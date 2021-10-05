Elecnor S A : Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract

Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV)

4 October 2021

In compliance with the provisions of art. 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, ELECNOR, S.A. notifies the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract

ELECNOR, S.A. hereby reports, in connection with the Liquidity Contract signed with Renta 4 Banco, S.A., which came into force on 5 January 2021, and according to provisions of Section 2 b) of the Fourth rule of Circular 1/2017, the detail of transactions corresponding from the last quarter period informed.

Period between 01/07/2021 and 30/09/2021, both included

SHARES AVERAGE PRICE CASH Initial Balance Contract 39.526 426.880,80 Initial Balance Period 38.692 441.744,66 Other charges -919,66 Buys 45.150 10,1421 -457.913,72 Sells -41.243 10,1862 420.110,11 Final Balance Period 42.599 403.021,39

Find attached the detail of such transactions.

