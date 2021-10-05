Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elecnor S A : Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV)

4 October 2021

In compliance with the provisions of art. 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, ELECNOR, S.A. notifies the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract

ELECNOR, S.A. hereby reports, in connection with the Liquidity Contract signed with Renta 4 Banco, S.A., which came into force on 5 January 2021, and according to provisions of Section 2 b) of the Fourth rule of Circular 1/2017, the detail of transactions corresponding from the last quarter period informed.

Period between 01/07/2021 and 30/09/2021, both included

SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

CASH

Initial Balance Contract

39.526

426.880,80

Initial Balance Period

38.692

441.744,66

Other charges

-919,66

Buys

45.150

10,1421

-457.913,72

Sells

-41.243

10,1862

420.110,11

Final Balance Period

42.599

403.021,39

Find attached the detail of such transactions.

ELECNOR, S.A. Registro Mercantil de Madrid, hoja M-5418, folio 22, tomo 269 general, sección 8ª

Domicilio social y fiscal: C/ Marqués de Mondéjar, 33 28028 Madrid C.I.F. A-48027056

Page 1 of 4

Detail of transactions of the Liquidity Contract

between 01/07/2021 and 30/09/2021

Date

Buy/Sell

Shares

Position at

Average

Cash

Block

date

price

Transactions

transactions

05/07/2021

Sell

1.000

37.692

10,7000

10.700,00

2

0

06/07/2021

Buy

1.500

39.192

10,6000

15.900,00

3

0

07/07/2021

Sell

500

38.692

10,6000

5.300,00

1

0

08/07/2021

Buy

1.553

40.245

10,4966

16.301,20

13

0

08/07/2021

Sell

155

40.090

10,6000

1.643,00

1

0

09/07/2021

Buy

1.000

41.090

10,3750

10.375,00

4

0

09/07/2021

Sell

500

40.590

10,4500

5.225,00

3

0

12/07/2021

Buy

2.000

42.590

10,3500

20.700,00

8

0

12/07/2021

Sell

1.615

40.975

10,4105

16.813,00

4

0

13/07/2021

Buy

861

41.836

10,3500

8.911,35

3

0

13/07/2021

Sell

1.000

40.836

10,4000

10.400,00

4

0

14/07/2021

Buy

500

41.336

10,4000

5.200,00

1

0

14/07/2021

Sell

600

40.736

10,4500

6.270,00

3

0

15/07/2021

Buy

1.000

41.736

10,4000

10.400,00

3

0

15/07/2021

Sell

587

41.149

10,4500

6.134,15

5

0

16/07/2021

Buy

1.000

42.149

10,3500

10.350,00

4

0

16/07/2021

Sell

1.019

41.130

10,4000

10.597,60

4

0

19/07/2021

Buy

1.900

43.030

10,3053

19.580,00

7

0

19/07/2021

Sell

45

42.985

10,4000

468,00

1

0

20/07/2021

Buy

500

43.485

10,2500

5.125,00

4

0

20/07/2021

Sell

500

42.985

10,2500

5.125,00

2

0

21/07/2021

Sell

699

42.286

10,2500

7.164,75

4

0

22/07/2021

Buy

500

42.786

10,2500

5.125,00

3

0

22/07/2021

Sell

500

42.286

10,2500

5.125,00

1

0

23/07/2021

Buy

165

42.451

10,3000

1.699,50

1

0

23/07/2021

Sell

1.000

41.451

10,3250

10.325,00

4

0

26/07/2021

Buy

500

41.951

10,2500

5.125,00

3

0

26/07/2021

Sell

1.600

40.351

10,3531

16.565,00

6

0

27/07/2021

Buy

1.117

41.468

10,2992

11.504,25

8

0

27/07/2021

Sell

1.100

40.368

10,3500

11.385,00

3

0

28/07/2021

Buy

1.000

41.368

10,2750

10.275,00

6

0

28/07/2021

Sell

668

40.700

10,3000

6.880,40

4

0

29/07/2021

Buy

671

41.371

10,2500

6.877,75

7

0

29/07/2021

Sell

450

40.921

10,3000

4.635,00

4

0

30/07/2021

Buy

986

41.907

10,2754

10.131,50

6

0

30/07/2021

Sell

1.450

40.457

10,3172

14.960,00

5

0

02/08/2021

Buy

584

41.041

10,2500

5.986,00

6

0

02/08/2021

Sell

481

40.560

10,3084

4.958,35

2

0

Page 2 of 4

03/08/2021

Buy

1.400

41.960

10,2643

14.370,00

9

0

03/08/2021

Sell

900

41.060

10,2722

9.245,00

3

0

04/08/2021

Buy

1.400

42.460

10,2500

14.350,00

6

0

04/08/2021

Sell

1.400

41.060

10,3536

14.495,00

6

0

05/08/2021

Buy

144

41.204

10,2500

1.476,00

2

0

05/08/2021

Sell

400

40.804

10,2500

4.100,00

1

0

06/08/2021

Buy

500

41.304

10,2000

5.100,00

5

0

06/08/2021

Sell

486

40.818

10,2500

4.981,50

2

0

09/08/2021

Buy

800

41.618

10,2000

8.160,00

9

0

09/08/2021

Sell

1.300

40.318

10,2346

13.305,00

4

0

10/08/2021

Buy

1.300

41.618

10,1808

13.235,00

6

0

10/08/2021

Sell

400

41.218

10,2500

4.100,00

1

0

11/08/2021

Buy

400

41.618

10,1500

4.060,00

3

0

11/08/2021

Sell

400

41.218

10,1600

4.064,00

2

0

12/08/2021

Buy

800

42.018

10,1500

8.120,00

5

0

12/08/2021

Sell

1.000

41.018

10,1700

10.170,00

3

0

13/08/2021

Sell

800

40.218

10,2250

8.180,00

3

0

16/08/2021

Buy

507

40.725

10,2394

5.191,40

5

0

16/08/2021

Sell

584

40.141

10,3000

6.015,20

3

0

17/08/2021

Buy

1.400

41.541

10,1000

14.140,00

3

0

17/08/2021

Sell

900

40.641

10,1727

9.155,40

7

0

18/08/2021

Buy

1.297

41.938

10,0654

13.054,85

9

0

19/08/2021

Buy

1.450

43.388

9,9434

14.418,00

4

0

19/08/2021

Sell

585

42.803

10,0112

5.856,56

9

0

20/08/2021

Buy

230

43.033

9,9000

2.277,00

2

0

20/08/2021

Sell

232

42.801

10,0500

2.331,60

3

0

23/08/2021

Buy

400

43.201

9,9613

3.984,52

2

0

23/08/2021

Sell

400

42.801

10,0500

4.020,00

1

0

24/08/2021

Buy

400

43.201

9,9139

3.965,56

3

0

24/08/2021

Sell

450

42.751

9,9978

4.499,00

3

0

25/08/2021

Buy

656

43.407

9,9000

6.494,40

6

0

25/08/2021

Sell

733

42.674

9,9491

7.292,68

3

0

26/08/2021

Buy

429

43.103

9,9000

4.247,10

2

0

26/08/2021

Sell

400

42.703

9,9800

3.992,00

1

0

27/08/2021

Buy

400

43.103

9,9000

3.960,00

4

0

27/08/2021

Sell

500

42.603

9,9800

4.990,00

3

0

30/08/2021

Buy

715

43.318

9,9742

7.131,56

6

0

30/08/2021

Sell

900

42.418

10,0278

9.025,00

5

0

31/08/2021

Buy

400

42.818

9,9600

3.984,00

1

0

31/08/2021

Sell

484

42.334

10,0087

4.844,20

4

0

01/09/2021

Buy

400

42.734

9,9400

3.976,00

1

0

01/09/2021

Sell

1.400

41.334

10,0714

14.100,00

3

0

02/09/2021

Buy

450

41.784

10,2000

4.590,00

2

0

02/09/2021

Sell

413

41.371

10,2000

4.212,60

1

0

03/09/2021

Buy

450

41.821

10,1500

4.567,50

2

0

Page 3 of 4

06/09/2021

Sell

450

41.371

10,1500

4.567,50

1

0

07/09/2021

Sell

424

40.947

10,1500

4.303,60

3

0

08/09/2021

Buy

900

41.847

10,0750

9.067,50

3

0

08/09/2021

Sell

183

41.664

10,1000

1.848,30

2

0

09/09/2021

Buy

450

42.114

10,0500

4.522,50

3

0

09/09/2021

Sell

450

41.664

10,1000

4.545,00

3

0

10/09/2021

Buy

500

42.164

10,0500

5.025,00

3

0

10/09/2021

Sell

500

41.664

10,0960

5.048,00

3

0

13/09/2021

Buy

450

42.114

10,0500

4.522,50

4

0

13/09/2021

Sell

150

41.964

10,0500

1.507,50

1

0

14/09/2021

Buy

500

42.464

10,0500

5.025,00

2

0

14/09/2021

Sell

1.300

41.164

10,0846

13.110,00

4

0

15/09/2021

Buy

900

42.064

10,0000

9.000,00

8

0

15/09/2021

Sell

682

41.382

10,0500

6.854,10

5

0

16/09/2021

Buy

1.250

42.632

9,9208

12.401,00

5

0

17/09/2021

Buy

800

43.432

9,8200

7.856,00

7

0

17/09/2021

Sell

1.000

42.432

9,8900

9.890,00

3

0

20/09/2021

Buy

550

42.982

9,7818

5.380,00

3

0

20/09/2021

Sell

524

42.458

9,8471

5.159,90

5

0

21/09/2021

Buy

450

42.908

9,8064

4.412,86

5

0

21/09/2021

Sell

511

42.397

9,8448

5.030,68

6

0

22/09/2021

Buy

900

43.297

9,7578

8.782,00

3

0

22/09/2021

Sell

843

42.454

9,7904

8.253,34

3

0

23/09/2021

Buy

950

43.404

9,8088

9.318,40

15

0

23/09/2021

Sell

950

42.454

9,8316

9.340,00

5

0

24/09/2021

Sell

440

42.014

9,8927

4.352,80

4

0

27/09/2021

Buy

950

42.964

9,8420

9.349,92

15

0

27/09/2021

Sell

950

42.014

9,9116

9.416,00

7

0

28/09/2021

Buy

585

42.599

9,7600

5.709,60

8

0

28/09/2021

Sell

950

41.649

9,8215

9.330,40

8

0

29/09/2021

Buy

450

42.099

9,7600

4.392,00

3

0

30/09/2021

Buy

900

42.999

9,7000

8,730,00

12

0

30/09/2021

Sell

400

42.599

9,7600

3.904,00

2

0

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Elecnor SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
