Madrid, 9 july 2024

Elecnor begins the construction of a 320 MW Wind Farm in Mexico

The construction of this new farm is expected to create over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs

Elecnor has recently been awarded a contract in Mexico for the engineering, supply and construction of the Cimarrón wind farm with a capacity of nearly 320 MW, located in La Rumorosa and the municipality of Tecate, Baja California.

The project, currently under construction, is being promoted by Sempra Infraestructura, a leading energy infrastructure company in North America that operates over 1,500 MW of clean energy in Mexico. The Cimarrón wind farm has already signed a power purchase agreement for 20 years with Silicon Valley Power to supply long-term renewable energy to the town of Santa Clara, California.

The wind farm, which has 64 wind turbines built with Vestas technology, will be one of the largest wind power projects in the whole of Mexico. It will also have 70 km of roads, a 45 km medium-voltage network, a 30 km power line carrying 230 kV and a step-up substation.

The project will supply clean energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 84,000 homes in California, and will help to reduce CO2 emissions by over 200,000 tonnes a year. The construction of this new farm is expected to create over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

It is planned that the Cimarrón wind farm will begin to produce power at the end of 2025.

This wind farm will be the third that Elecnor has built in the country, thereby making it the leading company for this type of project.