.110,00
4
0
15/09/2021
Buy
900
42.064
10,0000
9.000,00
8
0
15/09/2021
Sell
682
41.382
10,0500
6.854,10
5
0
16/09/2021
Buy
1.250
42.632
9,9208
12.401,00
5
0
17/09/2021
Buy
800
43.432
9,8200
7.856,00
7
0
17/09/2021
Sell
1.000
42.432
9,8900
9.890,00
3
0
20/09/2021
Buy
550
42.982
9,7818
5.380,00
3
0
20/09/2021
Sell
524
42.458
9,8471
5.159,90
5
0
21/09/2021
Buy
450
42.908
9,8064
4.412,86
5
0
21/09/2021
Sell
511
42.397
9,8448
5.030,68
6
0
22/09/2021
Buy
900
43.297
9,7578
8.782,00
3
0
22/09/2021
Sell
843
42.454
9,7904
8.253,34
3
0
23/09/2021
Buy
950
43.404
9,8088
9.318,40
15
0
23/09/2021
Sell
950
42.454
9,8316
9.340,00
5
0
24/09/2021
Sell
440
42.014
9,8927
4.352,80
4
0
27/09/2021
Buy
950
42.964
9,8420
9.349,92
15
0
27/09/2021
Sell
950
42.014
9,9116
9.416,00
7
0
28/09/2021
Buy
585
42.599
9,7600
5.709,60
8
0
28/09/2021
Sell
950
41.649
9,8215
9.330,40
8
0
29/09/2021
Buy
450
42.099
9,7600
4.392,00
3
0
30/09/2021
Buy
900
42.999
9,7000
8,730,00
12
0
30/09/2021
Sell
400
42.599
9,7600
3.904,00
2
0
